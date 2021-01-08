India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test at SCG, Day 2: Bumrah cleans up Paine as hosts lose sixth wicket

FOUR! Smith moves into the 90s with a flick through midwicket off a full delivery from Saini! AUS 267/6
|Australia
|India
|268/6 (92.1 ov) - R/R 2.91
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Steven Smith
|Batting
|94
|185
|13
|0
|Pat Cummins
|Batting
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jasprit Bumrah
|23.1
|7
|47
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 255/6 (88.5)
|
13 (13) R/R: 3.9
Pat Cummins 0(8)
Steven Smith 13(12)
|
Tim Paine (C) (W) 1(10) S.R (10)
b Jasprit Bumrah
After 91 overs,Australia 263/6 ( Steven Smith 89 , Pat Cummins 0)
Against the run of play, Smith collects a boundary off Bumrah off the second delivery, punching a short-of-length ball through cover, before clipping the ball through midwicket for a brace next ball. Plucks an easy single off the fifth, followed by a leave by Cummins off the sixth. Smith’s 11 short of his ton at the end of this over.
Tim Paine has been dismissed bowled atleast once in each of his last three SCG Tests including today
FOUR! Brave from Smith! Punched through cover off a short-of-length ball from Bumrah! AUS 260/6
After 90 overs,Australia 256/6 ( Steven Smith 82 , Pat Cummins 0)
Animated shout for lbw by Siraj, with Smith the batsman in question, but the umpire shakes his head and Rahane too decides against going for a review — a good call given the ball was going marginally over the stumps, and impact too was outside off. Just one run from the over.
After 89 overs,Australia 255/6 ( Steven Smith 81 , Pat Cummins 0)
Three singles collected in Bumrah’s 22nd over, with Paine getting off the mark after tapping the ball towards cover off the second delivery. The Aussie captain doesn’t survive the over though, getting cleaned up by an in swinger that beats his defence and rattles the off pole off the fifth delivery. New batsman Cummins gets greeted with a short ball down the leg side.
After 88 overs,Australia 252/5 ( Steven Smith 79 , Tim Paine (C) (W) 0)
Variable bounce on display as the ball dies down on its way to the keeper after a leave by Smith off the first delivery. Smith clips the ball behind square on the leg side two deliveries later, getting enough time to come back for a second run and bringing up the 250 for the Aussies, before guiding the ball through the same region for a single off the fifth. Unsuccessful lbw appeal against Paine off the final delivery, the captain attempting to leave the ball that jagged back in sharply. Three off the over, first runs of the session for the hosts.
After 87 overs,Australia 249/5 ( Steven Smith 76 , Tim Paine (C) (W) 0)
Paine plays the blocking/leaving game in Bumrah’s first full over of the second session, with the pace spearhead continuing to bowl tight lengths with the new cherry.
After 86 overs,Australia 249/5 ( Steven Smith 76 , Tim Paine (C) (W) 0)
Siraj continues from the other end with the new ball in hand, collecting his fourth maiden of the innings as Smith blocks away in this over.
BOWLED! Breached Paine's defence with a delivery that angled back in sharply before rattling the off stump! Paine, playing down the wrong line, departs for a single-digit score! AUS 255/6
Paine b Bumrah 1(10)
OUT! Green is gone. Caught in front of the stumps by Bumrah. Came in sharply to him. Bumrah had taken two away from him previously and this one came in. Brilliant stuff from the paceman. India pick the third wicket just before Lunch on Day 2.
Green lbw b Bumrah 0(21)
OUT! Wade, what have you done, a nothing shot from him, came down the pitch, wanted to hit with the spin but ended up getting stuck midway and the leading edge took it up in the air, Bumrah completed the catch on mid on running back. Aussies fourth wicket down. Wade c Bumrah b Jadeja 13(16)
OUT! Jadeja strikes and this wicket has come out of the blue, as Jadeja was not looking threatening at all, he pushed Labuschagne back and the batsman wanted to cut, but it was too close to play such a shot, outside edge off the bat went low to Rahane at first slip, who grabbed it safely. Labuschagne c Rahane b Jadeja 91(196)
India vs Australia 2020 Live score and latest update of 3rd Test at Sydney:
Following David Warner's departure for five, the hosts recovered to 166 for two at stumps after more than three hours' play was lost due to persistent drizzle at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Labuschagne was not out 67 while Steve Smith reached double figures for the first time this series with an attacking unbeaten 31. Pucovski contributed 62 in an impressive maiden Test innings.
Fellow debutant Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, in only his second Test, shared the wickets in a clash both sides are desperate to win with the four-match series level at 1-1.
After captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat in front of 8,692 socially-distanced fans, just under the quarter of capacity allowed, the rain started falling 35 minutes into the opening session.
It was enough time for Siraj to grab the key wicket of Warner on his return from injury, caught by Cheteshwar Pujara to put Australia on the back foot.
But a 100-run partnership between Pucovski and Labuschagne swung the momentum back in Australia's favour before the 22-year-old fell lbw to Saini.
"It was a pretty incredible experience, it meant everything to me to be honest," said Pucovski on making his debut.
"It was a very nice batting wicket and I'm hopeful with the amount of batting that's in now and what we've got to come that we can post a really good total."
The patient Labuschagne, who has been Australia's best batsman this series, survived an edge off Jasprit Bumrah on 11, which just failed to carry to slip, but was otherwise authoritative.
He brought up his ninth Test 50 with a boundary off Siraj, while ominously Smith looked to have regained his touch at the other end.
The former captain hit five boundaries in his 31 which came off 64 balls.
"Nice to spend a bit of time out there and nice to stitch in a partnership with Marnus," said Smith.
Siraj said the Indian bowlers had found it tough to make headway on the Sydney wicket.
"It is a flat wicket and good to bat on. Our plan was to build pressure and hit the area," he said.
"The wicket is easy for the batsman. Even the bouncer is not working."
Dropped catches
Pucovski resumed on 14 and Labuschagne two when play finally restarted at 3 pm after the lengthy rain delay.
Australia have high hopes for Pucovski, who scored two double centuries in the Sheffield Shield this season but had been sidelined with a concussion, the ninth of his short career.
India tried to unsettle him early on with short balls and he rode his luck, being dropped twice.
The first came on 26 when Ravi Ashwin enticed a thin edge, only for wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to miss what should have been a simple catch.
Three overs later and Pant did it again.
Pucovski, on 32, got a glove to a rising Siraj ball and as Pant dived, the ball popped out of his hand. He made another grab and seemed to have caught it, but replays showed the ball hit the ground first.
He then survived a run-out opportunity after a misunderstanding with Labuschagne, but refocused to bring up his 50 with a boundary off Saini.
But Saini, in the team for the injured Umesh Yadav, finally snared his first Test wicket, trapping Pucovski to snap what was shaping as a dangerous partnership.
Veteran Warner missed the first two Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne with a groin injury and his return was highly anticipated. But he didn't last long.
He showed intent with a two off his first ball but his natural aggression quickly brought him undone, swinging at a full Siraj delivery which took at outside edge and flew to Pujara at slip.
With inputs from AFP
Pucovski steadied the Australian ship along with Marnus Labuschange (67 not out), as the hosts ended the rain-curtailed opening day at 166 for two.
Australia have been all out for 191, 195 and 200 in three out of four innings with Ashwin getting 10 wickets so far dismissing Smith twice and Labuschagne once.
Australia were wobbling at 133 for six at stumps on the third day of the Boxing Day Test at the magnificent Melbourne Cricket Ground.