Rough start at Brisbane. Frustrating rain has a say at Melbourne. Can sun shine on India at Sydney, as visitors still hunt for their first win of the long tour Down Under.

ICYMI : Meg Lanning-led Australian side won the Women's World T20 in Caribbean. The Southern Stars were crowned champions for the unprecedented fourth time after they trounced England by 8 wickets. Checkout the highlights of the Women's World T20 finals here

"It is not every day you have the opportunity to win a series for Australia (against a team like India). We're doing the right things and we've got one win on the board, we just need that one more," said Ben McDermott as he and his mates look to begin the summer against India on the right note. Click her to read more.

Weather : The weather forecast in Sydney is pretty good. There is a slight chance of a shower but it is not expected to pour heavily, that is too that if it rains. Mostly it is going to be cloudy with temperature ranging in mid 20s.

Mitchell Starc returns for the final T20I after 2 years! Check here for more details

Just think about it. Australia, who haven’t won a T20I contest of note since March 2018, who have only beaten Pakistan once in 11 matches (one serious opponent) before this series, who have been embroiled in a tumultuous period off the pitch, and who have fielded arguably their weakest teams across formats for nearly eight months now, could win a T20I series against India on Sunday, writes Chetan Narula. To ponder more from Narula, read his full preview of the third T20I with just under 40 minutes left for the toss

Our correspondent Gaurav Joshi surrounded by plenty of Indian fans from the Sydney Cricket Ground with the Sun shining bright today. Can India draw level?

A little over 20 minutes left for the toss for the deciding T20I. Australia's squad has been boosted by the return of Mitchell Starc and he is most likely to play. The Indian camp might be tempted to make a change or two. Yuzvendra Chahal? Manish Pandey?

Preview, 3rd T20I: The Virat Kohli-led Indian side faces a must-win situation against Australia in the third and final Twenty20 International of the rubber at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Sunday.

After failing to cross the line in the rain-hit first T20I, the visitors showed terrific comeback to restrict Australia at a moderate total in the second contest before rain washed out India's chance to level the series as the visitors didn't even face a single ball.

The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing in Melbourne and Kohli will once again like them to replicate the show.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who played a classy knock of 76 off 42 deliveries in Brisbane, showed the kind of havoc he could create and it is expected of him to blast again for one final time in the series.

Unlike Dhawan, his partner Rohit Sharma failed to fire in the first game, but the opener is an experienced campaigner and it is a matter of just a few deliveries for him to click.

Meanwhile in the first game, the ploy of promoting Rahul to the No.3 slot didn't work and the team management could restore the skipper to his usual batting position.

The middle order looks settled with stumper Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in good nick. The duo came out all guns blazing in Brisbane and their knocks brought the visitors back in the hunt while chasing a challenging total.

However, Pant's inexperience was clearly visible as the Delhi stumper played an unwanted and completely immature shot to throw his wicket.

Coming to India's bowling, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was accurate with the leather after conceding just 20 runs from his three overs besides picking up a couple of wickets. Jasprit Bumrah also bowled well with figures of 1/20 from four overs.

Also, K Khaleel Ahmed, who was clobbered for 55 runs in Brisbane, showed signs of improvement after scalping two wickets for 39 runs from four overs.

On the other hand, Australia would once again expect fireworks from Glenn Maxwell and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who failed in the last contest. The all-rounder was effective both with the bat and ball in Brisbane and would like to repeat it again.

Ben McDermott also showed he could be a surprise package for the visitors after a sensible 30-ball 32 in Melbourne.

Also, Adam Zampa proved beneficial for the host in the first game and the Australian team management will once again hope their side replicate the Brisbane show here.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

