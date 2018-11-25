First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 23, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Match Abandoned
WI in BAN | 1st Test Nov 22, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 64 runs
IND in AUS Nov 25, 2018
AUS vs IND
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
WI in BAN Nov 30, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I at Sydney: Virat Kohli and Co look to level series

Date: Sunday, 25 November, 2018 10:50 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

  • ICYMI: Meg Lanning-led Australian side won the Women's World T20 in Caribbean. The Southern Stars were crowned champions for the unprecedented fourth time after they trounced England by 8 wickets. Checkout the highlights of the Women's World T20 finals here

  • Rough start at Brisbane.

    Frustrating rain has a say at Melbourne.

    Can sun shine on India at Sydney, as visitors still hunt for their first win of the long tour Down Under.

  • Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia.

Preview, 3rd T20I: The Virat Kohli-led Indian side faces a must-win situation against Australia in the third and final Twenty20 International of the rubber at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Sunday.

After failing to cross the line in the rain-hit first T20I, the visitors showed terrific comeback to restrict Australia at a moderate total in the second contest before rain washed out India's chance to level the series as the visitors didn't even face a single ball.

The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing in Melbourne and Kohli will once again like them to replicate the show.

Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch, captain of India and Australia respectively. Reuters/AFP

Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch, captain of India and Australia respectively. Reuters/AFP

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who played a classy knock of 76 off 42 deliveries in Brisbane, showed the kind of havoc he could create and it is expected of him to blast again for one final time in the series.

Unlike Dhawan, his partner Rohit Sharma failed to fire in the first game, but the opener is an experienced campaigner and it is a matter of just a few deliveries for him to click.

Meanwhile in the first game, the ploy of promoting Rahul to the No.3 slot didn't work and the team management could restore the skipper to his usual batting position.

The middle order looks settled with stumper Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in good nick. The duo came out all guns blazing in Brisbane and their knocks brought the visitors back in the hunt while chasing a challenging total.

However, Pant's inexperience was clearly visible as the Delhi stumper played an unwanted and completely immature shot to throw his wicket.

Coming to India's bowling, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was accurate with the leather after conceding just 20 runs from his three overs besides picking up a couple of wickets. Jasprit Bumrah also bowled well with figures of 1/20 from four overs.

Also, K Khaleel Ahmed, who was clobbered for 55 runs in Brisbane, showed signs of improvement after scalping two wickets for 39 runs from four overs.

On the other hand, Australia would once again expect fireworks from Glenn Maxwell and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who failed in the last contest. The all-rounder was effective both with the bat and ball in Brisbane and would like to repeat it again.

Ben McDermott also showed he could be a surprise package for the visitors after a sensible 30-ball 32 in Melbourne.

Also, Adam Zampa proved beneficial for the host in the first game and the Australian team management will once again hope their side replicate the Brisbane show here.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2018

Tags : #3rd T20I #3rd T20I Live Score #Aaron Finch #AUS vs IND #Australia vs India 2018-19 #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Cricket #Cricket Score #Ind vs Aus #ind vs aus live score #India vs Australia #India vs Australia 2018 #India vs Australia Live Score #Jasprit Bumrah #live cricket score #Live score #Rohit Sharma #Shikhar Dhawan #Sydney Cricket Ground #Sydney T20I #Virat Kohli


fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all