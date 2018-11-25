Pitch report: Dry surface with no real covering of grass. Looks a good pitch to bat on. Average score batting first in the last T20Is here is 151. Team batting 2nd has won 7 out of the last 10 games

Pretty intense scene here... loud roar for all Indian players. Should be a cracker as Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets underway. Conditions very different from Brisbane and massively different from Melbourne.

FOUR! A bit short and little bit of width offered and Short slashes it through cover for the first boundary of the match

Seven runs from the first over. Short gets off the mark on first ball with a push towards mid-wicket followed by a LBW appeal against Finch as he was hit on the pads by an inswinger from good length but it was going down. He then took a single off a drive and then Short slammed a four through cover. Both batsmen collected a single each after that.

FOUR! A bit back of the length and Finch pulls it in front of mid-wicket. Fantastic shot

Just like the previous match, Kohli has decided to keep Bumrah for later and has given Khaleel the new ball. The left-arm pacer conceded a boundary on the second ball as Finch played a beautiful pull shot. And then bowls two wides and gives away a double to Finch off a punch though covers. Eight runs from it.

FOUR! First ball of the over, a bit full and Short just tonked it over the bowler's head for a four

Smacked down the ground... safest play to hit from Short. Australia with a balanced start. Not too cautious not too aggressive. Just the right mix. Nothing in it for the pacers so far, unlike Melbourne of course.

Good comeback by Bhuvneshwar after being hit for a four on the first ball. Just five from it. The first ball was full and in the zone as Short lifted it over umpire's head for a four down the ground but then Bhuvi quickly found his rhythm to keep it tight, not allowing Short to free his hands. The batsman collected a single on the last ball, which was short, with a pull to square leg.

FOUR! Bumrah hit for a four on first ball. Short delivery, angled to go away from the batsman and Short played the cut close from his body to find the gap on the off

Bumrah starts off by conceding seven in his first over. The first one was a half-tracker and Short cut it on off for a four. Tried the same next ball but missed it as it was a bit fuller. Then took a single with a drive through covers followed by a single for Finch at mid-wicket and one for him with a drive to mid-off.

What a shot... smacked between point and backward point. What a shot from Short. Australia now starting to find some momentum.

FOUR! Poor delivery punished for four. A bit short and Finch pulls that to deep square leg

FOUR! Full outside off and Finch plays an uppish drive over the gap between cover and mid-off. Lovely shot

Big over for Australia as they collect 13 runs including two fours for Finch. The first one came from a pull off a short ball through deep square leg while the second one was an uppish drive through covers. Australians have made a brilliant start here. India need wickets soon.

FOUR! That was poor from Bumrah. A full toss on the off and Short cuts it through point. It can't get east than this

Last ball of powerplay and Bumrah sends down a full toss, smacked for four and is disgusted with himself. Rightly so. India's plans haven't worked in this powerplay. Different conditions surely a factor.

Couple of miss hits here and there but nothing too dramatic from Australian openers. This is slowly becoming a terrific start for Australia.

Powerplay over and Aussie have put up 49/0. Poor end to a good over from Bumrah. Bowled wicket-to-wicket forcing Australian duo to stick to singles but then bowled a full toss on the last ball as Shot cut him sharply to beat the point fielder. Eight runs off it.

Kuldeep starts off with a fantastic over, conceding just three runs. There was a huge appeal for LBW on first ball against Finch as he tried to play a sweep but umpire didn't seem interested as the impact was outside the line. Finch then took a single with a push to mid-wicket followed by a double for Short as Rahul failed to collect his cut at point.

DROPPED! Pandya had an opportunity to take a wicket on the first ball but Rohit Sharma dropped Finch at long-on. Mishit from the batsman and it went really high, hanging in the air probably leading to the dropped catch

FOUR! A half-tracker and Short cuts it late to miss the fielder at point

And Massive moment... Finch dropped at long on by Rohit Sharma off Krunal Pandya's first ball. What a messy effort. There was a miss field in the last over. India starting to look shoddy in the field once again.

Fifty up for Australia and without loss mind you. Something tells me Kuldeep Yadav's four overs are going to be the most vital spell for India in this T20I.

FOUR! Good shot from Finch. This was darted in by Pandya on off and Finch cuts it after making room to find the boundary

What could have been a good over for Pandya turned it to an expensive one. Rohit dropped Finch's catch on the first ball at long-on and then the bowler was punished with two fours, both with cut shots. One each by both batsmen. 12 runs from it.

OUT! Finally a wicket for India as Kuldeep strikes. Finch tried to sweep Kuldeep but could only find the top edge and Pandya takes an easy catch at short fine leg.

FOUR! A tossed up delivery on the off and Maxwell drives it past cover for a boundary

A review saves Maxwell. He was hit on pads trying to flick a half-tracker and was given out. He reviewed it after consulting his partner and the replays showed that ball was truing enough to miss the leg-stump.

Some respite. Finch gone sweeping. Breakthrough from Kuldeep and Pandya slams the ball back into the ground after catching it of course. Frustrating showing at that drop. But 68-1 in the 9th over... that's a pretty solid start from Australia.

Quite an eventful over. Nine runs from it including two wides. Kuldeep final got a wicket for India as he removed Finch. The skipper fell trying to play a sweep and top-edging it to Krunal at short fine leg. His replacement Maxwell then slammed Kuldeep for a four through covers before being given out on the last ball for LBW. The ball hit his pads as he tried to flick it but the decision was overturned after replays showed the ball was missing leg-stump.

OUT! Shorts gets out LBW trying to sweep Pandya. It was pitched in line from around the wicket as Short tried to play a sweep but missed the ball. He reviewed it but that was plumb.

OUT! Consecutive wickets for Pandya. McDermott tried to play the sweep across the line on a full delivery and gets out LBW

Two DRS reviews in quick succession. Maxwell survives against Kuldeep, but Krunal Pandya sends back Short. Australia had just about escaped losing a second quick wicket but it was not to be. The game is starting to see-saw with the spinners coming on.

There were question marks over Krunal Pandya's inclusion. But he has turned the game on its head here. Another lbw. The sweep hasn't worked for Australia so far.

Excellent over for India as Australia are now under immense pressure. Three runs and two wickets. Two back-to-back wickets on first two balls. Both batsmen get out LBW trying to sweep Pandya. Aussies have surrendered the advantage of a good start.

This was the second duck of Ben McDermott's T20I career. He just averages 14.40 from eight innings for Australia.

Just three runs from the over. Aussies have got little cautious here and happy to see off Kuldeep. The idea should be to settle down and launch themselves when pacers comeback.

FOUR! Top edge runs down to the boundary. Short delivery and Maxwell tried to pull it, top-edging it over Pant

Pacer Khaleel called back into action and leaks six runs. Carey takes a single with a pull to deep square leg followed by a four for Maxwell as he top-edges a short ball. He then collects a single on the last ball with a cut to cover.

Toss: Australia win the toss, Aaron Finch decides to bat first. Mitchell Starc included in place of Jason Behrendorff in playing XI for Aussies. No changes for India.

Latest Updates: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I – Just three runs from the over. Aussies have got little cautious here and happy to see off Kuldeep. The idea should be to settle down and launch themselves when pacers comeback.

Preview, 3rd T20I: The Virat Kohli-led Indian side faces a must-win situation against Australia in the third and final Twenty20 International of the rubber at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Sunday.

After failing to cross the line in the rain-hit first T20I, the visitors showed terrific comeback to restrict Australia at a moderate total in the second contest before rain washed out India's chance to level the series as the visitors didn't even face a single ball.

The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing in Melbourne and Kohli will once again like them to replicate the show.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who played a classy knock of 76 off 42 deliveries in Brisbane, showed the kind of havoc he could create and it is expected of him to blast again for one final time in the series.

Unlike Dhawan, his partner Rohit Sharma failed to fire in the first game, but the opener is an experienced campaigner and it is a matter of just a few deliveries for him to click.

Meanwhile in the first game, the ploy of promoting Rahul to the No.3 slot didn't work and the team management could restore the skipper to his usual batting position.

The middle order looks settled with stumper Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in good nick. The duo came out all guns blazing in Brisbane and their knocks brought the visitors back in the hunt while chasing a challenging total.

However, Pant's inexperience was clearly visible as the Delhi stumper played an unwanted and completely immature shot to throw his wicket.

Coming to India's bowling, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was accurate with the leather after conceding just 20 runs from his three overs besides picking up a couple of wickets. Jasprit Bumrah also bowled well with figures of 1/20 from four overs.

Also, K Khaleel Ahmed, who was clobbered for 55 runs in Brisbane, showed signs of improvement after scalping two wickets for 39 runs from four overs.

On the other hand, Australia would once again expect fireworks from Glenn Maxwell and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who failed in the last contest. The all-rounder was effective both with the bat and ball in Brisbane and would like to repeat it again.

Ben McDermott also showed he could be a surprise package for the visitors after a sensible 30-ball 32 in Melbourne.

Also, Adam Zampa proved beneficial for the host in the first game and the Australian team management will once again hope their side replicate the Brisbane show here.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

