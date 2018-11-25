Krunal Pandya becomes the first spinner to take four wickets in a T20I played in Australia.

It was turning out be a good over for Australia with two fours for Carey but then he got too adventurous and ended up giving his wicket. Tried to sweep Pandya but top-edged it to Kohli at mid-wicket.13 runs from the over. Pandya finished with match figures of 36/4.

FOUR! A bit short slower delivery, too much room offered and Lynn slams it through covers

Nine runs from the over. Five singles and a four conceded by Bhuvneshwar. The boundary ball was slow and short as Lynn clobbered it over extra cover for a boundary.

Regular wickets for Australia. That's been the root cause of their struggles in the second half of this innings. And it has helped India pull things back. It is all about the death overs now.

OUT! Lynn is run out here. Stoinis took a few strides after playing a drive as Lynn set off for a single but had to return as Stoinis refused. He was already half-way down and tried his best but Bumrah collected the ball, turned back and hit the stumps at bowler's end directly.

FOUR! Full toss on and around off stump and Stoinis slashes it past point

Good over for India. Only eight runs conceded and wicket of Lynn came from it. The mix-up between Stoinis and Lynn got him out. He came half-way down for a single but Stoinis refused and Bumrah hit the stumps directly. Two more overs left.

FOUR! Full, wide of off and Coulter-Nile goes hard at it and slashes it over backward point fielder. Welcome boundary.

FOUR! Powerful shot from Coulter-Nile. Bhuvi wanted to bowl a yorker, missed his line and is smashed through covers

12 runs from the over including two fours. Precious runs these for Australia as they build a respectful total. Once again Coulter-Nile playing an important cameo just like the last match.

FOUR! Short and Stoinis pulls Bumrah over mid-wicket. There was no fielder there

FOUR! It was short and found the inside edge of Stoinis as he tried to pull it which then went on to beat the fine leg fielder

15 runs from final over from Bumrah as Australia reach 164 in 20 overs. They would be happy to reach there. Finch and Short made a great start but Indian bowlers cameback strongly in the middle only for some late flourish from Stoinis and Coulter-Nile to help Aussies reach a respectful total. The star of Indian bowling was Krunal, who took four wickets.

India need 165 to win the final T20I and level the series

India have never lost the third match of a T20I series or does Australia have in the them to break India's trend and register a win in their 999th match in international cricket?

Pandya's burst of wickets has just about restricted Australia to an average score, which is 151 at the SCG. It is all about India's start here and the big question is where will Virat Kohli bat.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan make their way to the crease. Mitchell Starc – playing in T20I at home – after four years is on the top of his mark. Plenty of records for India to defend as they begin the chase of 165.

After 1 overs,India 3/0 ( Rohit Sharma 2 , Shikhar Dhawan 1) Straightaway Starc is right on the money. Sending down thunderbolts clocking over 140 clicks easily. Effective against the right as well as left hander. Bowled a brilliant inswinging full delivery that almost yorks Rohit, follows it up with a lifter to Dhawan. On-point on both ocassions. Fantastic start this!

FOUR! Not the ideal start for Coulter-Nile. Straying on Rohit's pads allowing the Mumbai batsman to pick it off his leg and collect four runs to fine leg. Flicks it over the short fine leg fielder for the first boundary of the innings

FOUR! Premeditated by Dhawan! He walks across his stumps, takes the ball off his hips and pulls it to backward square leg fence

After 2 overs,India 12/0 ( Rohit Sharma 7 , Shikhar Dhawan 5) Coulter-Nile starts and ends the over with a boundary, first to Rohit and then Dhawan punishes him. Dhawan did't quiet get the sweet spot in couple of previous deliveries before he decided to try something to upset NCN's lengths.

FOUR! Dhawan is finally able to get one from the middle. One of his favourites shots. Didn't overhit that delivery which was at 149 clicks and drives it through covers for a boundary.

After 3 overs,India 21/0 ( Rohit Sharma 8 , Shikhar Dhawan 11) Surprisingly Dhawan, who has had an extraordinary 2018, is looking off colour today though he ends the over with a cover drive for four, perhaps rattled by the express pace of Starc. A boundary of the final ball gives India eight runs off the over.

SIX! WOW! Coulter-Nile once again misses his lines, slightly short on the hips and Rohit pulls it over backward square leg for a big one. Doesn't Rohit just love it there?!

SIX! Slower ball on length from Coulter-Nile and Dhawan swings it across the line and the ball sails over the cow corner boundary for six!

FOUR! Dhawan comes forward, gets on top of the ball and drives the rising delivery through covers for another boundary

After 4 overs,India 40/0 ( Rohit Sharma 15 , Shikhar Dhawan 23) NCN in all sorts of problems as he is taken 20 runs. Couple of sixes and a boundary. Was becoming rather too predictable with his slower ones. India going at 10 runs an over.

SIX! Rohit takes Stoinis on and muscles it over wide long on with a horizontal bat. That was bowled at 126 clicks so all the power had to be generated from Rohit and he does.

SIX! Clobbered by Dhawan! Half-tracker and at Stoinis' pace this is a gift. Slammed over mid wicket.

FOUR! Dhawan slaps it over mid off for another boundary. Stoinis under pressure.

FOUR! More runs! More problems for Stoinis and Australia. Shikhar goes downtown again. This time slaps it over mid on for another boundary.

40-0 in 4 overs. Just the kind of start India would have liked from its openers. More than that actually. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan can hold any attack at bay on their day, and so far, it looks like their day. Blistering is the word - blistering shots all over the park. And there is more!

After 5 overs,India 62/0 ( Rohit Sharma 22 , Shikhar Dhawan 37) Dhawan and Rohit absolutely ragged Stoinis there. The Indian openers jet past 50-run stand. The ploy of bowling Stoinis in powerplay backfires big time as 22 runs taken off the over.

OUT! Superb review from Starc. He knew that the ball had thudded into the pads first before coming in contact with the bat. Forced Finch into taking the review and he was vindicated. Full straight and fast. Dhawan beaten for pace, made The leading run scorer in T20Is in 2018 like a club cricketer. Australia breathe a sigh of relief. S Dhawan lbw b Starc 41(22)

Great sighting for DRS there. Dhawan's blitzkrieg comes to an end. But has he already put the game beyond Australia? That's a knock this SCG crowd will remember forever.

After 6 overs,India 67/1 ( Rohit Sharma 23 , Virat Kohli (C) 0) After couple of massive overs, Finch turns to his strike bowler and Starc responds with the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Five runs and a wicket of the over. Still the pwerplay went the visitors way. Virat Kohli walks in at number three

OUT! Bowled'em! Right through Rohit Sharma! It was the zooter from Zampa. Rohit pays the price of going on the backfoot as the ball skids after pitching and crashes into the middle stump. A little comeback from Australia in the last balls. Rohit Sharma b A Zampa 23(16)

Back of the hand from Zampa and Rohit plays on. India are suddenly 67-2, albeit still mighty up on that run-rate. But the middle order is their problem and it starts here... number four in. Is there still a twist here?

Virat Kohli is playing his 250th T20 today. The last he played at Sydney he scored 50 runs (in 2016).

After 7 overs,India 67/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 0, KL Rahul 0) Australia respond quickly after Dhawan and Rohit went beserk in the first five. Brilliant start for Adam Zampa – a maiden wicket straight up. KL Rahul in at number 4. Two new batsmen at the crease.

Toss: Australia win the toss, Aaron Finch decides to bat first. Mitchell Starc included in place of Jason Behrendorff in playing XI for Aussies. No changes for India.

Preview, 3rd T20I: The Virat Kohli-led Indian side faces a must-win situation against Australia in the third and final Twenty20 International of the rubber at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Sunday.

After failing to cross the line in the rain-hit first T20I, the visitors showed terrific comeback to restrict Australia at a moderate total in the second contest before rain washed out India's chance to level the series as the visitors didn't even face a single ball.

The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing in Melbourne and Kohli will once again like them to replicate the show.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who played a classy knock of 76 off 42 deliveries in Brisbane, showed the kind of havoc he could create and it is expected of him to blast again for one final time in the series.

Unlike Dhawan, his partner Rohit Sharma failed to fire in the first game, but the opener is an experienced campaigner and it is a matter of just a few deliveries for him to click.

Meanwhile in the first game, the ploy of promoting Rahul to the No.3 slot didn't work and the team management could restore the skipper to his usual batting position.

The middle order looks settled with stumper Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in good nick. The duo came out all guns blazing in Brisbane and their knocks brought the visitors back in the hunt while chasing a challenging total.

However, Pant's inexperience was clearly visible as the Delhi stumper played an unwanted and completely immature shot to throw his wicket.

Coming to India's bowling, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was accurate with the leather after conceding just 20 runs from his three overs besides picking up a couple of wickets. Jasprit Bumrah also bowled well with figures of 1/20 from four overs.

Also, K Khaleel Ahmed, who was clobbered for 55 runs in Brisbane, showed signs of improvement after scalping two wickets for 39 runs from four overs.

On the other hand, Australia would once again expect fireworks from Glenn Maxwell and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who failed in the last contest. The all-rounder was effective both with the bat and ball in Brisbane and would like to repeat it again.

Ben McDermott also showed he could be a surprise package for the visitors after a sensible 30-ball 32 in Melbourne.

Also, Adam Zampa proved beneficial for the host in the first game and the Australian team management will once again hope their side replicate the Brisbane show here.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

