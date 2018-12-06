The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here! Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog for the opening Test match between hosts Australia and World No. 1 team India. The first of the four Test is to be played at the Adelaide Oval. Stay tuned for all the LIVE scores, updates along with all the pre-match build up before the Over-by-Over commentary.

Remember, they might look weak on paper, but they are still playing at home!

Perhaps their best bet is the bowling attack. Three ferocious pacers and a world class spinner means that Indian batting will have another challenge on their hands.

To say Australian cricket has been in turmoil will be putting it mildly. There is a concerted effort to get things right on the field. This is about playing the game in the right spirit while keeping the Australian way of playing tough alive. Will this be a distraction?

It’s hard to remember another Australian side as lightweight in batting as this one. Five of Australia’s seven batsmen have played 32 Tests between them. All of them together have 101 matches. Virat Kohli alone has 73.

The Adelaide Oval once again offers Indian cricket team a new beginning, a chance to start a series on the right note. On their past two away series in South African and England, India has failed to seize the initiative in the opening Tests and have been made to play catch-up ever since. This time around they need to start off on a positive note.

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval had a brown tinge to it and while there might be a bit of grass that has been rolled into the surface, the warm weather that is forecast for the Test match is sure to play a pivotal role. It is unlikely the pitch will break, but footmarks will become prominent and Nathan Lyon is shaping up as a major obstacle for India. The Australian off-spinner has taken 37 wickets at 26.13 with two five-wicket hauls against India.

Kohli's captaincy will be under the spotlight. He came under criticism in the recently concluded T20I series and was also criticised for his team selection in the England series. At Lord's, in overcast conditions, he played Kuldeep Yadav ahead of an extra pacer and it massively backfired while England consistently kept getting their selections right. The absence of Hardik Pandya has made it tougher for the Indian captain with the six-batsman-five-bowler or seven batsman-four-bowler strategy still yo-yoing inside Kohli's mind. Maybe the best possible solution would be blindly following the opposition team (who announced their team a day prior, just like England) who have a better understanding of pitch and conditions. Improving upon their DRS usage is another challenge.

In case you did not know, India announced their 12-man squad for first Test: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

India going through their warm up paces after a team huddle. Slip catching practice on. Pujara, Rahul, Kohli and Rahane at gully!

Hellos from Adelaide Oval... another summer of Test cricket. Can it be a big one for India finally? Marcus Harris has been presented his Test cap... that Baggy Green!

A strong Indian contingent filtering through Adelaide as I walked to the ground... Swami Army and Bharat Army out in force... India will have good support rest assured. Thereafter it is all about the numbers for Australia.

Not much clue still about the final Indian spot, that is number six. Rohit Sharma and Hanuma Vihari both warming up. They are not pacers or slip fielders so there's not much to go on here. Only guesswork. My bet is still on Rohit getting the nod.

Rahane, Pujara and Rohit Sharma practicing catches in the deep... So based on that is Rohit playing? We don't know still.

"This has been a drop in pitch for last five years. Two teams that have won the toss and batted first have scored 500 runs. great batting pitch, very good covering of grass. Will seam a little bit at the start. As a batsman, you need to get through the initial overs. Plenty of runs scored last time around, and I expect that this time around as well," says former Australian cricketer Brendon Julian in the pitch report.

"We're going to have a bat first. Looks like a good pitch with a nice covering of grass. We've gone for Rohit at six. He's the right man to bat with the tail, and play better in Australia," says skipper Kohli.

"We would've liked to bat first as well. We think three fast bowlers and Nathan Lyon can get the job done," says Australian skipper Tim Paine.

Mostly, it leaves India one bowler short, not that Vihari would have sent down 25 overs in an innings. Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay to fill in as fifth bowler. Hopefully India won't need them.

Fairly predictable from India. They dropped Ajinkya Rahane for Rohit Sharma in South Africa, based on white-ball form. Who is Hanuma Vihari?

Kohli’s luck with the toss changes! Choosing to bat first was a no brainer, but it also means that India’s top order which, with the exception of the captain, has struggled overseas this year, will be under pressure to deliver: M Vijay, Rahul, Pujara, Rahane and particularly Rohit, who gets the nod ahead of luckless Hanuma Vihari, have a lot to prove.

No. of times they have lost the toss at Adelaide Oval in Tests: 38

No. of times they have lost the Test after losing the toss at Adelaide Oval: 8

1995 - The last time when Australia lost a Test at Adelaide Oval after losing the toss. It was against England.

"Boys are really well prepared, and I'm excited. Being here at the Adelaide Oval against India doesn't get much better. Ive known Marcus (Harris) literally since he was a little kid. I know his family. He's going to be nervous, but he's a really talented player, and it's going to be fun to watch him play. (Mitchell) Marsh hasn't really scored as many runs and taken wickets. Mitch knows he has to be a lot more consistent. With his all-round package, he will be useful during the series. You can have all the plans in the world, but is (ultimately) the execution. Now it's time to get into the action, says Australian coach Justin Langer.

The players walk out to the centre for the national anthems...

Right then. Rahul and Vijay walk out to the crease, both batsmen looking to boost their confidence with big knocks, and boost their chances of securing the long-term spot at the top of the Indian batting unit. Mitchell Starc starts off the proceedings for the hosts.

Last six times when India won a toss outside India, they won a match on each occasion also before today.

This is the first time that Australia are playing without either Steve Smith or David Warner at home since 2011.

Indian openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay’s batting average in this year in Test cricket is - 24.70 and 21.18 respectively.

KL Rahul starts off with a couple of defensive pokes, before leaving the third delivery alone. Gets off the mark off the fourth delivery with a brace. Just two off the first over of the Test series.

First over done... Starc looking for swing. KL Rahul looking to leave. He has got bat on ball. This will be a stern examination.

OUT! Rahul's dismissed early as Australia draw first blood! Hazlewood pitches a full one outside off, and Rahul pokes at it while looking for a drive, getting a thick edge. Finch does the rest in the slips. IND 3/1

Vijay has his heart in his mouth for a moment after getting an inside edge that deflects off his pads, and lobs up dangerously close to short leg. Vijay's off the mark with a single off the fourth delivery. Hazlewood strikes off the last delivery of the over, as Rahul pokes at a delivery outside off, edging it to the slips.

Rahul gone. Kicks the grass as he walks off. You want to say uncharacteristic shot, but we have come to expect this from him. Sheer inconsistency and loose stroke making. But that was a nothing shot in the second over of the series. India are 3/1.

Does KL Rahul have a death wish or what? Not for the first time this year, he’s perished to a loose, unwarranted shot. Not quite the start to take advantage of batting first.

Pujara joins Vijay at the crease sooner than he would've liked, although it's certainly not an unfamiliar situation for him as far as playing away from home's concerned. Two singles collected off the over.

Pujara goes for a square-drive towards the on-side off the second delivery, and gets only a single after it's slowed down by Harris at short leg. Just a single off the over.

Starc continues bowling along the tight lines, and collects the first maiden of the innings. The two batsmen are taking their time to get used to the surface, and find their touch.

FOUR ! That's the first boundary of the innings, with Vijay going for a square drive off a wide delivery from Hazlewood. IND 12/1

Vijay plays a lovely drive off the third delivery, guiding it towards extra cover for a double, before going for a square drive to collect the first boundary of the innings. Seven off the over.

Preview, 1st Test: One team has one of its star players sidelined with an ankle injury, and he'll miss the first test beginning Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. The other has had upsetting publicity it could never have imagined with the brother of one of its opening batsmen charged with a terrorism-related offense. A India vs Australia Test series never seems to disappoint cricket fans looking for as much news off the field as on.

On Tuesday, the brother of Australia batsman Usman Khawaja was taken into custody by counter-terrorism police investigating the discovery in August of a laptop computer containing a fake terrorist hit-list.

Arsalan Khawaja, 39, was arrested while driving in western Sydney, according to a spokesperson for New South Wales state police. Australian media, quoting police sources, said Arsalan Khawaja was being questioned about forgery and an attempt to pervert justice, but had never intended to commit a terrorism offense. He was later released on bail.

"It's a matter for the police to deal with," Usman Khawaja said after training on Tuesday. "Out of respect for the process it'd be inappropriate for me to make any further comments. I just ask you to please respect my privacy and my family's privacy during this time."

The 31-year-old Khawaja has played 35 tests and is critical to the top order in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, who have both been banned for 12 months following the ball-tampering scandal at Cape Town, South Africa, in March.

India, meanwhile, will go into the start of the four-test series without 19-year-old Prithvi Shaw, who sustained a left ankle injury in a warm-up match last Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Shaw rolled his ankle in the outfield during his India's tour match against a Cricket Australia XI.

The loss of Shaw won't help India as it tries to win a test series in Australia for the first time.

And most of the previous series have history.

Past issues between the teams prompted one website to chronicle the "13 Ugliest India-Australia Controversies."

The India Today website included photos of India captain Virat Kohli making an obscene gesture to the Sydney Cricket Ground crowd in 2012. There were accusations in 2008 by then India captain Anil Kumble that "only one team was playing in the spirit of the game." The bilateral relationship eroded in that series when an Australian player said he was racially vilified by an India player during a test match in Sydney. The India player was banned for three tests by the match referee, but the ban was overturned on appeal and amid rumors that India planned to boycott the rest of the tour.

There was tension well before that, with legpsinner bowler Shane Warne adding some spice with a comment during a 1998 tour to India that he had to pack baked beans and tinned spaghetti because he wasn't able to handle Indian food.

The last time the teams played in Australia in 2014-15, the home side won 2-0 in four tests.

India's last of only three Test-match wins in Australia came at the WACA in Perth in 2008, when India prevailed by 72 runs.

Kohli said the series should be played in better spirits compared with recent Border-Gavaskar contests, but expected there would be some banter between the sides.

"I don't think any Australian side is vulnerable at home," Kohli said, suggesting the loss of several of its top players will not affect Australia. "Whatever happened (in Cape Town) ... the skill level is still there. We're definitely not taking anything for granted."

The key for India will again be Kohli, who averages 62 from eight tests in Australia, the best effort by any Indian player to have taken part in more than three tests here. He also has three Test centuries at Adelaide Oval.

Murali Vijay, whose test average in Australia is 60.25, and Ajinkya Rahane, averaging 57 here, are also expected to be big threats to the home side.

On Wednesday, Australia dropped vice-captain Mitch Marsh for the first test, recalled batsman Peter Handscomb and selected opener Marcus Harris to make his debut.

India named a 12-man squad Wednesday and will wait until before the toss to decide whether Rohit Sharma or Hanuma Vihari will claim the final spot in their batting order.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 39 Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) in Adelaide for the first day.

Teams:

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India (one to be omitted): Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

With inputs from AP