Bowlers provide India the upper hand as they get their Australia tour underway. India will prove difficult opponents, no doubt. But if Australia are to stand any chance this summer, and in their own den too, they need to come out all guns blazing from ball one at the Gabba. Read Chetean Narula's preview of the first T20I.

Both teams are out to warm-up. Brisbane pitch has always helped pacers. So, it will be interesting to see how many spinners would India play.

Pitch Report: "Pitch is absolutely rock hard. Beautiful surface, it will fly through. Runs on offer and we are in for a cracker at The Gabba," says Brett Lee

Virat Kohli: We will bowl first. Looks like a hard surface with a good cover of grass. We want to see how the pitch would behave as we haven't had much of time here.

Aaron Finch: I would have preferred to bowl first, but I don't mind batting as well. Beautiful wicket. Both sides are familiar with each other.

First day of Indian summer Down Under is here. And it starts with massive traffic jams leading to the Gabba. No surprise really... the Men in Blue are in town snd this is their best shot in agesto win here in Australia. Not just in one format but each one... In a rare situation, Virat Kohli’s side start as favourites to win it all. But can they actually do it?

"The wicket looks good. Always a good feeling to come to a place that has pace and bounce. I don't focus too much on the past, focus is on what I have. I used to play a lot of tennis ball cricket before playing serious cricket. So the yorkers and slower balls were developed there," Jasprit Bumrah to former Aussie player Adam Gilchrist.

Australia walk the talk with one spinner. Adam Zampa in. But boy that green pitch!

India win the toss and opt to bowl. Surprisingly a green top for T20 cricket .. you don’t see that very often. But India have the resources. Jasprit Bumrah is back and leads a three pacer attack. Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal the obvious call.

The players are out in the middle. Aaron Finch and D Arcy Short have come out to open the innings for Australia.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over. Short on strike.

Fantastic start for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and India as he starts off by conceding just one in the first over. Teased D Arcy Short with his immaculate line and length, pitching the ball in the corridor of uncertainty. Short got off the mark on the last ball with a jab towards square leg for a single.

A bit of a silent start for Australia here. The openers are still sensing the pitch. Short took the first run in the over with a push to mid-wicket, followed by a double and a single for Finch in the same region. There was a big swing on the last ball from Short but he missed the ball completely. Four runs from it.

FOUR! On the shorter length and on the body by Bhuvneshwar and Short pulled that swiftly to backward square leg.

Three consecutive dot balls forced Finch to go for a strong swivel shot as soon as Bhuvneshwar pitched it short on the four delivery, but he didn't time it well and only got a double. Followed by a single. Short then brought up the first four of the match on the last ball with a pull.

DROPPED! A good length delivery and Finch decided to lift it over short cover, but that went straight to Kohli, who couldn't hold on to the catch. It was hit with some real force.

FOUR! Full length delivery and Finch beautifully pushes it down the ground to get a boundary through mid-on

FOUR! Unlucky for Bumrah. Finch edges it but it goes past him and the wicket ti fine leg for a four

Superb start on a green pitch from the Indian pacers... and just as I type this... Virat Kohli has dropped Aaron Finch... straight into his hands and out. Unreal!

Virat spoke about winning every ball yesterday and well that drop will disappoint him. It doesn't help that there two boundaries in that over too. The outfield looks quick, so far.

Big over for Australia. 12 runs from it. Finch gets two back-to-back fours to release the pressure after Kohli dropped him at short cover.

OUT! Khaleel strikes to removed Short. The batsman wanted to break-free and decided to go for a big shot, failed to get a clean hit on the full delivery scooping it to Kuldeep at mid-on.

FOUR! Chris Lynn gets off the mark with a beautiful boundary. A bit full, outside off and Lynn creams it though cover.

Great start for Khaleel on his first trip Down Under and that is a special catch from Kuldeep Yadav. Back tracked a lot and called up properly to claim it and then completed it. Doesn't get much better than that. Superb catch!

A successful over for India as the bowling changed immediately gave them the wicket. Khaleel picked up Short on the first ball as the batsman tried to clear the straight boundary. He failed to time it well and scooped the catch to Kuldeep Yadav at mid-on. New batsman Lynn got off the mark with a four through cover. Three singles also came from the over.

FOUR! Bhuvneshwar bowls one on the leg stump and with the fine leg inside the circle, Finch just flicked it to the boundary behind the wicket

Seven runs from the over. An indisciplined Bhuvneshwar was flicked for a four on the first ball by Finch as he bowled on the leg stump followed by a single at mid-on. Lynn and Finch then collect two singles on the last two balls with a pull and flick respectively in the mid-wicket region.

Aaron Finch becomes the first Australia player to score 500-plus runs in a calendar year in T20Is. He has just done it this year.

Kohli has opted to bring in a spinner as Kuldeep was brought to attack. Four singles in the over for Australia, which also included an LBW appeal against Finch as he tried a slog sweep but the ball had missed the off-stump.

SIX! On the body by Khaleel and Lynn tonks it across the line for a six over mid-wicket

SIX! Second maximum of the over. A length ball by Khaleel and Lynn smashes it over deep square leg

SIX! Lynn is in top gear here. A full delivery on the stumps, Lynn clears his front leg and tonks it over long-on

Big, big over for Australia. 21 runs from it as Lynn punishes Khaleel with three sixes. The batsman looks in top form. He first slammed a full delivery to mid-wicket, then a length one to deep square leg followed by a full one to long-on.

And Finch throws it away now to bring India back. See-saw match so far!

OUT! Kuldeep outfoxes Finch. The batsman came out for a big shot but missed the ball as it takes the outside edge to Khaleel at backward point.

Chris Lynn getting mighty with his sixes but Finch is gone after a great start. Kuldeep Yadav making his presence felt in the game.

Brilliant over from Kuldeep to cut the flow of runs and also took the wicket of Finch. The googly was too good for Finch, who stepped out to play a big shot, but the ball took the outside edge and went to Khaleel at backward-point. Four runs from the over.

India have won their previous seven T20I series dating back to November 2017, and its last defeat in the format was against West Indies in July last year. The last time they were in Australia, they registered a 3-0 series sweep in T20Is against Aussies.

Preview: Thanks to the turmoil – both on and off the field – facing by the hosts, India will start as the firm favourites when they face Australia in the first of the three Twenty20 International matches on Wednesday at Brisbane.

India have won their previous seven T20I series dating back to November 2017, and its last defeat in the format was against West Indies in July last year. Not to mention, on their last visit here, the Men in Blue won the T20I series 3-0. So, they will be riding high on a wave of confidence and eager to make an early mark on this trip.

Australian cricket, in contrast, has been dogged by structural reform in the wake of the ball-tampering saga in South Africa in March and it has resulted in turbulence on the field as well.

Only on Tuesday, Cricket Australia ruled out reducing the bans of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft in reply to a plea submission from the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA).

In the absence of Smith and Warner, Australia's results have fallen off a cliff. Since the ban, they are yet to win a T20I series against an opposition of note since March.

They lost to England in a one-off game in June, then lost to Pakistan in the T20I tri-series final in Zimbabwe, lost 3-0 to Pakistan again in the bilateral series in the UAE, and then lost to South Africa in a rain-curtailed one-off match on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether being on home turf would raise the spirits for the once invincible Aussies.

The one significant change for India ahead of this series is the return of skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the three-match contest against West Indies at home.

While it undoubtedly strengthens the visitors, all eyes will be on how the Aaron Finch-led Australian side deals with the best batsman in world cricket at the moment.

While there are calls from all quarters for Australian cricket to keep a check on aggression and play the game in right spirit, Kohli has always garnered attention whenever he has visited here.

On his early trips Down Under, he has never quite been the Australian fans' favourite.

But starting 2014, his batting exploits have taken centre-stage. He scored 199 runs in three innings during that 2016 T20I series' whitewash.

South African skipper Faf du Plessis has professed a "silent treatment" to Kohli and it remains to be seen if the Australian cricketers and the public can ignore him at all.

Kohli's return to the side means that one front-line batsman will have to make way.

In England, the skipper batted at number four, allowing KL Rahul to bat at number three in light of his stupendous form in the 2018 Indian Premier League.

Rahul's current form though is nothing to write home about. He managed only 16, 26 not out and 17 against the West Indies in the recent T20I series.

Rahul's absence could allow the team management to retain both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant, both of whom have proven to be more consistent and explosive in recent times compared to Rahul.

The other option is to leave out Manish Pandey, who has got limited opportunities of late.

Early indicators from India's final pre-match practice suggest that Pant will don the keeping gloves. He practised glove-work under the watchful eyes of coach Ravi Shastri, while Karthik only did some out-fielding.

It also suggests that the team management might make the surprise call to leave Karthik out altogether, allowing Rahul an early taste of conditions keeping in mind the Test series.

The bigger concern for India is to find a balance in their bowling attack in Hardik Pandya's absence.

With ample bounce anticipated on the Gabba pitch, three pacers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Khaleel Ahmed -- are certain starters.

Washington Sundar, who played the last T20I against West Indies as Bumrah was rested, is expected to make way. Kuldeep Yadav too is expected to be the first-choice spinner, ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal as was the case against West Indies.

Krunal Pandya was the all-rounder against West Indies, and should he continue to play, then it remains to be seen if the team management will pick two left-arm spinners.

Australia are also considering fielding a spinner, after taking the field against South Africa with a full-pace attack on Saturday.

Glenn Maxwell was the lone spinner then, but it is understood that the hosts will alter their plans keeping in mind the conditions and bigger dimensions of the ground here.

Starting off with the aggressive shortest format is Australia's best bet to upset India's plans for this summer of cricket, wherein unlike their prior trips here, the visitors are already considered the better side in all departments.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott (wk), Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

Match starts at 1.20 pm IST.

With inputs from PTI