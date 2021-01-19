India vs Australia: 'Let us hail Dravid,' Twitterati thank Rahul Dravid after visitors' historic win at Gabba

India pulled off an incredible comeback by winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite being handily beaten in the first match of the Test series. The tournament saw the team with a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test as they successfully chased a 328-run target to win the four match-series. Rishabh Pant scored 89 not out off 138 balls, helping end the home team's 32-year-old unbeaten run at Gabba.

Soon after India won at Gabba, legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid started trending on social media as fans thanked the former India A coach for grooming India's future stars under his supervision. Young players like Shubham Gill, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan and Rishabh Pant helped Ajinkya Rahane and his men script history on the Australian soil.

Harsha Bhogle thanked Rahul Dravid for the "finishing school he has been."

"He is NOT on Twitter but #RahulDravid is the man behind the rise of all these players at National Cricket Academy and India `A' : Gill, Shardul, Sundar, Siraj, Saini, Pant...Let us hail Dravid the astute cricket mind even as we celebrate the feat Down Under," wrote author Vijay Lokapally.

Former India cricketer Snehal Pradhan tweeted, "In an office at the NCA in Bangalore, Rahul Dravid must be watching and feeling proud of the India A and India U19 programs he's developed, which gave India their depth. Then, he'll quietly get back to work planning the next series."

Director Srijit Mukherji shared an elaborate post through a series of tweets highlighting the importance of Dravid in India's stellar win at Gaba.

Greatest ever series win for India. Period. Cannot think of another international team who without SEVEN of their frontline players of the likes of Kohli, Bumrah, Sami, Jadeja, Ashwin, Ishant and Umesh, after being bowled out for 36, after being one down and captain less... — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) January 19, 2021

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals just posted an image of Dravid, writing, "Feels like a good day to post a #RahulDravid photo."