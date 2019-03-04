India vs Australia: Leg-spinner Adam Zampa says improved batting performance in Nagpur ODI will be key for visitors
Australia were able to post just 235 runs in the first ODI against India which did not prove enough for the team. Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa has said that defending more runs will be good for the team and bowlers.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 6th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Making of AK-203 rifle in Amethi may bring in votes and jobs, but most importantly will replace obsolete INSAS
-
Narendra Modi in Jamnagar: Prime minister says 'Opposition's mantra is to remove me, mine is to eliminate terror'
-
Jharkhand's Khunti village rife with tales of human trafficking, but threats keeps villagers from approaching police
-
Amid India-Pakistan hostilities, Islamabad tells Washington full-blown crisis may jeopardise Afghan peace talks
-
Bhumi Pednekar on Sonchiriya: The terrain and experience of shooting in Chambal added to my character
-
US China trade disputes: Trump, Xi Jinping appear close to deal to roll back tariffs on $200 bn worth of Chinese goods
-
The Valmiki community's protest against empty political gestures — and an oppressive occupation
-
European football talking points: Manchester United produce vintage late show; defending champions rule the roost
-
In 'The Rape of an Abandoned House', Deepak Budki lays bare the hunger of scavengers
-
एयरफोर्स का काम टारगेट हिट करना है लाशें गिनना नहीं: IAF चीफ
-
Air Strikes में मारे गए आतंकवादियों की अमित शाह ने बताई संख्या, कांग्रेस ने उठाए सवाल
-
क्या वाकई मारा गया मसूद अजहर? खुफिया एजेंसियों की पड़ताल जारी
-
अमेठी में पीएम मोदी: 5 साल में अमेठी के लिए स्मृति ईरानी ने राहुल गांधी से ज्यादा काम किया
-
पटना में संकल्प रैली में PM मोदी की दहाड़, कहा- देश के दुश्मनों से हिसाब लेगा ये चौकीदार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Nagpur: Australia were able to post just 235 runs in the first ODI against India which did not prove enough for the team. Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa has said that defending more runs will be good for the team and bowlers.
"235 on any ground in ODI cricket is not enough. But in saying that, we fought hard during the game. We have spoken about just improving, defending a higher total would probably be good for us," Adam Zampa told reporters.
Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell at a practice session during the India-Australia ODI series. AP
Zampa was the pick of the bowlers in the first ODI of the five-match series as the spinner picked up two priced scalps of Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu.
"Ball is coming out of my hands nicely, I have tried to adapt to the conditions. In my last tour I was under-prepared and getting used to the conditions has been good for me this time around," Zampa said.
Aaron Finch, the captain of the Australian cricket team has been woefully out of form for the past months. The captain was dismissed for a duck in the first match of the series by Jasprit Bumrah.
But, the spinner hopes that the captain can turn his fortunes around.
"If you ask Finch, he will agree he is not in the best form of his life. But in terms of his morale, he is really up there. He is a world-class player and at the end of the day, it is his experience that matters," Zampa added.
Zampa, who has had previous experience of playing in the Indian Premier League(IPL), said that playing in the tournament helped him get familiarised with the conditions.
"Yeah, I guess just from IPL experience and seeing these guys play, I have figured out the best way to bowl and when I get bowl away from the stumps, these guys take me for runs. So this is what I have learnt from my past experiences," he added.
Australia won the two-match T20I series 2-0 against India, before suffering a six-wicket loss in the first ODI of the five-match series.
The team would be hoping to level the series in the second ODI and put up a better batting performance.
Australia take on India in the second ODI on Tuesday, 5 March at Nagpur.
Updated Date:
Mar 04, 2019 16:37:43 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli says visitors 'outplayed' his team in all departments as hosts suffer T20I series loss
India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell's blistering ton at Bengaluru guides visitors to T20I series sweep
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav's masterclass in tight chase helps hosts win first ODI by six wickets