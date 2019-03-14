India vs Australia: Lack on Plan B may affect hosts' World Cup chances as reflected in ODI and T20I series loss against Aaron Finch and Co
Who is the No 4? Who is the third opener if Shikhar Dhawan continues to fail? Will there be a fourth specialist pace bowling option? Who is the second wicket-keeper? Has Ravindra Jadeja done enough?
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 35 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE vs USA - Mar 15th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs KAR - Mar 14th, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Masood Azhar latest hot topic in campaign politics: BJP, Congress' battle over China's snub likely to go on till polls
-
Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at protest proves Mamata's clout is undiminished in Tollywood
-
RBI to inject $5 bn into system: Move adds to the armoury of central bank, but will it ease liquidity constraints?
-
Lok Sabha election: AGP's opposition to Citizenship Bill turns into mockery after party renews ties with BJP
-
UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this will work and whether EU will agree to proposition
-
Made in (gay) heaven: Amazon Prime show sets a new benchmark for portrayal of queer narratives
-
Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminder of 'babu culture'
-
Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhouse, a 'rustic' exploration
-
Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matters bodes well for challenge on two fronts
-
Loksabha Election 2019: दलितों की सबसे बड़ी नेता क्यों हैं BSP सुप्रीमो मायावती?
-
तनाव के बीच करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर भारत-पाक की पहली बैठक शुरू
-
चीन ने UN में मसूद अजहर को फिर बचाया, ग्लोबल आतंकी घोषित करने का प्रस्ताव रद्द
-
मसूद अजहर मामले पर मोदी सरकार की विफल विदेश नीति फिर उजागर हुई: कांग्रेस
-
बिहार में महागठबंधन में सीटों का बंटवारा 'लगभग तय', वाम दलों पर सहमति नहीं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
India captain Virat Kohli made it clear that he has his Plan A in place but what also became clear in the just-concluded ODI series against Australia was the lack of an effective Plan B ahead of the World Cup starting 30 May.
Who is the No 4? Who is the third opener if Shikhar Dhawan continues to fail? Will there be a fourth specialist pace bowling option? Who is the second wicket-keeper? Has Ravindra Jadeja done enough?
Virat Kohli said that team management is clear on who all would be playing in the XI at World Cup. AFP
These five questions did not find any answers during the 2-3 series defeat.
However, the format of World Cup (round robin) is such that India will have to be at their worst in order to not qualify for the semi-finals. All they need to do is win six out of nine games and take it forward from there.
Then, it's the matter of two good days in office and hence Kohli has less issues to deal with despite a patchy series for his team.
Save the skipper himself (310 runs with two hundreds) and his deputy Rohit Sharma (202 runs with two fifties), the batting didn't come together on a regular basis.
Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav or Vijay Shankar had their moments but lack of consistency hurt the team.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni as usual, was rock solid behind the stumps, something that was highlighted even more by Rishabh Pant's fumbles in the final two games. Dhoni's astute cricket brain was not there to support Kohli in crunch situations in the final two games.
In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav (10 wickets) was expensive but got wickets while Jasprit Bumrah (7 wickets) did have his off days.
Ravindra Jadeja will still be wondering whether three wickets from four games is good enough or not.
India wanted a few answers going into the World Cup with regards to their fringe players but there were more unanswered questions after the conclusion of the final phase of their World Cup preparations.
According to Kohli though, he knows his "playing XI going into the World Cup" and only one spot requires to be discussed.
However, there remains a big question mark over who will be India's No 4 in the World Cup.
Will it be a floating position given that original choice Ambati Rayudu didn't exactly score those tough runs in Australia, New Zealand and now in India barring one game.
If the idea was to give KL Rahul enough chances to settle down, it didn't happen as the Bengaluru-player got only one chance during the series.
The flamboyant Pant was also promoted up the order in the final ODI but he couldn't seal the spot.
Kohli himself came down at No.4 to accommodate Rahul in one game without much success.
So, No.4 does remain a concern with Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey not being tried at all during this phase.
Kohli didn't indicate which is the one spot the team is looking at but it could well be a toss up between Pant and the more experienced Dinesh Karthik.
It is clear that Hardik Pandya is a far better bowler than Vijay Shankar.
Siddarth Kaul was included in the squad for the first two games and not played. Umesh Yadav was dumped after two bad overs.
Yuzvendra Chahal, with lesser variation than Kuldeep, was benched often.
So, the questions remained and hopefully the picture will be clearer by 20 April, by the time India announce their final 15.
Updated Date:
Mar 14, 2019 14:26:17 IST
Also See
Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni help India take 1-0 lead in series as hosts beat Australia by six wickets in first ODI
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar look to seal World Cup spot as hosts eye series win in fourth ODI
India vs Australia: With no alternatives and time in hand, Indian think tank needs to help Shikhar Dhawan find form ahead of World Cup