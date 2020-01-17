India vs Australia: KS Bharat named back-up wicket-keeper for second ODI in absence of concussed Rishabh Pant
Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat was on Friday called in as back-up for Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of India's second ODI against Australia due to a concussion.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 19th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Australia, LIVE Score, 2nd ODI at Rajkot: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma off to a solid start
-
The revolution will be archived: How a nation's turmoil will be recorded for posterity
-
'Will continue protest against CAA till repealed': Chandrashekhar Azad after getting bail, says will visit Jama Masjid today
-
Dolittle movie review: Robert Downey Jr tries too hard, fully aware he's signed up for a tonally inconsistent train wreck
-
Indonesia Masters 2020: Miserable campaign for Indian shuttlers casts cloud on Tokyo Olympics participation
-
Donald Trump's impeachment trial opens as new Ukraine revelations emerge; US senators vow 'impartial justice'
-
How women shoulder the efficient running of Anganwadis — a system riddled with issues of pay, low morale
-
Amit Shah slams Opposition for 'misleading' minorities on CAA at Bihar rally, says Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in Assembly polls
-
Vodafone Idea, Bharti Infratel shares tank in early trade after Supreme Court dismisses review plea on AGR issue
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat was on Friday called in as back-up for Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out of India's second ODI against Australia due to a concussion.
The 26-year-old Bharat is uncapped and has an experience of 74 first-class matches with 4143 runs. He has a strike rate of over 100 in T20s.
The call was taken after Rishabh Pant flew to Bengaluru to undergo his rehabilitation. Sportzpics
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named K S Bharat as the back-up wicket-keeper for the 2nd ODI in Rajkot against Australia," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
"With Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan being a part of the India A side in New Zealand, the selection committee decided to name KS Bharat as back-up wicket-keeper," he added.
The call was taken after Pant flew to Bengaluru to undergo his rehabilitation in the National Cricket Academy.
The wicket-keeper batsman was hit on the helmet while batting in the first ODI in Mumbai and was ruled out of the game in Rajkot on Friday.
"His recovery is being monitored and a call on his availability for the final ODI in Bengaluru will be taken accordingly," the BCCI said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 17, 2020 13:30:52 IST
Also See
Shane Warne wants India and Australia to play five-match Test series in 2020-21 season
KL Rahul takes over wicketkeeper's gloves after Rishabh Pant suffers concussion in first ODI
Being an outlier as a player doesn't guarantee success as an administrator of a complex organisation like BCCI