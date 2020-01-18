First Cricket
India vs Australia: KL Rahul relishes 'great' opportunity of being compared with legendary Rahul Dravid after Rajkot heroics

A traditional opener, Rahul came in at number five in Rajkot and blazed his way to 52-ball 80 to propel India to competitive 340 for six on a flat track at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. He then kept wickets as regular wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was concussed.

Press Trust of India, Jan 18, 2020 12:14:00 IST

Rajkot: Gradually learning to fit into multiple roles as per team's requirement, KL Rahul has drawn comparisons with the legendary Rahul Dravid and the young batsman says it's an honour.

Like Rahul Dravid, he has played in the middle-order and has kept wickets too.

A traditional opener, Rahul came in at number five in Rajkot and blazed his way to 52-ball 80 to propel India to competitive 340 for six on a flat track at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. He then kept wickets as regular wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was concussed.

Rahul had also kept wickets in the lung-opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and did a decent job in both the games.

"It's great to be compared with someone like him. I had this comparison for a long time when growing up and playing as well. The names he's Rahul Dravid and I'm Rahul so the comparisons always been there and he's someone I have spent a lot of time with talking about cricket, talking about batting and he's coming from the same state as well (Karnataka)".

He said Dravid is open to speak to him on anything about cricket.

"I have the opportunity to go to him or give him a call and talk to him about batting or anything about cricket. So he's been more than welcome," Rahul signed off.

Dravid had kept wickets in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

