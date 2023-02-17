Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb scored half-centuries as Australia posted 263 — just shy of what they had managed across two outings in Nagpur — after opting to bat on the opening day of the second Test in Delhi.
As Cummins leads Australia to one of its toughest assignments in India, the skipper also underlined the importance of a good first-innings score, which will be crucial in the context of the series.
India face several selection dilemmas on the eve of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, including choosing between Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill for Shreyas Iyer's spot.
India have had the wood over Australia in bilateral Test contests in recent years, having not lost against them since 2014-15 and winning back-to-back editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy