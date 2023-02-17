India vs Australia: Khawaja, Handscomb help visitors post 263 on Day 1 of second Test

Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb scored half-centuries as Australia posted 263 — just shy of what they had managed across two outings in Nagpur — after opting to bat on the opening day of the second Test in Delhi.

FirstCricket Staff

February 17th, 2023

21:48:04 IST

