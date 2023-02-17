Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Australia: Khawaja, Handscomb help visitors post 263 on Day 1 of second Test

Cricket

India vs Australia: Khawaja, Handscomb help visitors post 263 on Day 1 of second Test

Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb scored half-centuries as Australia posted 263 — just shy of what they had managed across two outings in Nagpur — after opting to bat on the opening day of the second Test in Delhi.

India vs Australia: Khawaja, Handscomb help visitors post 263 on Day 1 of second Test
Australia middle-order batter Peter Handscomb raises his bat in celebration after bringing up his fifth Test half-century. Sportzpics
Cheteshwar Pujara, making his 100th Test appearance in Delhi, receives a special cap from Sunil Gavaskar ahead of the start of the second Test. Sportzpics
Cheteshwar Pujara, the 13th Indian in the 100-Test club, also received a guard of honour at the start of play on the opening day of the second Test against Australia. Sportzpics
India seamer Mohammed Shami celebrates after dismissing Australia opener David Warner on Day 1 of the second Test in Delhi. Sportzpics
Australia’s Steve Smith walks back dejectedly after getting dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin for a two-ball duck. Sportzpics
Travis Head faces a rising delivery from Mohammed Siraj on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi. Sportzpics
Usman Khawaja celebrates after bringing up his 20th Test half-century on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia in New Delhi. Sportzpics for BCCI
Photo by: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS for BCCI
KL Rahul and India skipper Rohit Sharma walk back to the pavilion at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Delhi. Sportzpics

Updated Date: February 17, 2023 21:48:04 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Pat Cummins insists current Australian team doesn't carry baggage of past sides
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Pat Cummins insists current Australian team doesn't carry baggage of past sides

As Cummins leads Australia to one of its toughest assignments in India, the skipper also underlined the importance of a good first-innings score, which will be crucial in the context of the series.

India vs Australia: Rohit refuses to divulge selection specifics, says hosts will pick 'horses for courses'
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Rohit refuses to divulge selection specifics, says hosts will pick 'horses for courses'

India face several selection dilemmas on the eve of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, including choosing between Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill for Shreyas Iyer's spot.

India vs Australia: Hosts look to extend home dominance as Aussies eye Border-Gavaskar Trophy again
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Hosts look to extend home dominance as Aussies eye Border-Gavaskar Trophy again

India have had the wood over Australia in bilateral Test contests in recent years, having not lost against them since 2014-15 and winning back-to-back editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy