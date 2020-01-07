India vs Australia: Justin Langer set to remain in Australia; Andrew McDonald handed coaching duties for three-match ODI series
Cricket Australia said Tuesday that senior assistant coach Andrew McDonald will handle the ODI team while Langer remains in Australia after having spent most of the last 20 months away from home
Sydney: Australia cricket coach Justin Langer is taking a break from the team when they travel to India for a three-match one-day international series.
File image of Australia coach Justin Langer. AFP
Cricket Australia said Tuesday that senior assistant coach Andrew McDonald will handle the ODI team while Langer remains in Australia after having spent most of the last 20 months away from home.
Langer and the Australian test side completed a five-win sweep of two test matches against Pakistan and three against New Zealand. Australia clinched the third Test at Sydney on Monday by 279 runs.
McDonald will lead Australia in one-day matches on 14 January at Mumbai, 17 January at Rajkot and 19 January at Bengaluru.
Updated Date:
Jan 07, 2020 08:09:42 IST
