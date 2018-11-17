First Cricket
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah the real 'X-factor' for Virat Kohli and Co, says retired pacer Damien Fleming

Former Australian pacer Damien Fleming termed Jasprit Bumrah as the "x-factor" in the Indian bowling line-up which will take on Australia in the four-Test series, starting 6 December.

Press Trust of India, November 17, 2018

Sydney: Former Australian pacer Damien Fleming termed Jasprit Bumrah as the "x-factor" in the Indian bowling line-up which will take on Australia in the four-Test series, starting 6 December.

"He (Bumrah) is the real X-factor — 28 wickets in six Tests. I have seen him in the IPL. He has that unorthodox action, a stuttery run-up, a weird run-up but I think for batsmen you don't get a real good sight of the ball but he has got pace and bounce and has a great yorker that I think he will utilise particularly against the tail," Fleming was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

India's Jasprit Bumrah and captain Virat Kohli. AFP



"That's the factor they probably haven't had before — a pace battery that could unsettle tails. Just with that weird action, I have noticed he can swing the ball away from right-handers now. He has actually upskilled himself as well."

Fleming, who has played a lot of limited-overs and a few Test matches against India, like most of the pundits agreed that India never had such a potent pace attack.

"That's as impressive a pace attack that I have ever seen India bring out to Australia. They are actually quite experienced now, too," Fleming said.

"They will have two unlucky quicks. It's a real luxury. That's good for them," he said.

But he didn't forget to mention that Australia too have a great bowling attack.

"Our pace attack is great, too, so it's going to be a shootout between two good pace attacks. It's going to get down to those batsmen, isn't it?"

Fleming was all praise for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whom he compared to England great James Anderson.

"I love watching Bhuvi Kumar because, probably with James Anderson, they are the best swing bowlers in the world. He actually has the skills where he can bowl outswingers and inswingers to right and left-handed batsmen.

"When he (Bhuvi) first started, he lacked a yard or two in Test cricket, but he has increased his pace a little bit in the past two years," Fleming said.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2018

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs India 2018-19, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cricket, Damien Fleming, India, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2018, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc, Test Cricket

