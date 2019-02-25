Australia won on the last ball of its first Twenty20 match against India by three wickets, going 1-0 up in the two-match series. With 14 runs needed from the last over, Umesh Yadav conceded two boundaries and Pat Cummins (7 not out) and Jhye Richardson (7 not out) gave Australia the win by scampering home for two runs off the final delivery.

Put into bat, India scored 126/7, with Australia reaching 127/7 in 20 overs.

KL Rahul top-scored for India with a 36-ball 50, including six fours and a six. Glenn Maxwell's 56 off 43 balls anchored the Australian innings with Jasprit Bumrah's 3/16 from four overs going in vain.

From 89/2, Australia nosedived to 113/7 as India tightened its bowling and fielding.

Bumrah struck off successive balls in the 19th over to go past 50 wickets in T20Is, only the second India bowler after Ravichandran Ashwin (52) to do so in this format.

Bumrah was handed the ball for the crucial penultimate over, in which he conceded just two runs while dismissing Peter Handscomb and Nathan Coulter-Nile off successive deliveries to keep the hosts in the hunt.

Speaking to bcci.tv after the narrow defeat, Bumrah explained his approach in the 19th over, breaking it down ball by ball:

Ball 1 (no run): "It was a pressure situation, the game was evenly poised and we were trying to pull it back our way. Was speaking to a lot of seniors as well. It was an up and down wicket and to play the big shots was a little. So I bowled a back of a length delivery. He played across the line, he missed the ball so it was a dot."

Ball 2 (1 run): "I wanted to do the same, but he stepped out and the ball went towards square leg and they took a single. It was still evenly poised so I was talking to the captain, vice-captain and MS (Dhoni)."

Ball 3 (no run): "Nathan Coulter-Nile was on strike. I changed the field a little bit and bowled a back of a length delivery. Execution was good on the day so I got another dot ball."

Ball 4 (1 run): "I was just thinking what should I do? Should I change or should I keep on doing the thing which is working? We thought of backing the same thing. So another back-of-length delivery because on these kinds of wickets, people usually feel we'll go yorker, yorker, yorker, but on up-and-down wickets, length balls are always very effective. Another single."

Ball 5 (out): "The last two balls were there, so obviously it is very important to close off the over. I was just talking to the captain: what should I do, what do you (Kohli) think, what do I think. We were just discussing. Peter Handscomb was on strike. I knew he was going to take a chance off this ball, because obviously then it will be easier for them in the last over.

"Just another thing that was going into my head was: why to change things if nothing is going wrong? So I was just trying to back the balls which I had bowled earlier. I knew he was trying to go for the big shot, so till the end, I tried to watch him - maybe he is going to step out, maybe try to give himself room. So I was just focussing on that. So I bowled a length ball, he tried to step out, it went up in the air, and it went towards Mahi bhai, who is always safe as houses. So we were in a very good position."

Ball 6 (out): "There was a little discussion about what do I do. Because everybody knew that this is going to be a very important ball, if we close off the over well this will help us to be in a very good position going into the last over. So we had some discussions with Virat and Rohit, but then we decided to back my strength. We had bowled a lot of length balls, so then we wanted to back my yorker, which I always do. Trying to execute that, and on the given day it was a good execution. I had a good day as I was very clear about what I wanted to execute. I would have been happier if we would have won this game."

