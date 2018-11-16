First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Match Abandoned
SA in AUS Nov 17, 2018
AUS vs SA
Carrara Oval, Carrara
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma ready to give 'level best' on upcoming tour; warns against taking Aussies lightly

Ishant Sharma, the 30-year-old pacer, has toured Australia three times before and said the upcoming tour could be his final tour of the nation.

Press Trust of India, November 16, 2018

It's a case of now or never for India's senior most pacer Ishant Sharma, who wants to "go for the kill" in what could well be his fourth and final tour of Australia.

The most capped Test player (87 games) in the current team, Ishant had been a part of Indian sides during tours of 2007-08, 2011-2012 and 2014-2015.

File picture of Ishant Sharma. Reuters

File picture of Ishant Sharma. Reuters

"I always go for the kill because when you play for your country, you can't think of a second chance. I am 30 right now. I don't know if I will be there for the next tour (of Australia in 2022-23) as I will be 34 by then. I will give my level best on this tour," Ishant said during an interaction after playing his first competitive game in two months since the tour of England.

Ishant, who got 18 wickets in five Tests in England, bowled far better than the figure suggests. The 30-year-old feels that he has matured as a bowler and it's the mental state that at times dictates on-field performances.

"I am matured right now and I know my field settings and bowl according to situations. As you grow old, there is lot of wear and tear in your body. It's all about the mental state. If you are fit and in good mind space, you can say you are bowling well," said Ishant, who has 256 wickets from 87 Tests.

As someone, who has played more Tests than skipper Kohli (73), Ishant's aim is to mentor the next line of pacers in a manner that they can also share their expertise with others in a few years time.

"I share my experience, I mean whatever experience I have. I can set the field and tell them which lengths to bowl on particular tracks. Once the younger lot becomes senior, they should also then guide the juniors.

Ishant feels that a senior shouldn't walk with a chip on his shoulders.

"They should joke around with their juniors. I am not that kind of senior who says negative things to juniors like 'why have you done that' etc. I am a senior who should set different benchmark for my juniors," he said.

The hero of India's 2013 Champions Trophy victory in England, Ishant doesn't hide the fact that it "hurts" to be out of limited overs set-up having played 80 ODIs.

"It does rankle that I don't play ODIs. Yes, I feel bad about it. I want to play all three formats for the country. But there are a few things which you can't control and I don't want to think about too many negative things," he replied to a query from PTI.

Over thinking can also affect his performance in the format which is his forte.

"If I start thinking why I am not playing ODIs, then that can affect my Test performance also. My aim is to concentrate on the format that I am playing."

Ishant did admit that Australia not having Steve Smith and David Warner will be an advantage.

"You can say that (advantage India). Statistics reveal that in recent years, 60 percent of their runs have been scored by Smith and Warner," he said.

But he was cautious and respectful about the opposition who will be playing in its own den.

"But whoever plays for Australia must have some quality and have been a performer at their first-class level. So you can't take them lightly. Australia in general is a tough side, the crowd can make it even tougher. But it can also make you a tough player and I never had any issues with that," said Ishant.

Always considered as a workhorse, Ishant doesn't mind bowling long spells even in hot and humid Australian conditions.

"I don't like to think about how many overs spell I am bowling and in what conditions. If I am bowling well and if the team needs me to bowl at a particular time, I will bowl. If you think so much as a fast bowler, then I think you shouldn't be playing cricket."

When asked if India are ready to shed their "poor travellers" tag, he wasn't amused one bit.

"We are not concerned about tags because as a team we know we gave our 100 percent. We shouldn't really care what others are talking about. Because in the field, we are the ones who are going through hard times. You only have support of whole bunch of players. So we don't really care what people talk about us.

"No one is hurt more than us when we don't win matches because we are the ones playing on the field," said Ishant referring to the recent 1-4 defeat against England.

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018

Tags : Australia, Cricket, India, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2018, Indian Cricket, Ishant Sharma

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all