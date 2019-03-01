First Cricket
India vs Australia: Injury scare for MS Dhoni as he's hit on arm during training session ahead of 1st ODI

MS Dhoni sustained an injury on his right forearm while taking throwdowns from team's support staff member Raghavendra.

Press Trust of India, Mar 01, 2019 15:18:41 IST

Hyderabad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni had an injury scare during the Indian team's net session on the eve of the ODI series opener against Australia here Saturday.

Dhoni sustained an injury on his right forearm while taking throwdowns from team's support staff member Raghavendra.

File image of MS Dhoni. AFP

The former India captain had a long batting session at the nets and like all first team players was taking throwdowns after the formal session.

It was one such delivery from Raghavendra that kicked up and Dhoni was hit on the right forearm.

The veteran was in some pain and didn't bat after that as a precautionary measure.

Whether the injury is serious enough to make him doubtful for the opening ODI couldn't be ascertained. A final call is expected to be taken by the evening.

In case Dhoni is unavailable, then Rishabh Pant is expected to don the big gloves. That is the most likely option in case Dhoni fails to get fit in time.

If the team management is keen on checking all the fringe batting options, then KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu could both play in the XI with Rahul keeping.

India are aiming to bounce back in the five-match ODI series after losing both the T20s.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 15:24:16 IST

