India vs Australia: In-form wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade must be in mix for first Test, feels former Aussie captain George Bailey
The 30-year-old Wade has scored 412 runs at an average of 82.4 to lie at the third place in the list of Sheffield Shield run-scorers.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Brisbane: Former Australia captain George Bailey feels in-form Matthew Wade must be in the mix when Australia select their playing XI for the opening Test of the four-match series against India beginning at Adelaide on 6 December.
The 30-year-old Wade, who played his last Test against Bangladesh at Chittagong last September, has scored 412 runs at an average of 82.4 to lie at the third place in the list of Sheffield Shield run-scorers.
File image of Matthew Wade. AP
Wade had kept wickets for Tasmania in Shield games against Western Australia and Queensland but since then has played as a batsman.
The wicket-keeper batsman has hit five fifties with his top-score being a 137 in Tasmania's loss to Victoria that earned him a man-of-the-match honour.
Given his run of form, Bailey believes he should be in the mix when selection chairman Trevor Hohns zeros in on Australia's team for the four-Test series opener that starts on 6 December.
"I can't speak highly enough of the way he's going about his cricket, Bailey was quoted as saying in the Sydney Morning Herald.
"If you're looking at those numbers he'd very much have to be in the mix for a Test. He's a good fielder, just pick your six best batters, simple.
"He's in complete control of his game."
Bailey also pointed out how Wade has scored some valuable runs with the tailenders and adapted to a different kind of pitches across the country.
"That's been the most pleasing thing this year. I don't think we've given him great situations on a number of occasions," Bailey said.
"His ability to go through the gears, to start his innings, accelerate when he needs to.
Updated Date:
Nov 21, 2018
