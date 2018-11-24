First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 23, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Match Abandoned
WI in BAN | 1st Test Nov 22, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 64 runs
IND in AUS Nov 25, 2018
AUS vs IND
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
WI in BAN Nov 30, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: ICC fines Aaron Finch-led side for maintaining slow over-rate in first T20I

Australia captain Aaron Finch has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines.

Press Trust of India, November 24, 2018

Dubai: Australia have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20 International against India in Brisbane.

Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Aaron Finch's side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after beating India by four runs in the first T20I. AP

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after beating India by four runs in the first T20I. AP

Australia won the opening T20 by four runs on Wednesday while the second one on Friday was called off due to rain.

"In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount," said the ICC in a statement.

Finch has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If Australia commit another minor over-rate breach in a T20I within 12 months of this offence with Finch as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Finch and he will face a suspension.

"Finch pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement added.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Simon Fry and Paul Wilson, third umpire Gerard Abood and fourth umpire Shawn Craig.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2018

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia, Australia Vs India 2018-19, Gerard Abood, India, India Vs Australia, Jeff Crowe, Paul Wilson, Simon Fry

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all