ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC | Match 13 Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli asks Indian crowd to cheer for Steve Smith; says he didn't want fans to set bad example

Virat Kohli asked the Indian fans, who were booing Steve Smith during the match at The Oval, to stop doing so and urged the fans to applaud the former Australian captain.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 10, 2019 00:58:26 IST

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith may not be the best of the friends in international cricket but Indian captain's gesture at The Oval must have earned the former Australia captain's admiration on Sunday during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter between the two strong rivals.

During India's batting against Australia, Smith was fielding in the deep and was getting a lot of stick from the Indian fans. With Smith constantly being jeered by the fans, Kohli decided to intervene as he signalled towards Indian fans to stop booing and urged them to applaud the former Australian captain.

A thankful Smith was later seen shaking hands with Kohli for his gesture.

In the press conference after the match, Kohli explained the rationale behind his decision.

"Just because there are so many Indian fans here, I don't want them to set a bad example. He (Smith) didn't do anything to be booed in my opinion. I felt for him and told him sorry on behalf of the crowd. In my opinion, that's not acceptable," said Kohli.

Smith and David Warner are back to playing international cricket after serving one-year ban for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. However, both cricketers have been constantly facing backlash from the fans in the ongoing World Cup which is being hosted in England and Wales.

Meanwhile, India continued their winning run in the ICC event with a 36-run win over the defending champions.

The foundation for the win was laid but Shikhar Dhawan who scored 117 off 109 as India put a mammoth 352/5 in 30 overs.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 316 as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets each.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 00:59:09 IST

