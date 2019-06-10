India’s top order fired in unison and their bowlers produced a tidy display to beat reigning world champions Australia by 36 runs in a thrilling World Cup match at the Oval on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan (117) smashed his 17th ODI century and forged significant partnerships with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (57) and skipper Virat Kohli (82) to power India to a commanding 352-5.

Several frontline Australia batsmen got good starts but none could bat deep enough to see them home as they were all out for 316 in exactly 50 overs.

Steve Smith (69), David Warner (56) and Alex Carey (55 not out) scored the bulk of the runs for Australia, who tasted their first defeat after wins against Afghanistan and West Indies earlier in the tournament.

India’s new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-50) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-61) shared six wickets between them while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 2-62.

Top win

Top win for India. Batsmen provided a safe total and in intervals, which is important to recognise, the bowling was excellent. This is a powerful performance and reminiscent of the start in 2015. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 9, 2019

Superior side

Aus fought admirably, but India showed greater edge in batting, bowling, fielding - and more self-belief. Superior side on the day without doubt! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 9, 2019

Mind-boggling

The last time Australia failed to chase target in a World Cup match, Virat Kohli was 10 years old and three players - Mujeeb, Shaheen, Hasnain - in this WC were not even born. #Leeds1999 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 9, 2019

Resounding win

Resounding win for India. The batters led by Shikhar were fantastic and I thought the bowlers executed their plans superbly, Bhuvi bowled beautifully. The team bonding looks great and a very promising start to the World Cup for Team India. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/q37lNgD9vt — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 9, 2019

This will resonate well with Indian fans

Few things can make you feel better than Beating #Aus in a World Cup #INDvsAUS #CWC2019 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) June 9, 2019

With inputs from Reuters