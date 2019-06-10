India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Top win', 'superior side', Twitterati applaud Virat Kohli and Co's win over Aussies
Several frontline Australia batsmen got good starts but none could bat deep enough to see them home as they were all out for 316 in exactly 50 overs
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
India’s top order fired in unison and their bowlers produced a tidy display to beat reigning world champions Australia by 36 runs in a thrilling World Cup match at the Oval on Sunday.
Shikhar Dhawan (117) smashed his 17th ODI century and forged significant partnerships with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (57) and skipper Virat Kohli (82) to power India to a commanding 352-5.
Several frontline Australia batsmen got good starts but none could bat deep enough to see them home as they were all out for 316 in exactly 50 overs.
Steve Smith (69), David Warner (56) and Alex Carey (55 not out) scored the bulk of the runs for Australia, who tasted their first defeat after wins against Afghanistan and West Indies earlier in the tournament.
India’s new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-50) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-61) shared six wickets between them while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed 2-62.
Top win
Superior side
Mind-boggling
Resounding win
This will resonate well with Indian fans
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Jun 10, 2019 00:24:03 IST
Also See
Australia vs India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Steve Smith is best batsmen in world across all forms of game, says Aussie skipper Aaron Finch
India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan, fast bowlers bring down defending champions at The Oval
India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Stats Wrap: Shikhar Dhawan's England love, end of Aussies' winning streak and more