Defending champions Australia play 2011 winners India in a blockbuster ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in London's Kennington Oval on Sunday, 9 June. India, having opened their campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa, appear a well-rounded unit with their bowlers hitting the straps early. The batting, despite early wobble, stood firm in the face of some hostile pace attack from Kagiso Rabada with opener Rohit Sharma scoring a masterly century.

Australia, too, are coming off an encouraging win over the West Indies in Nottingham. Having been reduced to 79/5 by the Windies, the Aussies rode on Nathan Coulter-Nile and Steven Smith's half-centuries to gallop to 288. Mitchell Starc then came to the party with a five-wicket haul as Australia completed a 15-run win.

For India to avenge their 2015 semi-final loss, the bowling and top order will have to be on point again, for Australia possess better depth and quality in their ranks. Steve Smith and David Warner have eased back in top-flight cricket with a half-century each, while the bowling, spearheaded by Starc and supported by Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins, looks well-rounded.

While India will once again rely on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to control the middle overs, former Australia great Ricky Ponting believes Virat Kohli may field a three-man pace attack to rattle Aaron Finch's men after having watched them struggle against the Caribbean pace battery.

The West Indies trio of Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, and Andre Russell terrorised the Australian batsmen with their fiery pace and disconcerting short balls, reducing the five-time champions to 38 for four at one stage on Thursday.

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Ponting, who is currently the assistant coach, believed the sight of his boys scurrying for cover might tempt the Indian team management to go with three quicks instead of playing two wrist-spinners.

"(Jasprit) Bumrah we know is a very good new ball bowler and I'm sure he'll mix it up and bowl some short stuff and some full stuff," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Bhuvneshwar will probably not worry you too much with his pace or his bouncers. Hardik can maybe rush you a little bit, so maybe they have a decision to make on the overall make-up of their side.

"Do they maybe go with only the one spinner and use (off-spinning allrounder) Kedar Jadav as a second spinner and play another fast bowler? We'll worry about that in the next couple of days and make sure all the boys are prepared."

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs Australia match:

When will India vs Australia match take place?

The match between India and Australia will take place on 9 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Australia fixture will be played in Kennington Oval, London.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Australia fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

With AFP inputs

