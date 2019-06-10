India convincingly ended Australia's 10-match winning streak and underlined its Cricket World Cup title ambitions in a 36-run victory at the Oval.

The teams evenly split eight one-day internationals this year but India openly admitted it was preparing for the World Cup, and showed how brilliant its planning was by dominating the defending champion all over the park.

India won the toss, chose to bat, and paced its innings superbly, starting slowly and finishing in a rush to make 352-5. Shikhar Dhawan hit his third World Cup century, 117, and combined in an opening stand of 127 with Rohit Sharma. Captain Virat Kohli added 82.

After conceding its most runs ever at a World Cup, Australia's chase was slow and never got out of third gear. Half-centuries by Steve Smith (69), David Warner (56) and Alex Carey (55 not out) couldn't disguise an underwhelming game plan. They were all out for 316 on the last ball.

The result flattered the same XI which beat Afghanistan and the West Indies.

The teams are good enough to meet again in the playoffs, but India will take all of the encouragement from only its fourth win over the Australians in 12 World Cup matchups.

Here's a statistical wrap of the match:

— Rohit Sharma completed his 2000 runs against Australia in 37 ODI innings which is the least by a player to achieve the milestone against a team. He became the fourth batsman to complete 2,000 runs against Australia in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, Desmond Haynes and Viv Richards.

— Rohit also scored his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs today which is the first such streak for him.

— Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit have now added 16 century stands in ODIs which is the joint-second most for India alongside Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's pair. Their stand of 127 runs is now the second highest for India against Australia in ICC ODI World Cup, behind 141 runs stand between Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh for the fifth wicket at the same venue in 1999.

— Dhawan became the second player after Ajay Jadeja (at The Oval, 1999) to score a century against Australia in ICC ODI World Cup. He has now scored four centuries in ODIs in England which is the most by any Indian player. His score of 117 is now the third highest individual score against Australia in ICC ODI World Cup.

— This was the third time that India had 50-plus stands for each of the first three wickets in an ODI World Cup match. The other two instances were recorded against Australia (at Chennai in 1987) and Kenya (at Durban in 2003).

— India's total of 352/5 is now the highest by any team against Australia in ICC ODI World Cup, going past Sri Lanka's 312 which they made at Sydney in 2015. It is also the fourth highest for India in ICC ODI World Cup.

— Alex Carey's fifty in 25 balls against India is now the fastest of this World Cup and the second fastest for Australia ever in ODI World Cup. The fastest for Australia was scored in 21 balls against Afghanistan at Perth in 2015.

— Steve Smith has scored fifty-plus runs in seven out of his last eight World Cup innings while Usman Khawaja missed out on scoring his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score against India in ODIs.

— This is India's 50th victory against Australia in ODIs which has ended Australia's run of winning 19 consecutive matches while chasing in ODI World Cup, 10 consecutive ODI wins & eight consecutive World Cup wins.

With inputs from AP

