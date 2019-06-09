First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 13 Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 12 Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 11, 2019
BAN vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan skips fielding due to thumb injury sustained while batting

India opener Shikhar Dhawan could not field after sustaining a thumb injury while batting during India's World Cup game against Australia on Sunday. Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention.

Press Trust of India, Jun 09, 2019 23:00:04 IST

London: India opener Shikhar Dhawan could not field after sustaining a thumb injury while batting during India's World Cup game against Australia on Sunday.

Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention.

Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention. AP

Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention. AP

Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart would check on him during breaks as he continued manfully, getting to 117 off 109 balls.

With his finger taped, as a precautionary measure, he didn't take field during the Australian innings.

It was Ravindra Jadeja who took field instead.

Dhawan's good run in ICC tournaments continued as his stylish hundred formed the cornerstone of a fantastic batting display that powered India to a commanding 352 for five against.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 23:00:04 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, India, India Vs Australia, Indian Cricket Team, Patrick Farhart, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan, Sports, Team India

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all