India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan skips fielding due to thumb injury sustained while batting
India opener Shikhar Dhawan could not field after sustaining a thumb injury while batting during India's World Cup game against Australia on Sunday. Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
London: India opener Shikhar Dhawan could not field after sustaining a thumb injury while batting during India's World Cup game against Australia on Sunday.
Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention.
Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile and needed medical attention. AP
Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart would check on him during breaks as he continued manfully, getting to 117 off 109 balls.
With his finger taped, as a precautionary measure, he didn't take field during the Australian innings.
It was Ravindra Jadeja who took field instead.
Dhawan's good run in ICC tournaments continued as his stylish hundred formed the cornerstone of a fantastic batting display that powered India to a commanding 352 for five against.
Updated Date:
Jun 09, 2019 23:00:04 IST
