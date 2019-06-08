First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC | Match 9 Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Nathan Coulter-Nile not certain of place for India game despite match-turning innings against West Indies

Press Trust of India, Jun 08, 2019 13:55:34 IST

London: Australia's fast bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile says he is not sure of his place for the big-ticket World Cup encounter against India despite a match-winning 92 against West Indies.

His 92 off just 60 balls proved vital in Australia's 15-run victory, but the 31-year-old believes his expensive outing with the ball in Bristol may not help his cause.

Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile slammed 92 to make record for the highest score by any number eight batsman or lower in a World Cup. AP

Asked if he felt his spot was secure, Coulter-Nile said, "No. I took none for 70.

"We've got two world-class (fast) bowlers (on the sidelines). I'm not in the team to make runs, hopefully, the top order does that, so I wouldn't be surprised if I got dropped for the next game," he was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

"I'm in the team to take wickets and I've had two wicketless games, so we'll see how we go."

Coulter-Nile's 92 at Trent Bridge was the highest score by a No 8 in a World Cup, 58 runs more than his previous best ODI score.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are Australia's lead pacers, while coach Justin Langer has indicated that Nathan Lyon has been considered as a second spinner alongside Adam Zampa.

Back-up pacers Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson could also come into contention for the India game at The Oval.

Coulter-Nile insists he is not bothered by the competition for spots.

"I actually like it," he said.

"I think it's good to have competition and it wouldn't be good if we had no one pushing you trying to get better, so I love it."

Coulter-Nile combined with Steve Smith (73) for a counter-attacking stand of 102 off just 89 balls power Australia to 288 against the Windies.

"To have a guy play the innings of his life was something I'm sure you guys enjoyed watching," said vice-captain Alex Carey, who earlier scored 45 off 55 deliveries.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 13:55:34 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile, West Indies, World Cup, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 India

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




