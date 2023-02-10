India vs Australia: Hosts on top after Rohit's ton, Jadeja-Axar stand on Day 2 of Nagpur Test
FirstCricket Staff
February 10th, 2023
18:27:35 IST
India skipper Rohit Sharma celebrates after bringing up his ninth Test hundred on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. Sportzpics for BCCI
Australia debutant spinner Todd Murphy celebrates after getting the prized wicket of Virat Kohli on Day 2 of the first Test in Nagpur. Sportzpics for BCCI
Australia skipper Pat Cummins celebrates after castling his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma shortly after tea on Day 2 of the first Test in Nagpur. Sportzpics for BCCI
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja performs his trademark sword celebration after completing his half-century on Day 2 of the first Test in Nagpur. Sportzpics for BCCI
Axar Patel celebrates after completing his half-century on Day 2 at Nagpur. Sportzpics for BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel head back to the dressing room at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test in Nagpur after stitching an unbroken partnership worth 81. Sportzpics for BCCI
