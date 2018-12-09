India vs Australia: Hosts lose four wickets, stare at defeat after Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane set up record chase
At stumps on day four, Australia were 104 for 4, needing another 219 for an unlikely victory with their fate resting on the shoulders of Shaun Marsh, who was not out 31, and local boy Travis Head who remained unbeaten on 11.
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS Vs IND Live Now
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Bangladesh beat West Indies by an innings and 184 runs
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 26th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 26th, 2018, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018/19 SA vs PAK - Dec 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Bulandshahr violence: Subodh Singh's son calls father's murder 'motivated', asks why fellow police left him to die
-
Jayanta Mahapatra on finite joy of receiving awards, mark of a good poem
-
Madhya Pradesh polls: Factionalism in Congress thing of past, says Jyotiraditya Scindia, lauds party's 'united front' against BJP
-
With Simmba and Kedarnath, filmmakers are ditching intrigue elements in favour of straightforward trailers
-
Bulandshahr violence: In UP's Nayabans village, Muslims feel 'terrorised' by Hindu activists as religious tension surges ahead of election
-
Robert Mueller releases key filings in Russia probe: What the Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort memos tell us about Donald Trump's troubles in 2019
-
In Bihar, along the Gandak, silt cultivation offers landless farmers a scanty sustenance
-
Hockey World Cup 2018: An afternoon with Michael Kindo, India's world-beating defender who dazzled with his skills and smarts
-
Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed as new CEA: ISB professor is an expert in banking, economic policy; all you need to know
-
सोमवार को विजय माल्या के प्रत्यर्पण पर आ सकता है फैसला, CBI और ED की टीम ब्रिटेन रवाना
-
LIVE Updates: राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए कानून के अलावा विकल्प नहीं, BJP अपना संकल्प पूरा करे- RSS
-
तेलंगाना में BJP की KCR को ऑफर, ओवैसी से दूरी बनाएं तो देंगे TRS का साथ
-
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4: एडिलेड टेस्ट पर कसा शिकंजा, जीत से छह विकेट दूर टीम इंडिया
-
बुलंदशहर हिंसा: गिरफ्तार जीतू फौजी ने STF को बताई घटना की पूरी सच्चाई, खोले कई राज
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|England
|5310
|108
|3
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2834
|105
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3888
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Adelaide: Australia were staring at defeat in the first Test Sunday after losing four wickets in their record run chase at the Adelaide Oval after being set a target 323 to win by India.
At stumps Australia were 104 for 4, needing another 219 for an unlikely victory with their fate resting on the shoulders of Shaun Marsh, who was not out 31, and local boy Travis Head who remained unbeaten on 11.
India's Virat Kohli celebrates with a teammate after the dismissal of Peter Handscomb. AP
India amassed 307 in their second innings with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane smashing 70 and first innings century-maker Cheteshwar Pujara a composed 71.
A late collapse got the crowd on their feet and gave Australia a flicker of hope, with India's last four wickets falling for just four runs.
Spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers, taking six wickets for 122 runs off 42 overs. It was his 13th five-wicket haul in Tests. Mitchell Starc snared 3 for 40.
Australia need to make history to win. The only successful fourth innings Test run chase of more than 300 at Adelaide came in 1902, when the hosts made 315 to beat England, with the biggest in modern times the 239 West Indies managed in 1982.
The home side can take some comfort, though, by Western Australia in a domestic match last month scoring 313 to beat South Australia here when Marsh scored 163 not out.
Opener Aaron Finch -- who survived being given out lbw second ball when a review showed Ishant Sharma had overstepped the crease -- made just 11 in his second failure of the match.
He was caught behind off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin when the ball whistled past his glove. He chose not to review the decision, which was a mistake. Replays showed the third umpire would have overturned it.
Debutant Marcus Harris matched his first innings score of 26, hitting three crunching boundaries before he was caught by Rishabh Pant off Mohammed Shami, getting an edge on an attempted cut shot.
Australia desperately needed the experienced Usman Khawaja to stick around but he decided to run down the pitch to an Ashwin delivery on nine and sliced it to Rohit Sharma, who took a difficult catch.
And when Handscomb miscued a pull shot off Shami on 14 to Pujara, they were in deep trouble.
Play had started 30 minutes early to make up for rain disruptions on Saturday, with Australia desperate for an early breakthrough to build on the momentum after Virat Kohli fell to Lyon near the close on day three.
But two fours from Pujara off Josh Hazlewood in the second over of the day set the tone.
The right-hander brought up 50 — his 20th in Tests — with a three off Lyon and hardly looked troubled until the off-spinner fooled him half an hour before lunch and Finch caught him off bat and pad.
It was a crucial 87-run partnership with Rahane, who survived a bat-pad catch decision off Lyon on review. The vice-captain rubbed salt in the wound by smacking the next ball for four and brought up his 16th half-century with another boundary.
He was eventually out going for a needless reverse sweep off Lyon, with Starc picking up the catch.
The aggressive Pant went in search of quick runs as India's lead approached 300, whacking three fours and a six in succession off one Lyon over.
But when he went for another big hit and fell for a quick-fire 28, it prompted a collapse from 282 for 5 to 307 all out.
Updated Date:
Dec 09, 2018
Also See
India vs Australia: After blazing start to his Test career, time for Rishabh Pant to put in hard shifts
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah feels R Ashwin will play crucial role in fourth innings with rough patches on pitch
India vs Australia: Pacers' strategy to hit good length and choke run-flow worked perfectly as Aussies crumbled under pressure