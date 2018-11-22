India vs Australia: Hosts include uncapped Marcus Harris, Chris Tremain in Test squad, Usman Khawaja returns
Senior batsman Peter Handscomb also returned to the Australia Test side on weight of domestic runs after missing the away series against Pakistan in UAE.
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Satya Pal Malik willing puppet in dissolving J&K Assembly, continued BJP tradition of subverting institutions
-
Jamal Khashoggi killing: Donald Trump may be forced to change West Asia policy as pressure mounts to rein in Saudi regime
-
PAN card rule change to come into effect from 5 December: I-T Department tightens noose around individuals running shell companies
-
Maharashtra farmers' agitation: State worst performer in irrigation; policymakers deserve to be put on trial
-
Hockey World Cup Memories: VR Raghunath looks back at surprise 2006 call-up and lessons learnt from 2014 edition
-
The Night Shift: A new podcast by The Swaddle explores feminism as it exists in the everyday, away from the jargon and hashtags
-
Jagte Raho: Abhishek Hazra on How to Hide Your Hegel
-
IFFI 2018: Abyakto director Arjun Dutta on filmmakers who inspire him, and reach of Bengali cinema beyond Kolkata
-
J&K विधानसभा भंग Live Updates: फैक्स मिल भी जाता, तब भी मैं यही फैसला लेता- राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा भंग: इस सियासी संकट का समाधान क्या है, अब क्या होगा आगे?
-
एक और रिवाज तोड़ने की कोशिश में मोदी सरकार, 2019 में पेश करेगी पूर्ण बजट
-
राजस्थान चुनाव: राज्य में क्यों गूंज रहा है 'मोदी तुझसे बैर नहीं, रानी तेरी खैर नहीं'
-
Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: अयोध्या में जरूर बनेगा राम मंदिर - अमित शाह
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Melbourne: Uncapped Victoria opener Marcus Harris and rookie speedster Chris Tremain have been named in the 14-member Australia squad for the first two Test matches against India starting 6 December in Adelaide.
The other good news was return of fit-again Usman Khawaja in the Tim Paine-led side. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh will continue to be joint vice-captains in keeping with norm set by Cricket Australia after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
File image of Usman Khawaja. Reuters
Khawaja has been included having successfully recuperated from surgery and will captain Queensland in their Shield clash against Victoria next week in what will be his first match back after undergoing knee surgery last month.
The four-day Shield fixture represents the left-hander's only hit-out before the first Test, but the 31-year-old was comfortably Australia's best batter in the UAE.
"We have been really impressed with the way Usman Khawaja has applied himself through his rehabilitation and he has left no stone unturned in his bid to return in Adelaide," said Hohns.
"Barring any setbacks, all the signs are indicating he will be available for the first Test."
Senior batsman Peter Handscomb also returned to the side on weight of domestic runs after missing the away series against Pakistan in UAE.
Among the rookies, Harris has been included in the squad on account of his superlative form in Sheffield Shield, where he has till date scored 437 runs at 87.50 this season.
His teammate Tremain is also among the five pace bowlers picked, having taken 24 wickets in this domestic season.
"Marcus Harris has forced his way into the squad after an impressive start to the Sheffield Shield campaign for Victoria, and in recent times has performed in high pressure matches, including Sheffield Shield finals," said chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns.
"Not only has he made plenty of runs, he has displayed the mental application we believe is required to compete at Test cricket."
On Tremain, Hohns said: "Chris Tremain has been performing consistently with the ball for Victoria," said Hohns.
"His form in the Sheffield Shield has seen him become the second highest wicket taker in the competition this season. He has also been a consistent wicket taker over the past two seasons, and thoroughly deserves his place in the squad.
Veteran Shaun Marsh struggled against Pakistan but has been in sublime touch since returning home with ODI and Shield centuries under his belt.
The bowling attack looks set to return to the Ashes-winning quartet of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.
The three NSW quicks will be rested from the Blues Shield match at Perth Stadium, suggesting Victoria duo Tremain and Peter Siddle are in the squad as cover.
Siddle is an incumbent fast bowler having played both Tests in the UAE, but that was with Cummins and Hazlewood on the comeback trail from back injuries.
Squad: Tim Paine (captain, wk), Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood (vc), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh (vc), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain, Peter Siddle.
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2018
Also See
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah the real 'X-factor' for Virat Kohli and Co, says retired pacer Damien Fleming
India vs Australia: Aussie players cannot be 'pussycats' against Virat Kohli's men says, former captain Kim Hughes
India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson says ball-tampering bans on Australian trio should not be reduced