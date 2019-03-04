First Cricket
India vs Australia: Hosts enjoy 100 % win record against Aussies in ODIs at Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium

The Vidarbha Cricket Association's stadium in Jamtha has proved to be a good hunting ground for India against Australia as the hosts have emerged victorious by a comfortable margin in all the three ODI matches played at the venue.

Press Trust of India, Mar 04, 2019 18:58:37 IST

India first played the Aussies on October 28, 2009, which was coincidentally the first match at the VCA Stadium, situated on the outskirts of the 'Orange' city.

MS Dhoni (L) in action against Australia in the 2009 ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium. AFP

In that game, the hosts emerged triumphant by 99 runs and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the then captain led from the front with his 107-ball 124.

Courtesy Dhoni's innings, the hosts posted a massive 354 for seven on the board and then shot out Australia for 255.

India and Australia then squared off in the sixth ODI of the series on 30 October 2013 and the hosts hammered them by six wickets after the Aussies had amassed 350 for six.

Then, Australian captain George Bailey (156) and Shane Watson (102) had struck hundreds as the visitors had posted 350 for six in their 50 overs. But Shikhar Dhawan (100) and Virat Kohli (115 not out) helped the hosts overhaul the target with three balls to spare and the current India skipper was adjudged Man of the Match.

The two teams then clashed in the fifth ODI of the series on October 1, 2017, when again the hosts emerged triumphant by seven wickets.

Australia were restricted to a modest 242 for nine and then aggressive opener Rohit Sharma struck 125 and fellow Mumbai batsman Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with a 61-run knock, as India romped home in 42.5 overs.

However, Australia have tasted victory once at this stadium against New Zealand on February 25, 2011, when they won by seven wickets in the Group A match of the World Cup.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 18:59:55 IST

