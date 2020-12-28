Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India Vs Australia Highlights, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 3, Full Cricket Score: Green, Cummins guide hosts to 133/6 at stumps

12:39 (IST)

Stumps Day 3 (AUS 133/6 after 66 overs, lead by two runs)

Well, the day belonged to India, particularly the bowlers, as the Aussie batting line up looked fragile, much like the first essay. But a defiant 34-run partnership between Cummins and Green gave the visitors bit of a headache towards the end. Nevertheless, India will fancy wrapping up the remaining batsmen within the first session tomorrow. Australia have taken a lead of two runs at stumps but how far can Green and Cummins take Australia? 

That’s it from us today but do join us tomorrow for the live coverage of Day 4. Goodbye!

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane: We played really well. The first session was really good, and the bowlers came out really strong. Unfortunately, Umesh was out. Captaincy’s all about backing your instincts. Credit to bowlers, they bowled really well. (On century) Really special. My best knock I still feel was the one at Lord’s. Still four wickets to go, we haven’t won yet.

12:31 (IST)

After 66 overs,Australia 133/6 ( Cameron Green 17 , Pat Cummins 15)

Ashwin bowls the final over of Day 3. Green goes over mid-off for a boundary off the second. He works the fourth towards mid wicket for a single. Five runs off the over. Australia lead by two runs at stumps.

12:27 (IST)
four

FOUR! Mid off was up Green went over that region for a boundary. Australia lead by one run with that four.

12:26 (IST)

After 65 overs,Australia 128/6 ( Cameron Green 12 , Pat Cummins 15)

Siraj continues. As expected, with the ball getting older, he isn’t getting that much carry. But just a hint of swing into the right-hander. One run off his over.

12:23 (IST)

After 64 overs,Australia 127/6 ( Cameron Green 11 , Pat Cummins 15)

Ashwin concedes just one off his 22nd over. Cummins drives off the final delivery and the ball lands just short of the mid-wicket fielder. Just one run off the over.

12:20 (IST)

After 63 overs,Australia 126/6 ( Cameron Green 10 , Pat Cummins 15)

Siraj returns to the attack. He bangs the first one short and Cummins ducks under it. Maiden over. India have put in the hard yards so far and with another wicket down, they’ll fancy wrapping up the tail in the first hour or so tomorrow. Australia trail by 5 runs at the end of the over.

12:16 (IST)

After 62 overs,Australia 126/6 ( Cameron Green 10 , Pat Cummins 15)

Ashwin continues. Three runs off his over as Australia trail by five runs at the end of it. India desperately searching for a wicket.

12:12 (IST)

After 61 overs,Australia 123/6 ( Cameron Green 9 , Pat Cummins 13)

Bumrah into his 17th over. A mixture of yorkers and bouncers from the speedster as Australia can only add one run to their tally. Green and Cummins are battling it out, their partnership worth 24 off 82 balls at the end of the over.

12:09 (IST)

After 60 overs, Australia 122/6 ( Cameron Green 9 , Pat Cummins 12)

Ashwin continues. Bowls four consecutive dots before conceding a single from the blade of Cummins, who tucks the penultimate ball to long on. Australia closing in on the deficit as they trail by only nine runs at the end of the over.

Highlights

title-img
11:22 (IST)

OUT! India take a review for caught behind. Jadeja picks up his second wicket. There was a spike as the ball went past skipper Tim Paine’s bat. Pant completed a simple catch behind the stumps. Paine c Pant b Jadeja 1(9)
11:03 (IST)

OUT! Wade, the set batsman, departs for 40 as Jadeja traps him LBW. The left-hander took a review. It pitched outside off, the impact was in line and went on to hit the stumps. It skidded off the surface. Wade lbw b Jadeja 40(137)
10:18 (IST)

OUT! BOWLED! Smith’s woeful run continues. Big wicket this. Bumrah gets the breakthrough. Smith b Bumrah 8(30)
09:03 (IST)

OUT! Ashwin gets the crucial wicket of Labuschagne — who was starting to look real dangerous for the visitors! This one slides through after pitching between off and middle, getting the batsman's outside edge with Rahane plucking an easy catch at slip. AUS 42/2

Labuschagne c Rahane b Ashwin 28(49)
07:51 (IST)

OUT! Umesh gets rid of Burns with a ripper as India get the early wicket they were looking for! Just about manages to kiss the outer edge of the bat after pitching along good length, jagging away in the last second. Burns goes for the review in the very last second, and gets a mark on the HotSpot for the hosts to lose one for the innings. AUS 4/1

Burns c Pant b Yadav 4(10)
07:02 (IST)

Lunch, Day 3 - IND 326 (115.1) 

The first session belonged to Australia, who wrapped up India’s tail in a jiffy. Rahane was unlucky as he got run out while Jadeja didn’t look comfortable facing the short stuff from the Aussie pacers after completing his fifty. And as expected, the tail didn’t last long. But the visitors won’t be unhappy for they have taken a 131-run lead, a healthy one given how the pitch is playing. .
06:16 (IST)

OUT! The short stuff has worked. Jadeja timed that one really well but holed out to Cummins at deep mid-wicket. Jadeja c Cummins b Starc 57(159
05:45 (IST)

50! Jadeja finally completes his fifty and the sword celebration is on display. He has only stuck two boundaries so far, highlighting how maturely he's held one end. 
05:39 (IST)

OUT! Seemed like Jadeja would complete his fifty but Rahane failed to get to the other end as Paine dislodged the stumps in a jiffy. Big wicket this. Just what Australia would have wanted here, Rahane was looking rock solid. Rahane run out (Labuschagne) 112(223)

India vs Australia 2020 Live score and latest update of 2nd Test at Melbourne: Well, the day belonged to India, particularly the bowlers, as the Aussie batting line up looked fragile, much like the first essay. But a defiant 34-run partnership between Cummins and Green gave the visitors bit of headache towards the end. Nevertheless, India will fancy wrapping up the remaining batsmen within the first session tomorrow. Australia have taken a lead of two runs at stumps but how far can Green and Cummins take Australia tomorrow?

Day 2 report: Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane rode his luck to hit a gritty unbeaten century as India built an ominous 82-run lead over Australia on day two to take a stranglehold on the second Test in Melbourne on Sunday.

It was a determined and crucial knock against a world-class attack by the mild-mannered 32-year-old, who assumed the captaincy from Virat Kohli after he returned home for the birth of his first child.

While Ajinkya Rahane was the hero, it was a gutsy Indian team performance, with three 50-plus wicket partnerships to help silence their critics after being skittled for their all-time low of 36 last week. AFP

While Ajinkya Rahane was the hero, it was a gutsy Indian team performance, with three 50-plus wicket partnerships to help silence their critics after being skittled for their all-time low of 36 last week. AFP

Batting at four, he faced 200 balls for his 104 to steer India to 277 for five before rain ended play 15 minutes early. Ravindra Jadeja was not out 40.

The hosts took just four wickets during a frustrating day in the field as the match began to slip away with India zeroing in on levelling the series after losing the first Test by eight wickets in Adelaide.

"Not our best day, but not our worst," said Australia's Mitchell Starc, who has two wickets but also saw catches put down off his bowling.

"Jinx (Rahane) batted really well through the day there and they had some pretty good partnerships.

"I thought there was some really good stuff from us as well, we just didn't capitalise on some of the chances we created to finish in a better position.

"We're just going to have to back up tomorrow and take five wickets as quick as we can."

While Rahane was the hero, it was a gutsy Indian team performance, with three 50-plus wicket partnerships to help silence their critics after being skittled for their all-time low of 36 last week.

Debutant Shubman Gill chipped in with an impressive 45 and paid tribute to Rahane.

"His knock was all about patience. Sometimes against such a high-quality bowling attack you go into your shell and then you're not able to score runs," he said.

"The way Ajinkya played, it was such a magnificent knock to watch, the way he saw off the tough periods and the loose balls he was making sure he put them all away."

Problems

On a steamy day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India resumed on 36 for one in reply to Australia's first innings 195, having weathered 11 overs on Saturday when they lost Mayank Agarwal for a duck to Starc.

In an action-packed morning, the Australian attack consistently hit its line and length with Pat Cummins bagging Gill then the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara for 17.

That brought Rahane to the crease and—first with Hanuma Vihari, then Rishabh Pant and finally Jadeja— he built half-century stands to put India in a strong position.

He brought up his 12th Test ton in his 67th game, and his second in Melbourne, with a four off Cummins, but he enjoyed some good fortune.

Australia removed first slip during Starc's first spell in the final session and lived to regret it with Rahane getting an edge on 57 that would almost certainly have been caught if the fielder was there.

He had a huge let-off on 73 when he was dropped at second slip by Steve Smith and again on 104 when the ball popped out of Travis Head's hands as he landed after taking the catch.

Jadeja, back in the team after missing the first Test injured, ably supported Rahane after Vihari fell for 21 attempting to sweep Nathan Lyon, with Smith taking the catch.

That brought the exuberant Pant to the crease. Preferred to Wriddhiman Saha as wicketkeeper, he scored a breezy 29 before becoming Starc's 250th Test victim, caught by Tim Paine for his 150th dismissal.

India were reduced to 64 for three before lunch after Cummins caused all sorts of problems.

He signalled his intent with the first ball of the day, which zipped past Pujara's bat. Paine called for a review, believing it took a nick, but replays showed it was not out.

Cummins finally got the wicket he deserved when Gill, who added 17 to his overnight score, got a nick and Paine took the catch. He then removed Pujara, again enticing an edge with Paine holding a brilliant diving catch.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: December 28, 2020 12:38:19 IST

Tags:

