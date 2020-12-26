India Vs Australia Highlights, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Gill, Pujara guide visitors to 36/1 at stumps

That's it from us today. But do join us tomorrow for the live coverage of Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test. Hope you enjoyed our coverage
|Australia
|India
|195/10 (72.3 ov) - R/R 2.69
|36/1 (11.0 ov) - R/R 3.27
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shubman Gill
|Batting
|28
|38
|5
|0
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Batting
|7
|23
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Josh Hazlewood
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/1 (1)
|
36 (36) R/R: 3.54
Cheteshwar Pujara 7(23)
Shubman Gill 28(38)
|
Mayank Agarwal 0(6) S.R (0)
lbw b Mitchell Starc
IND 36/1 after 11 overs (Gill 28, Pujara 7)
Hazlewood continues. Horrible mix up between the two batters but luckily India didn’t suffer any damage. Gill leaves the second delivery which nipped back in, it wasn’t that far from the off stump. Just one run off the over. And that will be the end of the first day’s play in the Boxing Day Test.
The Indian bowlers, especially Bumrah (4/56) and Ashwin (3/35), were clinical and did a fabulous job to restrict Australia to 195. Gill and Pujara will take heart from the fact that they saw off the Aussie pace attack. Gill, in particular, looked quite assuring for his 28 after being dropped.
Milestone crossed!
36-1!!— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 26, 2020
IND 35/1 after 10 overs (Gill 28, Pujara 6)
Nathan Lyon, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Gill uses his feet, reaches the pitch of the ball and drives the third ball down the ground for a boundary. Six runs off the over.
FOUR! Gill uses his feet, reaches the pitch of the ball and drives it down the ground for a boundary.Top stroke this!
IND 29/1 after 9 overs (Gill 22, Pujara 6)
Bowling change for Australia as Josh Hazlewood, the chief architect behind India’s rout at Adelaide, comes into the attack. Huge appeal for LBW against Pujara off the third delivery but the umpire turns it down. It was going down leg so good decision by the umpire. One run off the over, courtesy a no ball.
IND 28/1 after 8 overs (Gill 22, Pujara 6)
Cummins into his fourth over. Overpitches off the fourth and Gill plays a classy straight drive, collecting a triple in the process. Five runs off the over.
IND 23/1 after 7 overs (Gill 19, Pujara 4)
Starc continues. Starts off with three dots against Gill. The Punjab batsman pulls the fourth for a boundary towards deep mid-wicket. Starc strays on the pads off the last and Gill tickles it towards fine leg for another four. Eight runs off the over.
FOUR! Starc strays on the pads and Gill tickles it towards fine leg.
FOUR! It seemed like a half-hearted pull shot. But Gill did well to get on top of the bounce and it raced away towards deep mid-wicket.
OUT! Second LBW appeal in the over and this time, there’s no escape for Mayank. What a lovely inswinger from Starc. The left hander gets the first breakthrough for Australia, in the first over itself. Agarwal lbw b Starc 0(6)
AUS 195 after 72.3 overs (Hazlewood 4)
OUT! Cummins aims for the slog sweep, miscues it and hands a simple catch to Jadeja at long-on. That’s it then, Australia have been bundled out for 195.
OUT! The Aussie captain has to walk back to the pavilion. Tossed up from Ashwin and Paine holes out to Vihari at leg slip. Soft dismissal.Just what India were looking for. Australia's lower order has come into play now. Paine c Hanuma Vihari b Ashwin 13(38)
OUT! First Test wicket for Mohammed Siraj! And it's the big fish that he nets just minutes before tea, as Labuschagne falls just short of his half-century after clipping a full delivery angling down leg straight to Gill at backward square leg. AUS 134/5
Labuschagne c Gill b Siraj 48(132)
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah with the much-needed breakthrough, as Head edges the full delivery, with skipper Rahane taking a fine, low catch at gully. AUS 124/4
Head c Rahane b Bumrah 38(92)
FOUR! Punched through the off side by Labuschagne off the last delivery of Siraj's fourth over of the day! Ball's pulled back inside just short of the extra cover fence, but the batsman gets enough time to run four. Brings up the fifty partnership between Labuschagne and Head in the process! AUS 88/3
First session done and dusted and it belonged to India, who picked up three wickets there, giving away just 65 runs from 27 overs. Ashwin (9/2) has been phenomenal, Bumrah (7/1) has been right on the mark from the start as well. If the other bowlers can chip in, Australia will be in for some serious trouble.
OUT! Ashwin is on fire. He picks up the big wicket of Steve Smith. A duck for Smith. That spun a fair bit. Smith was looking to nudge it behind square, played with a closed bat-face, but couldn't keep it down. Soft dismissal. Pujara completed a simple catch at leg gully. Smith c Pujara b Ashwin 0(8)
OUT! Gill and Jadeja nearly collided while taking a catch but thankfully, the latter safely held on to it. Tossed up from Ashwin, Wade was looking to take the attack to the off spinner but got height on it rather than distance. Australia lose their second wicket. Wade c Jadeja b Ashwin 30(39)
OUT! Bumrah with the first breakthrough for India. Burns has to depart. A duck for Burns. A well-deserved wicket for India’s pace spearhead. Burns had to play at it, the ball took the outside edge of Burns’ catch and Pant completed a simple catch. Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0(10)
Seldom has an Indian outfit been at such difficult crossroads in recent years as it is in the aftermath of the humiliating defeat in Adelaide and Virat Kohli's departure for the birth of his child.
But the good thing is that star-in-waiting, Shubman Gill, is ready to honour his team's leap of faith in him when he makes his Test debut at the imposing Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Likewise, young workhorse Mohammed Siraj will step in temporarily to fill the void created by crafty Mohammed Shami's injury and it will be about how Rahane, touted as a bowler's captain, handles him.
It's not about the defeat but the manner of capitulation which can come back to haunt a side that's not short on quality.
The next few days will be a test of real character and it's only fair that a strategic shift was on the cards.
A couple of forced and an equal number of tactical changes was always on cards for the visitors as they take on Tim Paine's confident men, spending Christmas without their families.
Gill's languid approach and that extra second while facing fast bowlers, coupled with a way tighter technique than Prithvi Shaw, might just give the dressing room the confidence required in testing times.
He will have the company of Mayank Agarwal, who would be wanting to do an encore, if not better, of his performance at a venue where he made his Test debut.
Similarly, Rishabh Pant, whose intent always provides way more assurance than a passive Wriddhiman Saha, is expected to play his fearless brand of cricket which is the need of the hour.
Pant was an instant hit during the last tour in 2018-19 but in the past year, had lost both form and confidence to surrender his place in the white-ball formats.
Amid the ruins, there lies a glimmer of hope as Ravindra Jadeja, who has recovered fully from his concussion and hamstring injury, will add a new dimension with his all-round abilities in a five-bowler set-up.
It is expected that Hanuma Vihari will be shunted up the batting order and the experienced KL Rahul might just have to patiently wait for his turn in the series.
The Australians aren't known to take any prisoners and an unchanged XI that is expected to play at the MCG will not take its foot off the pedal, skipper Tim Paine insisted.
"Well, we can't pay any attention to mental scars or whatever the thing they're talking about," Pain said on the eve of the match.
"We know India is a proud cricket country, an extremely talented Test match side with lots of dangerous players," he added.
While Kohli's absence can never be really compensated for, Rahane would like to show his character by promoting himself up the batting order and taking more responsibility.
Cheteshwar Pujara can play his natural doggedly defensive game but head coach Ravi Shastri might just tell him that there's no harm if the scoreboard is ticking as it will only lessen the pressure on a batting line-up that will miss Kohli way too much.
In the absence of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav will have to be relentless and also guide a young Siraj, who is expected to feel a bit jittery.
Finally, the Indians would like to take that big front-foot stride forward while facing Pat Cumins and Josh Hazlewood not only physically but also figuratively.
Here's all you need to know about the second Test at Melbourne:
When is Australia vs India 2nd Test?
Australia vs India 2nd Test will begin on Saturday, 26 December 2020.
Where will Australia vs India 2nd Test be played?
Australia vs India 2nd Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
What time does Australia vs India 2nd Test begin?
Australia vs India 2nd Test will begin at 5 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs India 2nd Test?
Teams:
Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Jazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.
India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
With inputs from PTI
Young opener Shubman Gill will make his debut in the second Test and Ajinkya Rahane said he wants to give him and Mayank Agarwal freedom and not put them under undue pressure.
Australia head into the second Test in Melbourne full of confidence after thumping the visitors by eight wickets inside three days last week, skittling them for an embarrassing 36 in the second innings.
With David Warner still unavailable due to a groin injury, Justin Langer said he would brave to tinker with the side for the Melbourne Cricket Ground match after a resounding victory in Adelaide