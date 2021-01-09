Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

07 January, 2021
Starts 05:00 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

338/10 (105.4 ov)

103/2 (29.0 ov)

3rd Test
India

India

244/10 (100.4 ov)

Australia India
338/10 (105.4 ov) - R/R 3.2 244/10 (100.4 ov) - R/R 2.42
103/2 (29.0 ov) - R/R 3.55

Stumps

Australia lead by 197 runs with 8 wickets remaining

Steven Smith - 29

Marnus Labuschagne - 36

Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Marnus Labuschagne Batting 47 69 6 0
Steven Smith Batting 29 63 3 0
Mohammed Siraj 8 2 20 1
Navdeep Saini 7 1 28 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 35/2 (9.2)

68 (68) R/R: 3.37

Steven Smith 29(63)

David Warner 13(29) S.R (44.82)

lbw b Ravichandran Ashwin
India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd Test at SCG, Day 3, Full cricket score: Hosts lead by 197 runs in second innings at stumps

12:36 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the third day of the decisive third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Australia clearly on top and favourites to go 2-1 up with a lead just shy of the 200-mark. India will need to bowl and bat out of their skins if they are to think of keeping their chances in this match alive. Can they make the Sunday a special one for fans back home in India? We’ll find out tomorrow…

12:34 (IST)

After 29 overs,Australia 103/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 47 , Steven Smith 29)

Saini bowls out what turns out to be the last over of the day, with six runs being added to the Aussie total including a boundary off the penultimate ball that gets the hosts past the 100-run mark. Labuschagne’s just three short of his second consecutive half-century at the close of play, with Smith fairly well set on 29 at the other end, the partnership between the two worth 68 off 121 balls.

12:30 (IST)
four

FOUR! Lovely on-drive by Labuschagne off Saini, bringing up the century for the Aussies! AUS 102/2

12:25 (IST)

After 28 overs,Australia 97/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 42 , Steven Smith 28)

A second maiden for Siraj, as Labuschage blocks the ball around in this over. Lyon, in the meantime, is padded up in the Aussie dressing room at the moment.

12:21 (IST)

After 27 overs,Australia 97/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 42 , Steven Smith 28)

Saini starts off with a couple of dots, before Labuschagne steals a quick single off the third after the ball deflects off the cover fielder’s palm. Three more dots follow.

12:15 (IST)

After 26 overs,Australia 96/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 41 , Steven Smith 28)

Siraj continues from the other end. Four off the over, including a brace to Smith off the last delivery and a second no-ball in as many overs.

12:10 (IST)

After 25 overs,Australia 92/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 40 , Steven Smith 26)

Saini brought back in place of Bumrah, who’s looked off-colour throughout this session. Six off the over, including a boundary to Smith off the last ball in which the bowler’s also found to have overstepped.

12:09 (IST)
four

FOUR! Lusciously driven through extra cover by Smith off Saini! What's worse, it's a no-ball by the bowler, who's overstepped on the occasion. AUS 92/2

12:04 (IST)

After 24 overs,Australia 86/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 39 , Steven Smith 22)

Siraj bowls with a silly mid on in place. Fine stop by the bowler off the second delivery after a straight drive by Labuschagne, who brings up the fifty stand two balls later with an on-drive that gives him enough time to come back for a third. The pair consume 86 deliveries to bring up the milestone — which is the second fifty-plus stand between the two in this match.

12:03 (IST)
fifty

Fifty of the partnership comes up between Labuschagne and Smith for the third wicket — the second fifty-plus stand between these two in this match. The former drives the ball through midwicket, running three to bring up the milestone. AUS 86/2

12:03 (IST)

10:58 (IST)

OUT! The decision to bring an off-spinner for the left-handed Warner pays early dividends, as Ashwin traps him LBW just as the batsman was attempting a sweep. Warner goes upstairs, and gets an 'Umpire's Call'. AUS 35/2

Warner lbw Ashwin 13(29)
10:36 (IST)

OUT! Siraj once again draws first blood for the visitors! Length ball that straights after pitching, getting the outside edge. Saha collects this easily behind the stumps. AUS 16/1

Pucovski c sub (Saha) b Siraj 10(16)
09:46 (IST)

OUT! Siraj is gone, the last man dismissed, outside edge which was reviewed by Siraj and the snicko spotted a spike. The onfield decision stays and India have been folded for 244. 
Siraj c Paine b Cummins 6(10)
09:18 (IST)

OUT! Short by a mile Bumrah at the non-strikers end, as Jadeja wanted to collect a double. Marnus Labuschagne gave the ball square on the leg side a chase and then hit the stumps directly. Top stuff. Bumrah run out (Labuschagne) 0(2)
09:09 (IST)

OUT! Starc removes Saini, sharp bouncer and Saini was unable to keep it down, hit it directly to fielder at silli point. India lose their eighth wicket. Navdeep Saini c Wade b Starc 4(13) 
08:57 (IST)

OUT! Oh Ashwin, pathetic running between the wickets, Jadeja hit one to mid off, and called for a single, there was one but Ashwin was slow to react and fell short of the crease at batting end by an inch. This js self destruction. India lose their seventh wicket. Ashwin run out (Cummins/Labuschagne) 10(15)
08:35 (IST)

OUT! Cummins strikes now and the big man Pujara is gone. Effort ball from Cummins, rises from the length and the change of field before this ball, an extra man square on the leg side, was on Pujara's mind. The ball hit the gloves and Paine did the rest behind the stumps. Pujara c Paine b Cummins 50(176) 
08:30 (IST)

OUT! Pant gone, Hazlewood strikes, he has been able to produce the wicket and break the partnership from this angle he has been working on Pant, fuller and outside off stump, drew Pant forward, made him play and the edge was produced, rest done by the first slip. Pant c Warner b Hazlewood 36(67) 
08:28 (IST)

FIFTY for Pujara. He has been battling it out there. A tap to the leg side and collects a single to reach the landmark, his slowest Test fifty, says Isa Guha on air. 
06:09 (IST)

OUT! Outstanding work by Hazlewood at mid off! Vihari pushes the ball down the ground for a quick single, and would've made it had it not been for the brilliance of the fielder, getting his throw at the non-striker's stumps spot on! We saw Jadeja's run out yesterday, and now another quality effort this morning. IND 142/4

Vihari run out (Hazlewood) 4(38)
05:12 (IST)

OUT! First breakthrough for the Aussies today, as Cummins gets an inside edge off Rahane's bat with a ball that jags back in at short leg, uprooting the off stump as a result. IND 117/3

Rahane b Cummins 22(70)

India vs Australia 2020-21 Live score and latest update of 3rd Test at Sydney: That brings us to the end of our coverage of the third day of the decisive third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Australia clearly on top and favourites to go 2-1 up with a lead just shy of the 200-mark. India will need to bowl and bat out of their skins if they are to think of keeping their chances in this match alive. Can they make the Sunday a special one for fans back home in India? We’ll find out tomorrow…

Day 2 report: Australia snapped up two wickets in the final session Friday to leave India with work to do in the third Test as they chase the hosts' 338 following Steve Smith's first century in more than a year.

Pace spearheads Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got the breakthroughs, dismissing openers Rohit Sharma (26) and Shubman Gill (50) as India reached stumps at 96 for two, 242 runs adrift.

The dogged Cheteshwar Pujara was not out nine and captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a century in the second Test in Melbourne, on five.

Australia resumed their first innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 166 for two, but only managed another 172 in the face of India's spirited fightback led by spinner Ravindra Jadeja who took 4-62.

Smith, though, was the star attraction, smacking 131 – his 27th century, and his first since the 2019 Ashes in England – before being the last man to fall. Marnus Labuschagne made 91 and Will Pucovski 62 on debut.

"I think it's a decent total (338), although it would have been nice to score a few more. You always want more," said Smith.

"It's a bit up and down the wicket," he added.

"I think the boys bowled pretty well this evening and if we continue to bowl really disciplined tomorrow, we will get some opportunities."

India's openers negotiated a tricky nine overs before tea to be 26 without loss, and they put on another 44 before Hazlewood struck, removing Sharma.

The veteran right-hander hadn't played since straining a hamstring in October and only joined the team last week after a fortnight in quarantine.

But he quickly shook off the rust, hitting a big six off Nathan Lyon before surviving a scare on 24, when he was given out before the decision was reversed on review.

The reprieve proved short-lived, however, as Sharma scored just two more before being caught and bowled.

At the other end Gill, who made his debut in Melbourne, scoring 45 and 35 not out, again showed his composure and skill, reinforcing his status as a potential long-term opener.

Just 21, he brought up a maiden Test half-century before nicking an edge to Cameron Green off Cummins.

It left Pujara and Rahane to dig in and see India safely to stumps as the runs dried up.

Jadeja said the key to India's taking eight wickets Friday was patience.

"We just tried to put the balls in the right area, make them play dot balls," he said.

"The plan was pretty simple -- bowl in the right areas and not give them easy boundaries so we could create pressure and get the wicket."

Jadeja direct hit

Smith, who averages more than 61, failed to reach double figures in the first two Tests but roared back to life on his home ground, reaching his ton off 201 balls.

He looked comfortable throughout, surviving an ambitious lbw review on 41 before bringing up a patient century then letting rip, adding a quickfire 31 before being run out by Jadeja's fabulous direct hit.

Smith had resumed on 31 and Labuschagne 67.

It was a typically gritty innings from Labuschagne on a ground where he scored 215 this time last year against New Zealand.

But as he closed in on a fifth Test century, he was bamboozled by a Jadeja ball that took extra bounce, thick-edging it to Rahane at slip.

Smith brought up his half-century before light rain set in.

On their return from 24 minutes off the field, following an earlier eight-minute break, Matthew Wade was undone by his natural aggression, recklessly skying a Jadeja ball to Bumrah.

Green went without scoring, trapped lbw by Bumrah who then clattered the stumps of Tim Paine (1).

Cummins was then bowled by Jadeja as Smith began running out of partners.

He found an ally briefly in Mitchell Starc to ensure he made his century, before the tailenders were mopped up.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: January 09, 2021 12:37:17 IST

