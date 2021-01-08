Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

07 January, 2021
Starts 05:00 (IST)
Stumps
338/10 (105.4 ov)

3rd Test
96/2 (45.0 ov)

Live Blog
338/10 (105.4 ov) - R/R 3.2 96/2 (45.0 ov) - R/R 2.13

Stumps

India trail by 242 runs with 8 wickets remaining

Cheteshwar Pujara - 6

Ajinkya Rahane (C) - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 9 53 0 0
Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batting 5 40 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mitchell Starc 7 4 19 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 85/2 (32.1)

11 (11) R/R: 0.85

Shubman Gill 50(101) S.R (49.5)

c Cameron Green b Pat Cummins
India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd Test at SCG, Day 2, Full Cricket Score: Pujara, Rahane guide visitors to 96/2 at stumps

13:01 (IST)

A very long day comes to an end. India bowled well to curtail Aussies to 338. Great hundred by Steve Smith before Jadeja ran him out. He also took four wickets, two with yorkers (yes you read it right). He was a livewire in the field and produced dividends with the ball. Rohit and Gill gave India a solid base. Both back to the hut now. Gill did score his maiden fifty. Rahane and Pujara in the middle got better with time spent on the pitch. Rahane will face the first ball tomorrow. We will see you again at  3.30 am IST tomorrow. Remember the Day 3 begins at 4.30, so do Day 4 and 5 to make up for overs lost due to rain on Day 1.

See you tomorrow, take care and good bye. 

13:00 (IST)

After 45 overs,India 96/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 5)

Stumps on Day 2, folks!

Starc completes the last over of the day. Some short stuff to finish. Pujara lets everything beyond his reach go. India walk back on Day 2 at 96/2. Mammoth task ahead tomorrow.

12:55 (IST)

After 44 overs,India 96/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 5)

Lyon is done for the day and India should be feeling lucky as he has bowled with a lot of skill but will go back without opening his wickets account. One more over to go today.

12:52 (IST)

After 43 overs,India 96/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 5)

Pujara looking assure with each ball being faced. Two overs remaning now. Visitors would be happy go back with eight wickets still in hand. Lyon to bowl his last over of the day next.

12:48 (IST)

After 42 overs,India 96/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 9 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 5)

Lyon continues. Agression from Pujara as he steps out and hits it between mid on and midw-wicket and collects three more. Two back to back 3s from him after playing 33 balls for no runs. 

12:44 (IST)

After 41 overs,India 93/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 6 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 5)

Starc continues. Pujara good with the leaves and body behind the bat. Fullish delivery from Starc to finish the over as Pujara pushes it to long off and collects three.

12:40 (IST)

After 40 overs,India 89/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 3 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 4)

Close LBW call for Rahane. Lyon brought it in, Rahane padded it but the ball was missing the off stump. Saved. Just 1 off the over.

12:35 (IST)

After 39 overs,India 88/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 3 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 3)

Starc back on. Did not look at his best early on, here's another chance to shine. Coming round the wicket to Pujara, good ploy. Different lengths as well. Yorkers, bouncers and back of length all in one over. 

12:29 (IST)

After 38 overs,India 88/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 3 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 3)

Oh again, that odd ball stays low this time off the spinner, and that too off Lyon. Came in sharply and stayed low, would have been a clear LBW or bowled had Rahane missed that. Last phase of the day's play has become very, very exciting.

12:26 (IST)

After 37 overs,India 86/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 3 , Ajinkya Rahane (C) 1)

Cummins continues. The fourth ball of the over stayed very low but Pujara was alert enough to bring the bat down in time. Hit the toe of his bat. It will create doubts in the batsman's mind for sure. Some nice solid blocks in the over. 

12:07 (IST)

OUT! Gill's gone. Great length from Cummins, draws Gill foward and the ball takes the outside edge to Gully where Green takes a good low catch to his left. A good inning comes to an end just like that. Shubman Gill c Green b Cummins 50(101)
11:43 (IST)

OUT! Rohit is gone, Hazlewood removes with with a stunning low catch off his own bowling. Rohit checked the shot at the last minute and it hung in air, for Hazlewood to catch it in his follow through. India one wicket down. Rohit c and b Hazlewood 26(77) 
09:20 (IST)

OUT! It takes Jadeja's rocket arm to bring Steve Smith's masterclass to an end, the latter falling short to a direct hit at the striker's end while coming back for a risky second run. He departs for 131, and that is the end of the Australian first innings! AUS 338 all out

Smith run out (Jadeja) 131(226)
09:05 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja goes into a celebrappeal after the ball lands on Lyon’s foot bang in front of middle, making for the easiest of decisions for umpire Reiffel! The batsman ends up consuming one of Australia's three available reviews on his way back to the dressing room. AUS 315/9

Lyon lbw Jadeja 0(3)
08:55 (IST)

OUT! Shot too many from Starc, and he ultimately pays the price for it, getting a thick top-edge off a short ball from Saini that results in a simple catch for Gill at mid on! Drinks called on the field after the wicket. AUS 310/8

Starc c Gill b Saini 24(30)
08:37 (IST)

CENTURY NO 27 FOR STEVE SMITH! After a series of single-digit scores, the ‘ICC Test Batsman of the Decade’ roars back to form with another masterpiece! One of the slower tons from the Aussie No 4, consuming 201 balls to get to the milestone with 13 boundaries along the way. He will hope to convert this into a daddy hundred, given he’s the last recognised batsman out there for the hosts at the moment. AUS 291/7
08:24 (IST)

BOWLED! Another batsman departs for a duck, with Cummins failing to bring his bat down in time to a loopy full toss from Jadeja that goes under the bottom edge, rattling the off stump! Third wicket for Jadeja this innings. AUS 278/7

Cummins b Jadeja 0(13)
07:56 (IST)

BOWLED! Breached Paine's defence with a delivery that angled back in sharply before rattling the off stump! Paine, playing down the wrong line, departs for a single-digit score! AUS 255/6

Paine b Bumrah 1(10)
06:59 (IST)

OUT! Green is gone. Caught in front of the stumps by Bumrah. Came in sharply to him. Bumrah had taken two away from him previously and this one came in. Brilliant stuff from the paceman. India pick the third wicket just before Lunch on Day 2.

Green lbw b Bumrah 0(21)  
06:28 (IST)

OUT! Wade, what have you done, a nothing shot from him, came down the pitch, wanted to hit with the spin but ended up getting stuck midway and the leading edge took it up in the air, Bumrah completed the catch on mid on running back. Aussies fourth wicket down. Wade c Bumrah b Jadeja 13(16) 
05:42 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja strikes and this wicket has come out of the blue, as Jadeja was not looking threatening at all, he pushed Labuschagne back and the batsman wanted to cut, but it was too close to play such a shot, outside edge off the bat went low to Rahane at first slip, who grabbed it safely. Labuschagne c Rahane b Jadeja 91(196)

India vs Australia 2020 Live score and latest update of 3rd Test at Sydney: A very long day comes to an end. India bowled well to curtail Aussies to 338. Great hundred by Steve Smith before Jadeja ran him out. He also took four wickets, two with yorkers (yes you read it right). He was a livewire in the field and produced dividends with the ball. Rohit and Gill gave India a solid base. Both back to the hut now. Gill did score his maiden fifty. Rahane and Pujara in the middle got better with time spent on the pitch. Rahane will face the first ball tomorrow. We will see you again at 3.30 am IST tomorrow. Remember the Day 3 begins at 4.30, so do Day 4 and 5 to make up for overs lost due to rain on Day 1. See you tomorrow, take care and good bye.

Day 1 report: Debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne smacked half-centuries as Australia recovered from an early setback to build a promising first innings in the rain-hit third Test against India Thursday.

Following David Warner's departure for five, the hosts recovered to 166 for two at stumps after more than three hours' play was lost due to persistent drizzle at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Labuschagne was not out 67 while Steve Smith reached double figures for the first time this series with an attacking unbeaten 31. Pucovski contributed 62 in an impressive maiden Test innings.

Fellow debutant Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, in only his second Test, shared the wickets in a clash both sides are desperate to win with the four-match series level at 1-1.

After captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat in front of 8,692 socially-distanced fans, just under the quarter of capacity allowed, the rain started falling 35 minutes into the opening session.

It was enough time for Siraj to grab the key wicket of Warner on his return from injury, caught by Cheteshwar Pujara to put Australia on the back foot.

But a 100-run partnership between Pucovski and Labuschagne swung the momentum back in Australia's favour before the 22-year-old fell lbw to Saini.

"It was a pretty incredible experience, it meant everything to me to be honest," said Pucovski on making his debut.

"It was a very nice batting wicket and I'm hopeful with the amount of batting that's in now and what we've got to come that we can post a really good total."

The patient Labuschagne, who has been Australia's best batsman this series, survived an edge off Jasprit Bumrah on 11, which just failed to carry to slip, but was otherwise authoritative.

He brought up his ninth Test 50 with a boundary off Siraj, while ominously Smith looked to have regained his touch at the other end.

The former captain hit five boundaries in his 31 which came off 64 balls.

"Nice to spend a bit of time out there and nice to stitch in a partnership with Marnus," said Smith.

Siraj said the Indian bowlers had found it tough to make headway on the Sydney wicket.

"It is a flat wicket and good to bat on. Our plan was to build pressure and hit the area," he said.

"The wicket is easy for the batsman. Even the bouncer is not working."

Dropped catches

Pucovski resumed on 14 and Labuschagne two when play finally restarted at 3 pm after the lengthy rain delay.

Australia have high hopes for Pucovski, who scored two double centuries in the Sheffield Shield this season but had been sidelined with a concussion, the ninth of his short career.

India tried to unsettle him early on with short balls and he rode his luck, being dropped twice.

The first came on 26 when Ravi Ashwin enticed a thin edge, only for wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to miss what should have been a simple catch.

Three overs later and Pant did it again.

Pucovski, on 32, got a glove to a rising Siraj ball and as Pant dived, the ball popped out of his hand. He made another grab and seemed to have caught it, but replays showed the ball hit the ground first.

He then survived a run-out opportunity after a misunderstanding with Labuschagne, but refocused to bring up his 50 with a boundary off Saini.

But Saini, in the team for the injured Umesh Yadav, finally snared his first Test wicket, trapping Pucovski to snap what was shaping as a dangerous partnership.

Veteran Warner missed the first two Tests in Adelaide and Melbourne with a groin injury and his return was highly anticipated. But he didn't last long.

He showed intent with a two off his first ball but his natural aggression quickly brought him undone, swinging at a full Siraj delivery which took at outside edge and flew to Pujara at slip.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: January 08, 2021 13:03:09 IST

