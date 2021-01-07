Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs India At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

07 January, 2021
Starts 05:00 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

166/2 (55.0 ov)

3rd Test
India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Australia India
166/2 (55.0 ov) - R/R 3.02

Stumps

Marnus Labuschagne - 28

Steven Smith - 31

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Marnus Labuschagne Batting 67 149 8 0
Steven Smith Batting 31 64 5 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 17 1 56 0
Navdeep Saini 7 0 32 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 106/2 (34.2)

60 (60) R/R: 2.88

Steven Smith 31(64)

Will Pucovski 62(110) S.R (56.36)

lbw b Navdeep Saini
India vs Australia Highlights, 3rd Test at SCG, Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Labuschagne, Smith guide hosts to 166/2 at stumps

13:21 (IST)

And that brings us to the end of our coverage of the opening day of the third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Aussies seemed to have turned to a new leaf in the new year, with the top-order finally firing for a change. While Warner departing early was a disappointment given the hype surrounding his return, Pucovski shining with a fifty on debut followed by a solid, unbroken partnership between Labuschagne and Smith have ensured Australia are well set for a big first innings total after opting to bat before turning to their bowlers to carve out a decent lead.

That’s it from us today. Do join us early morning on Friday (if you happen to be based in the subcontinent) for the second day that hopefully should be without any rain interruptions, and from the Indian perspective, one without any further fielding slip-ups.

Full Scorecard
13:16 (IST)

After 55 overs,Australia 166/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 67 , Steven Smith 31)


Rahane turns to pace for the final over of the day, with Saini conceding a single off his seventh over as Labuschagne and Smith ensure Australia are in the driver’s seat at close of play on the opening day of the third Test at the SCG.

Full Scorecard
13:11 (IST)

After 54 overs,Australia 165/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 67 , Steven Smith 30)


Ashwin gets quite the extra bounce off the second delivery, the ball going past Smith’s ribs before deflecting off Pant’s gloves. Single to Smith off the penultimate delivery, the No 4 batsman moving to 30 with that shot.

Full Scorecard
13:08 (IST)

After 53 overs,Australia 164/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 67 , Steven Smith 29)


First run conceded by Jadeja today, with Labuschagne guiding the ball through square leg off the second delivery for an easy single. Smith blocks out the next three balls, before retaining the strike with a single off the last ball.

Full Scorecard
13:06 (IST)

After 52 overs,Australia 162/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 66 , Steven Smith 28)


Fine stop by Ashwin off the second delivery after a drive down the ground by Labuschagne. The latter guides the ball through midwicket for a single three balls later, the only run collected in this over. Three overs to go after this.

Full Scorecard
13:03 (IST)

After 51 overs,Australia 161/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 65 , Steven Smith 28)

Jadeja makes it back-to-back maidens now, as Steve Smith sees off all six deliveries in his second over.

Full Scorecard
13:01 (IST)

After 50 overs,Australia 161/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 65 , Steven Smith 28)

Appeal for caught-behind against Smith off the second ball of the over, but one that’s turned down by the umpire. Pant and other close-in fielders think Smith got a bit of glove before the deflection off the pad and the catch by the keeper, but Rahane’s not convinced. And his decision to not go upstairs ultimately saves a review, as confirmed in the replay. Two off the over.

Full Scorecard
12:56 (IST)

After 49 overs,Australia 159/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 64 , Steven Smith 27)

Ravi Jadeja brought into the attack for the first time today with a few minutes to go for the close of play. Perhaps Rahane missed a trick in not introducing him earlier in the day? The left-arm orthodox spinner starts off his spell with a maiden.

Full Scorecard
12:55 (IST)

After 48 overs,Australia 159/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 64 , Steven Smith 27)

Four off the over, with Labuschagne bringing up the fifty partnership with Ashwin with a inside-out lofted drive over mid off off the third delivery. Partnership starting to look real dangerous for the Indians now, just the kind that could take the match away from their grasp. Perhaps even the series.

Full Scorecard
12:52 (IST)
fifty

FOUR! Fine way for Labuschagne to bring up the fifty stand with Smith, taking a couple of steps forward and lofting the ball over mid off, the ball then bouncing a couple of times before rolling away to the boundary rope. AUS 159/2

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
12:52 (IST)

FOUR! Fine way for Labuschagne to bring up the fifty stand with Smith, taking a couple of steps forward and lofting the ball over mid off, the ball then bouncing a couple of times before rolling away to the boundary rope. AUS 159/2
12:29 (IST)

FOUR! Labuschagne brings up his ninth Test half-century — and his first against India — with a cover drive off Siraj, getting just about enough timing on the shot for it to go all the way. Takes 108 balls to get to the milestone! AUS 142/2
11:53 (IST)

OUT! Saini gets his maiden Test wicket, trapping fellow debutant Pucovski leg-before — a rather plumb decision for the umpire. Fuller delivery from the seamer, and Pucovski was late in bringing his bat down while leaning forward. Jubilation for the Delhi pacer! Replays show impact was 'Umpire's Call' and the batsman would've been out anyway. AUS 106/2

Pucovski lbw Saini 62(110)
11:51 (IST)

CENTURY partnership up between Pucovski and Labuschagne for the second wicket, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single off Saini in the 35th over! Not a milestone that has been brought up often by the hosts this series. AUS 106/1
11:10 (IST)

Tea! Australia 93/1

India could have had at least one wicket but bad fielding has put the hosts in commanding position. Saini's first two balls in Test cricket has been put away for boundaries. The other debutant has reached the first landmark in his career. He got three lives though but importantly he is still there. India have their task cut out in next session. 
06:53 (IST)

Lunch on Day 1! Australia head to the break on 21/1, losing the wicket of David Warner early on off Mohammed Siraj's bowling, with debutant Will Pucovski slowly starting to find his touch in his first international outing. See you on the other side of the scheduled 40-minute break, weather permitting!
05:19 (IST)

OUT! Mohammed Siraj gets the early breakthrough, dismissing Warner after enticing a drive to an overpitched delivery well outside off! Just the batsman India wanted to see off early on knowing fully well the kind of impact the southpaw can make once he gets going. AUS 6/1

Warner c Pujara b Siraj 5(8)
04:40 (IST)

Teams:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
04:31 (IST)

TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Tim Paine opts to bat.

India vs Australia 2020 Live score and latest update of 3rd Test at Sydney: Rahane turns to pace for the final over of the day, with Saini conceding a single off his seventh over as Labuschagne and Smith ensure Australia are in the driver’s seat at close of play on the opening day of the third Test at the SCG.

Third Test preview: Having touched the nadir and zenith in a span of 10 days, Ajinkya Rahane's India will look to start afresh against Australia with the big-hitting Rohit Sharma's presence adding a new dimension to what promises to be an enthralling third Test starting on Thursday.
The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), despite being witness to some extraordinary batting performances from the touring Indian sides over the years, has not exactly been a happy hunting ground for them with six defeats. The lone win came a good 42 years back.
Rohit Sharma's mere presence has added spring in the strides of the team and the youngsters in this current set-up swear by him, the reason he replaced Cheteshwar Pujara as vice-captain after just one Test. AFP

If Rahane's side can go 2-1 up and ensure the retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it will be one of the finest hours in the history of Indian cricket. Making it even more special is the fact that the side has been without two world class performers and a senior pacer against a nearly full-strength Australian team.

Seldom has an Australian batting unit, that boasts of a player of Steve Smith's calibre, looked so circumspect and literally intimidated by an Indian bowling unit, which isn't operating at full-strength and, in all likelihood, will pick either Navdeep Saini or Shardul Thakur for the third Test.

The pressure is understandable as they are literally pushing a 70 percent fit David Warner out there in the middle to combat fire with fire even as his statements make it clear that he is not at all comfortable with the idea.

"He is energetic, professional, who could make an instant impact and fills guys with confidence," Paine's words on the eve of the match indicated their desperation.

And in this backdrop, enter Rohit Sharma, whose last couple of months have been loads of off-field drama.

First it was his absence from the initial part of the tour due to a hamstring injury sustained while playing the IPL.

Then his subsequent quarantine for two weeks in a Sydney apartment.

And when he finally united with his teammates, an excited fan inside a Melbourne restaurant led to an inquiry against him and four other teammates for what was called by the local media, a potential bio-security breach.

But the white-ball legend has learnt the art of being unfazed, which was evident from his intense net session on Tuesday when he was comfortably facing the first team bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin.

His mere presence has added spring in the strides of the team and the youngsters in this current set-up swear by him, the reason he replaced Cheteshwar Pujara as vice-captain after just one Test.

It is quite possible that Rohit's presence in the team think-tank has prompted them to have a serious debate on whether to play Saini or Shardul.

The Sydney track has traditionally favoured the batsmen as Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and even Pujara and Rishabh Pant, who got centuries here during last tour, will vouch for.

If Rohit and Shubman Gill can give the team a good start, the under-pressure Pujara will be much more relieved while playing his own defensive game.

Rahane, after one of his more copybook hundreds constructed in adversity during the last game, will enter the arena with more confidence while facing the Australian quartet of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

KL Rahul's injury is expected to give Hanuma Vihari one more chance despite his returns being as underwhelming as Mayank Agarwal's, who will be forced to make way for Rohit.

But it is Australia's wobbly batting that will again be put to test by Ravichandran Ashwin on a track, that has traditionally helped spinners.

With 10 wickets and a new-found confidence, Ashwin has won both on and off-field battle against opposition's key players such as Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

It's not just the wickets that he has scalped but the manner in which he has managed to create doubts in the minds of world class batters is worth its weight in gold.

As much as Australia needs Smith to be back in form, they would also need someone like Travis Head to deliver as he has failed to get a hang of both pace and spin.

Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the pace attack and is expected to show the way with his bagful of tricks.

Whether it's Siraj or Saini, whoever shares the new ball will have their task cut out as they aim to match the highest standards set by the likes of Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

Here's all you need to know about the third Test at Sydney:

When is Australia vs India 3rd Test?

Australia vs India 3rd Test will begin on Thursday, 07 January 2021.

Where will Australia vs India 3rd Test be played?

Australia vs India 3rd Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

What time does Australia vs India 3rd Test begin?

Australia vs India 3rd Test will begin at 5 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 3rd Test?

Australia vs India 2nd Test will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mitchell Swepson

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prithvi Shaw

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: January 07, 2021 13:27:31 IST

Tags:

