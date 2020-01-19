Man of the series: Virat Kohli

"We were one experienced player short. Rohit and I spoke about sticking in there. Australia wanted the wickets and if we stayed, we could have chased 7-8 an over also. We've been doing that in the past. A comprehensive win which was very important."

"Clarity of mind is key to playing the shots. I felt like that today and just went for the shots."

"This Australia is better than the one in 2019. There's David, Steve, Marnus as well. 2020 has been wonderful, we've started very well. Getting a series win this time as compared to last time is good for us as a team s well."