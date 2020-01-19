Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd ODI at Bengaluru, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue stroll to 7-wicket victory, win series 2-1

Date: Sunday, 19 January, 2020 21:41 IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match Ended

India beat Australia by 7 wickets

Australia
286/9 OV : (50.0) RR.(5.72)
India
289/3 OV : (47.3) RR.(6.11)
Match Ended:

India beat Australia by 7 wickets

Man Of the Match:

This over 47.3

  • 4
  • 0
  • 1(1WD)
  • 4

batsman

Shreyas Iyer

  • 44 (35)
  • 4s X 6
  • 6s X 1

Manish Pandey

  • 8 (4)
  • 4s X 2
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Pat Cummins

  • 64 (7)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Mitchell Starc

  • 66 (9)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

15 ( 1.4 ) R/R: 9

Shreyas Iyer 6(6)

Manish Pandey 8(4)

274/3 (45.5 over)

Virat Kohli 89 (91) SR: S.R (97.80)

b Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd ODI at Bengaluru, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue stroll to 7-wicket victory, win series 2-1

Highlights

21:41 (IST)

Virat Kohli takes the trophy from BCCI secretary Jay Shah at the end of the presentation ceremony. Takes it and places it in front of the giant placard that reads: CHAMPIONS. And worthy champions indeed. The team leaves for New Zealand tomorrow and we will have the live coverage for that series as well. Not to forget, the India U19 team are involved in the World Cup as well. Plenty of cricket going on. Stay with Firstpost for everything on cricket and the rest of the sporting world. Goodbye!

Full Scorecard
21:35 (IST)

Most Man of the series awards in ODIs:‬

14 : Sachin Tendulkar ‬
‪11 : Sanath Jayasuriya ‬
‪8 : Chris Gayle, Shaun Pollock, VIRAT KOHLI*‬

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
21:35 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:35 (IST)

Man of the series: Virat Kohli

"We were one experienced player short. Rohit and I spoke about sticking in there. Australia wanted the wickets and if we stayed, we could have chased 7-8 an over also. We've been doing that in the past. A comprehensive win which was very important."

"Clarity of mind is key to playing the shots. I felt like that today and just went for the shots."

"This Australia is better than the one in 2019. There's David, Steve, Marnus as well. 2020 has been wonderful, we've started very well. Getting a series win this time as compared to last time is good for us as a team s well."

Full Scorecard
21:28 (IST)

Rohit Sharma has been adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning 119

Rohit Sharma: Was an important game, we wanted to just come out and enjoy ourselves. To keep that Australian batting lineup to less than 290 was a great effort from the bowlers. Once KL got out, we knew we needed a big partnership, and no one better than the captain himself. Once we got that 100-partnership, we wanted to keep going. At no stage we wanted to lose the momentum. I was middling the ball well, and I told him I should be the one to take the chances. If it comes off, it comes off. If we had lost a wicket in the middle, it could've been very different. Australia always comes up with good bowling attacks, and their top three bowlers will always challenge you with something or the other. We wanted to be smart. Today I just wanted to be there for as long as possible, and I was really happy I could be there till about the 37th over.

Full Scorecard
21:27 (IST)

Aaron Finch: "We felt if we had posted 300-plus, the spinners could have kept India down. The guys are trying hard and we're trying to built. It is a learning curve but they're playing the best in the world."

"Agar bowled beautiful right throughout the series. He loves watching Jadeja bowl. Everyone played well, it was a great series to be part of."

"Cummins, Starc going expensive happens. Thought adding in some part time spin could make a change but wasn't to be!"

Full Scorecard
21:15 (IST)

"Performing against the best attack gives you real satisfaction. Came at the right time as well. They were trying to get inside my head. He told me to take as many singles as possible. Rotating the strike, it really helped me gain confidence," says Shreyas Iyer in a chat with Sanjay Manjrekar.

Full Scorecard
21:13 (IST)

Ravi Shastri: "The boys showed great character. The people can't say we played a weak side. It is an outstanding achievement especially after the way we played in the first ODI."

"Rohit, Kohli, KL seized the moment. They batted extremely responsibly. Fabulous. Towards the end, Shreyas' winning will do him a world of good."

"The exposure the young players get facing a side like Australia. Iyer, Saini etc will stand them in good touch."

"(On impending NZ series) The circus never ends, does it?!"

Full Scorecard
21:12 (IST)

Indian fans after that winning shot from Manish Pandey

Full Scorecard
21:11 (IST)

No repeat of last year's heroics for Australia after a clinical show from India
 

Full Scorecard
21:10 (IST)

Bumrah with the ball, and Rohit with the bat

Full Scorecard
21:09 (IST)

Skill, ambition and character

Full Scorecard
21:08 (IST)

Tunnaround.... complete!

What a turnaround from India in this series. Lost by 10 wickets in Mumbai and then came out to score 340 in Rajkot, won by 36, and today curtailed Australia under 300 and then won by 7 wickets.

Full Scorecard
21:06 (IST)

INDIA WIN BY 7 WICKETS!

Manish Pandey with another boundary straight down the ground and that's the win! India win by 7 wickets and seal the series 2-1. Shreyas Iyer remains unbeaten on 44 and 8 for Pandey. 

Full Scorecard
21:04 (IST)

Hazlewood attempts a yorker but Pandey converts it into a full delivery and sends it for a boundary. Driven to the long off region for a boundary

Full Scorecard
21:04 (IST)

Iyer will have to think about how he plays the short ball in the future. Kohli has done his job by encouraging Iyer and at the same time crushed Australia's hopes. India has dominated the match apart from that small period where Smith and Labuschagne batted together. It has been a good aeries. Australia will take a lot out of it and India will just enjoy the series win.

Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer
21:04 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:03 (IST)

After 47 overs,India 280/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 44 , Manish Pandey 0)

Six runs from the Starc over with Iyer's boundary on the first ball taking India even closer to the target. Under 10 runs needed now

Full Scorecard
20:59 (IST)

Is that a four or a six from Iyer? Four signals the umpire. Either way, an outrageous shot from Iyer to Starc. Slightly outside off and Iyer played it on the up. Had little control of the shot and lost control of the bat but enough contact with the ball to see it hit the boundary rope on the bounce. 

Full Scorecard
20:59 (IST)

That would be the reaction of a lot of VK fans

Full Scorecard
20:57 (IST)

After 46 overs,India 274/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 38 , Manish Pandey 0)

Six runs from the Hazlewood over and India are just 13 shy of the target. A boundary from Kohli's bat before he perished on 89. So no century from Kohli in a successful chase and not able to steer the side to win, one of those days. But he's got the job done. On to Iyer and Pandey to complete the formalities

Full Scorecard
20:56 (IST)

OUT!

Virat Kohli falls for 89 and Hazlewood's yorker is on the money. Bit of a rash shot from Virat and the ball finds the gap between bat and pad. A slight smile as he walks back, knows the job is done.

IND 274/3

Kohli b Hazlewood 89 (81)

Full Scorecard
20:54 (IST)

After 45 overs,India 268/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 84 , Shreyas Iyer 37)

14 runs from the Starc over. Iyer with a six and a four and the target gets closer and closer. Kohli needs 16 for century and India 19 for the win, which will come first?

Full Scorecard
20:52 (IST)

This time Iyer directs the ball to deep extra cover. Gorgeous shot played inside out and it finds the boundary on couple of bounces

Full Scorecard
20:51 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer continues his onslaught with a flat six! Man that was beautifully struck! Didn't look like it was going to clear the boundary when it left the bat but had an altogether different outcome a second later. 

Full Scorecard
20:48 (IST)

50 run stand

Fifty run partnership between Kohli and Iyer coming from 46 balls. Iyer contributing 26 runs to that effort and 23 from Kohli with one extra. 

Full Scorecard
20:47 (IST)

After 44 overs,India 254/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 83 , Shreyas Iyer 24)

Eight runs from the final Zampa over and he finishes with 1/44. As he collects his cap, he shadow bowls the top spinner, one he got wrong on the first ball of the over, before walking off. India need 33 from 36 balls

Full Scorecard
20:44 (IST)

Adam Zampa to bowl his final over and he starts with a short ball. Poor, poor ball this and Kohli gets back and drags it for a pull and a four

Full Scorecard
20:43 (IST)

After 43 overs,India 246/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 76 , Shreyas Iyer 23)

11 runs from the Hazlewood over. Another expensive over from the seamer with Iyer collecting two boundaries at the fag end of the over. India's asking rate getting all the more easier

Full Scorecard
20:42 (IST)

Make that back-to-back boundaries for Iyer and India. This time Iyer connects with the short ball and had identified the region as safe earlier but this time he capitalises on it with a four

Full Scorecard
20:41 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer missed on the previous delivery with his slog shot but this time he smashes it away for a boundary. A pitched up delivery by Hazlewood and Iyer plays it into the off side region for a four

Full Scorecard
20:37 (IST)

After 42 overs,India 235/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 75 , Shreyas Iyer 13)

Eight runs from the Starc over and that's just what India needed to help their chase along and avoid the nerves later. A boundary from Iyer's bat the prime add to that over

Full Scorecard
20:36 (IST)

Mitchell Starc with a yorker slightly outside off and Iyer grinds it out. Steers and directs it into the off side region. A desperate lunge and dive from Labuschagne but the ball wins in the end

Full Scorecard
20:36 (IST)

Last 10 overs will be the difference. Australia lost 5 wickets and could only manage 5-63. Iyer needs to finish this match for India, it will give him a.boost. Spinners have been sensational for Australia this series. Regardless of the result of the series Zampa must be pushing for a man of the series

Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer
20:36 (IST)
Full Scorecard
20:31 (IST)

After 41 overs,India 227/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 73 , Shreyas Iyer 8)

Three runs from the Ashton Agar and he ends with stellar figures of 1/38. He's been wicket-to-wicket for the most part today and been crucial in keeping the Indian batters in check. India need 60 from 54 balls

Full Scorecard
20:29 (IST)

After 40 overs,India 224/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 71 , Shreyas Iyer 7)

Five runs from the Starc over with Iyer's boundary adding to the tally. Interesting bit of scenes in Bengaluru earlier. Crowd started to chant 'RCB! RCB!' referring to Kohli's IPL side. The skipper pointed to the jersey and reminding he's (and the rest) playing for the country. 

Full Scorecard
20:26 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer joins in the attack and with that Ceat sticker on the bat, Australia could well have thought it was Rohit once again! Bit of width from Starc and Iyer plays it late into the off side region. Nothing rash about that and it runs away to the boundary

Full Scorecard
20:24 (IST)

After 39 overs,India 219/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 70 , Shreyas Iyer 3)

Seven runs from the Agar over. A boundary from Kohli's bat helping in that tally. The India captain has now accumulated over 7000 runs in ODIs while chasing. Pressure? What pressure?

Full Scorecard
20:23 (IST)

7000-plus runs while chasing in ODIs:‬

Virat Kohli (133 innings)‬*
‪Sachin Tendulkar (180 innings)‬

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
20:23 (IST)
Full Scorecard
20:22 (IST)

Ashton Agar into the attack for what should be his final spell. First ball is short and Kohli rocks back and plays it for a boundary. The quick outfield helping that ball past the boundary rope. The batsmen had shouted that they were going for a double. 

Full Scorecard
20:20 (IST)

After 38 overs,India 212/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 64 , Shreyas Iyer 2)

129kmph, 139kmph, 143.6 kmph, 142.9 kmph, 139.8 kmph, 142.5 kmph. Mitchell Starc with plenty of variable pace in that over and goes for five runs. 

Full Scorecard
20:17 (IST)

After 37 overs,India 207/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 61 , Shreyas Iyer 0)

Adam Zampa ends the 137 run partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. At long last Australia have something to celebrate. Needed a wicket to create a bit of an opening and it has arrived, now can Australia make things tough for India? Drinks doing the job to unsettle Rohit it seems. Two runs from the over. Shreyas Iyer joins Kohli in the middle

Full Scorecard
20:14 (IST)

OUT!

Adam Zampa is rewarded for his continued bait and switch approach. Looped up once again, Rohit Sharma is quick on the shot and ends up with a leading edge. Mitchell Starc with a comfortable take. 119 runs from Rohit and he walks back to well earned applause from Bengaluru.

IND 206/2
Rohit c Starc b Zampa 119 (128)

Full Scorecard
20:11 (IST)

Just another day in office for the Hitman

Full Scorecard
20:09 (IST)

After 36 overs,India 205/1 ( Rohit Sharma 119 , Virat Kohli (C) 59)

13 runs from the Cummins over and he has now conceded 64 runs from 7 overs. Kohli with back-to-back boundaries while bringing up his 57th ODI fifty. Drinks on the field and Australia need a plan to get a wicket and soon!

Full Scorecard
20:07 (IST)

Next ball, Cummins overpitches it and Kohli displays another exquisite drive. Plays an on-drive straight down, Rohit opens his legs to let it past and it finds the boundary. Kohli holds the pose for the photographers. Such balance and poise on it. Marvelous! 

Full Scorecard
20:06 (IST)

Fifty for Kohli

57th ODI fifty for Virat Kohli and he gets there with a boundary. Brings up the 50 from 61 balls. Pulled by Kohli and that is dispatched for a four. 100th 50-plus score for Kohli in 236 innings

Full Scorecard
20:04 (IST)

After 35 overs,India 192/1 ( Rohit Sharma 118 , Virat Kohli (C) 48)

Four runs from the Zampa over. The last two balls of the over a spectacle. A wrong 'un which deceived Kohli but not enough to get a wicket. The next one spun away which Kohli read just fine and collected a single. He's not taken a wicket thus far but bowled well

Full Scorecard
19:59 (IST)

After 34 overs,India 188/1 ( Rohit Sharma 116 , Virat Kohli (C) 46)

India need to go at six-plus runs an over and they've made their way towards that target. Hazlewood going for nine runs in the over with Kohli's boundary helping in that cause

Full Scorecard
19:57 (IST)

Most century stands while chasing in ODIs:

17 : Sourav Ganguly/Sachin Tendulkar
11 : Virat Kohli/Rohit Sharma*
10 : Adam Gilchrist/Matthew Hayden

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
19:57 (IST)
Full Scorecard
19:57 (IST)

Pat Cummins returns to bowl and nothing has changed. Slower one, bit of an off cutter that but enough pace and width for Kohli to smash wide of cover

Full Scorecard
19:55 (IST)

After 33 overs,India 179/1 ( Rohit Sharma 113 , Virat Kohli (C) 40)

Four runs from the Adam Zampa over. He takes his bowling figures to 7-0-30-0. India need more than run a ball now: 108 from 102 balls. 

Full Scorecard
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live updates: INDIA WIN BY 7 WICKETS! Manish Pandey with another boundary straight down the ground and that's the win! India win by 7 wickets and seal the series 2-1. Shreyas Iyer remains unbeaten on 44 and 8 for Pandey.

Third ODI preview: India leveled the series with a match to go after beating Australia by 36 runs in the second One-Day international on Friday.

Made to bat first, India totaled 340-6 with half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (96), KL Rahul (80), and captain Virat Kohli (78).

Australia was well short long before the chase sputtered out with five balls left, on 304 all out. Steve Smith led with 98 and Marnus Labuschagne added 46. They shared 96 runs for the third wicket but were gone by the 38th over.

Mohammed Shami finished with 3-77, while Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

Rahul took charge in the death overs and smashed six fours and three sixes, bringing up his half-century off 38 balls to push India past 300 and earn man of the match. He helped India score 89 runs in the last 10 overs.

“Each day I have been thrown different roles and responsibilities, and I am enjoying it," Rahul said. "I got a good start today and the ball was coming on nicely. Was happy with the wicket-keeping duties as well.”

Squads:

India Team Players:  Shikhar DhawanYuzvendra ChahalShivam DubeShreyas IyerManish PandeyRishabh Pant (wk), KL RahulVirat Kohli(c)Ravindra JadejaKuldeep YadavShardul ThakurJasprit Bumrah Navdeep SainiRohit SharmaMohammed ShamiKedar Jadhav

Australia team players: Aaron Finch (c)Alex Carey (wk), Pat CumminsAshton AgarPeter HandscombJosh HazlewoodMarnus LabuschagneKane RichardsonD'Arcy ShortSteven SmithMitchell StarcAshton TurnerDavid WarnerAdam Zampa

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Jan 19, 2020

