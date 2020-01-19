-
Live Updates
India vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd ODI at Bengaluru, Full Cricket Score: Men in Blue stroll to 7-wicket victory, win series 2-1
Date: Sunday, 19 January, 2020 21:41 IST
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Match Ended
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
This over 47.3
- 4
- 0
- 1(1WD)
- 4
batsman
- 44 (35)
- 4s X 6
- 6s X 1
- 8 (4)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 64 (7)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 66 (9)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
15 ( 1.4 ) R/R: 9
Shreyas Iyer 6(6)
Manish Pandey 8(4)
|
274/3 (45.5 over)
Virat Kohli 89 (91) SR: S.R (97.80)
b Josh Hazlewood
Australia in India 3 ODI Series 2020 3rd ODI Match Result India beat Australia by 7 wickets
-
21:35 (IST)
Man of the series: Virat Kohli
"We were one experienced player short. Rohit and I spoke about sticking in there. Australia wanted the wickets and if we stayed, we could have chased 7-8 an over also. We've been doing that in the past. A comprehensive win which was very important."
"Clarity of mind is key to playing the shots. I felt like that today and just went for the shots."
"This Australia is better than the one in 2019. There's David, Steve, Marnus as well. 2020 has been wonderful, we've started very well. Getting a series win this time as compared to last time is good for us as a team s well."
-
21:28 (IST)
Rohit Sharma has been adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning 119
Rohit Sharma: Was an important game, we wanted to just come out and enjoy ourselves. To keep that Australian batting lineup to less than 290 was a great effort from the bowlers. Once KL got out, we knew we needed a big partnership, and no one better than the captain himself. Once we got that 100-partnership, we wanted to keep going. At no stage we wanted to lose the momentum. I was middling the ball well, and I told him I should be the one to take the chances. If it comes off, it comes off. If we had lost a wicket in the middle, it could've been very different. Australia always comes up with good bowling attacks, and their top three bowlers will always challenge you with something or the other. We wanted to be smart. Today I just wanted to be there for as long as possible, and I was really happy I could be there till about the 37th over.
-
21:08 (IST)
Tunnaround.... complete!
What a turnaround from India in this series. Lost by 10 wickets in Mumbai and then came out to score 340 in Rajkot, won by 36, and today curtailed Australia under 300 and then won by 7 wickets.
-
21:06 (IST)
INDIA WIN BY 7 WICKETS!
Manish Pandey with another boundary straight down the ground and that's the win! India win by 7 wickets and seal the series 2-1. Shreyas Iyer remains unbeaten on 44 and 8 for Pandey.
-
20:56 (IST)
OUT!
Virat Kohli falls for 89 and Hazlewood's yorker is on the money. Bit of a rash shot from Virat and the ball finds the gap between bat and pad. A slight smile as he walks back, knows the job is done.
IND 274/3
Kohli b Hazlewood 89 (81)
-
20:14 (IST)
OUT!
Adam Zampa is rewarded for his continued bait and switch approach. Looped up once again, Rohit Sharma is quick on the shot and ends up with a leading edge. Mitchell Starc with a comfortable take. 119 runs from Rohit and he walks back to well earned applause from Bengaluru.
IND 206/2
Rohit c Starc b Zampa 119 (128)
-
20:06 (IST)
Fifty for Kohli
57th ODI fifty for Virat Kohli and he gets there with a boundary. Brings up the 50 from 61 balls. Pulled by Kohli and that is dispatched for a four. 100th 50-plus score for Kohli in 236 innings
-
19:41 (IST)
Rohit Sharma with his 29th ODI hunred and eighth against Australia. Rohit and Kohli now have eight tons against Australia. 100 runs from 110 balls with eight fours and five sixes. Steers the ball to third man and collects a single.
-
19:19 (IST)
With that boundary, Virat Kohli brings up 5000 runs in ODIs as captain. He is the fastest to the milestone as ODI captain and eighth captain to the mark.
-
18:43 (IST)
OUT!
Tossed up by Ashton Agar, KL Rahul goes for the sweep and misses. Umpire says not out but Australia review. No bat on offer it is confirmed. Ball tracking says impact, pitching in line and going on to hit the middle stump. Crowd goes silent and Australia celebrate.
IND 69/1
KL Rahul lbw Agar 19 (27)
-
17:48 (IST)
India begin chase
No Shikhar Dhawan to get things going then. No official word but it seems unlikely he will take part today. That's immediately a blow to India. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul get the 287 run chase underway. Pat Cummins has the ball
-
17:12 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Shami has a knack for dismantling the furniture, this time that of Zampa with another yorker, collecting his fourth wicket. AUS 282/9
Zampa b Shami 1(6)
-
17:03 (IST)
OUT! Two wickets in four deliveries for Mohammed Shami, as he uproots Cummins' off stump with a searing yorker to send the Aussie No 9 back to the dressing room for a golden duck! AUS 276/8
Cummins b Shami 0(1)
-
17:00 (IST)
OUT! Smith goes for the helicopter shot again, but this time Kohli's prepared with Shreyas Iyer placed at deep midwicket. Iyer plucks the catch safely, although he grimaces with pain after the tumble, as India finally see the back of Smith after a fantastic innings. AUS 273/7
Smith c Iyer b Shami 131(132)
-
16:43 (IST)
OUT! India decide to go for the review after a faint appeal for caught-behind against Ashton Turner, and it turns out to be the faintest of under-edges that results in Turner walking back to the dressing room for 4. Was a tricky call, but Kohli decided to trust his instinct anyway, and the hosts got rewarded for it in the end. AUS 238/6
Turner c Rahul b Saini 4(10)
-
16:39 (IST)
CENTURY FOR STEVE SMITH — his first in ODI cricket since 19 January 2017 and his ninth overall, consuming 117 deliveries along the way and collecting 11 fours. All the more special for him, having missed out on the milestone by just two runs in the previous game. AUS 236/5
-
16:30 (IST)
OUT! Kuldeep strikes once again, this time getting rid of Carey as he miscues an inside-out slog towards deep extra cover to offer Shreyas Iyer a simple catch near the boundary rope. AUS 231/5
Carey c Iyer b Kuldeep 35(36)
-
16:22 (IST)
FOUR! Saini's not having an ideal day in office, and a fielding error at third man results in Carey collecting his fifth boundary and bringing up the fifty stand with Smith for the fifth wicket. AUS 223/4
-
16:15 (IST)
FOUR! Smith moves into the 90s with a nudge towards the vacant fine leg fence, but more importantly, he completes 4,000 ODI runs in the process! Becomes the joint-fourth-fastest Australian to the milestone, with David Warner on top of this list. AUS 215/4
-
15:50 (IST)
OUT! Make that two wickets in the over for Jadeja now and boy could that have a massive impact on the game! The experiment to send Mitch Starc at No 5 doesn't quite benefit the visitors as he holes out to Chahal at deep midwicket to depart for a three-ball duck. AUS 173/4
Starc c sub(Chahal) b Jadeja 0(3)
-
15:46 (IST)
OUT! Kohli's brilliance ends Labuschagne's stay at the crease, with Ravindra Jadeja finally getting a wicket against his name today. Labuschagne drives towards extra cover, where Kohli puts in a dive to his right. Time for the players to have a drink now. AUS 173/3
Labuschagne c Kohli b Jadeja 54(64)
-
15:43 (IST)
FOUR! Crisply-timed drive through midwicket by Labuschagne to bring up his maiden ODI half-century! AUS 172/2
-
15:28 (IST)
Hundred-partnership up between Smith and Labuschagne for the third wicket, coming off four leg byes after the ball deflects off Smith's thigh before running away to third man. AUS 149/2
-
15:13 (IST)
FOUR! Smith guides the ball to third man, where the ball beats the fielder running to his left, and he that's another half-century up for Steve Smith — his 25th in one-day internationals — consuming 63 deliveries along the way! The Aussie No 3 continues his good form in the series with a second consecutive fifty after the 98 at Rajkot. AUS 121/2
-
14:55 (IST)
FOUR! Labuschagne brings up the fifty-run partnership with Smith for the third wicket with an expansive sweep behind square. AUS 96/2
-
14:18 (IST)
OUT! Complete breakdown in communication between Finch and Smith, and it's the former who has to depart after getting stranded at the striker's end, with his partner. He's fuming at his partner on his way back to the pavilion. AUS 46/2
Finch run out (Jadeja/sub(Chahal)/Shami) 19(26)
-
13:48 (IST)
OUT! A second consecutive low score for David Warner as he nicks as an innocuous-looking delivery from Shami to Rahul behind the stumps. Early strike for the Indians. The late swing did the trick for the pacer. AUS 18/1
Warner c Rahul b Shami 3(7)
-
13:06 (IST)
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
-
13:00 (IST)
TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to have a bat first
-
12:00 (IST)
Hello and a very warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third ODI between India and Australia at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli and Co scripted an impressive performance with both bat and ball to level the series in the second ODI in Rajkot, and it all comes down to the wire for the decider. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates from the match.
Hazlewood attempts a yorker but Pandey converts it into a full delivery and sends it for a boundary. Driven to the long off region for a boundary
Iyer will have to think about how he plays the short ball in the future. Kohli has done his job by encouraging Iyer and at the same time crushed Australia's hopes. India has dominated the match apart from that small period where Smith and Labuschagne batted together. It has been a good aeries. Australia will take a lot out of it and India will just enjoy the series win.
After 47 overs,India 280/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 44 , Manish Pandey 0)
Six runs from the Starc over with Iyer's boundary on the first ball taking India even closer to the target. Under 10 runs needed now
Is that a four or a six from Iyer? Four signals the umpire. Either way, an outrageous shot from Iyer to Starc. Slightly outside off and Iyer played it on the up. Had little control of the shot and lost control of the bat but enough contact with the ball to see it hit the boundary rope on the bounce.
That would be the reaction of a lot of VK fans
Oh Nooooooooooooooooo Virat misses a hundred in a run chase... very rare!!!— Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) January 19, 2020
After 46 overs,India 274/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 38 , Manish Pandey 0)
Six runs from the Hazlewood over and India are just 13 shy of the target. A boundary from Kohli's bat before he perished on 89. So no century from Kohli in a successful chase and not able to steer the side to win, one of those days. But he's got the job done. On to Iyer and Pandey to complete the formalities
OUT!
Virat Kohli falls for 89 and Hazlewood's yorker is on the money. Bit of a rash shot from Virat and the ball finds the gap between bat and pad. A slight smile as he walks back, knows the job is done.
IND 274/3
Kohli b Hazlewood 89 (81)
After 45 overs,India 268/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 84 , Shreyas Iyer 37)
14 runs from the Starc over. Iyer with a six and a four and the target gets closer and closer. Kohli needs 16 for century and India 19 for the win, which will come first?
This time Iyer directs the ball to deep extra cover. Gorgeous shot played inside out and it finds the boundary on couple of bounces
Shreyas Iyer continues his onslaught with a flat six! Man that was beautifully struck! Didn't look like it was going to clear the boundary when it left the bat but had an altogether different outcome a second later.
50 run stand
Fifty run partnership between Kohli and Iyer coming from 46 balls. Iyer contributing 26 runs to that effort and 23 from Kohli with one extra.
After 44 overs,India 254/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 83 , Shreyas Iyer 24)
Eight runs from the final Zampa over and he finishes with 1/44. As he collects his cap, he shadow bowls the top spinner, one he got wrong on the first ball of the over, before walking off. India need 33 from 36 balls
Adam Zampa to bowl his final over and he starts with a short ball. Poor, poor ball this and Kohli gets back and drags it for a pull and a four
After 43 overs,India 246/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 76 , Shreyas Iyer 23)
11 runs from the Hazlewood over. Another expensive over from the seamer with Iyer collecting two boundaries at the fag end of the over. India's asking rate getting all the more easier
Make that back-to-back boundaries for Iyer and India. This time Iyer connects with the short ball and had identified the region as safe earlier but this time he capitalises on it with a four
Shreyas Iyer missed on the previous delivery with his slog shot but this time he smashes it away for a boundary. A pitched up delivery by Hazlewood and Iyer plays it into the off side region for a four
After 42 overs,India 235/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 75 , Shreyas Iyer 13)
Eight runs from the Starc over and that's just what India needed to help their chase along and avoid the nerves later. A boundary from Iyer's bat the prime add to that over
Mitchell Starc with a yorker slightly outside off and Iyer grinds it out. Steers and directs it into the off side region. A desperate lunge and dive from Labuschagne but the ball wins in the end
Last 10 overs will be the difference. Australia lost 5 wickets and could only manage 5-63. Iyer needs to finish this match for India, it will give him a.boost. Spinners have been sensational for Australia this series. Regardless of the result of the series Zampa must be pushing for a man of the series
After 41 overs,India 227/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 73 , Shreyas Iyer 8)
Three runs from the Ashton Agar and he ends with stellar figures of 1/38. He's been wicket-to-wicket for the most part today and been crucial in keeping the Indian batters in check. India need 60 from 54 balls
After 40 overs,India 224/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 71 , Shreyas Iyer 7)
Five runs from the Starc over with Iyer's boundary adding to the tally. Interesting bit of scenes in Bengaluru earlier. Crowd started to chant 'RCB! RCB!' referring to Kohli's IPL side. The skipper pointed to the jersey and reminding he's (and the rest) playing for the country.
Shreyas Iyer joins in the attack and with that Ceat sticker on the bat, Australia could well have thought it was Rohit once again! Bit of width from Starc and Iyer plays it late into the off side region. Nothing rash about that and it runs away to the boundary
After 39 overs,India 219/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 70 , Shreyas Iyer 3)
Seven runs from the Agar over. A boundary from Kohli's bat helping in that tally. The India captain has now accumulated over 7000 runs in ODIs while chasing. Pressure? What pressure?
Ashton Agar into the attack for what should be his final spell. First ball is short and Kohli rocks back and plays it for a boundary. The quick outfield helping that ball past the boundary rope. The batsmen had shouted that they were going for a double.
After 38 overs,India 212/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 64 , Shreyas Iyer 2)
129kmph, 139kmph, 143.6 kmph, 142.9 kmph, 139.8 kmph, 142.5 kmph. Mitchell Starc with plenty of variable pace in that over and goes for five runs.
After 37 overs,India 207/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 61 , Shreyas Iyer 0)
Adam Zampa ends the 137 run partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. At long last Australia have something to celebrate. Needed a wicket to create a bit of an opening and it has arrived, now can Australia make things tough for India? Drinks doing the job to unsettle Rohit it seems. Two runs from the over. Shreyas Iyer joins Kohli in the middle
OUT!
Adam Zampa is rewarded for his continued bait and switch approach. Looped up once again, Rohit Sharma is quick on the shot and ends up with a leading edge. Mitchell Starc with a comfortable take. 119 runs from Rohit and he walks back to well earned applause from Bengaluru.
IND 206/2
Rohit c Starc b Zampa 119 (128)
Just another day in office for the Hitman
Rohit Sharma just loves playing against Australia. And he doesn't mind playing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium either!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 19, 2020
After 36 overs,India 205/1 ( Rohit Sharma 119 , Virat Kohli (C) 59)
13 runs from the Cummins over and he has now conceded 64 runs from 7 overs. Kohli with back-to-back boundaries while bringing up his 57th ODI fifty. Drinks on the field and Australia need a plan to get a wicket and soon!
Next ball, Cummins overpitches it and Kohli displays another exquisite drive. Plays an on-drive straight down, Rohit opens his legs to let it past and it finds the boundary. Kohli holds the pose for the photographers. Such balance and poise on it. Marvelous!
Fifty for Kohli
57th ODI fifty for Virat Kohli and he gets there with a boundary. Brings up the 50 from 61 balls. Pulled by Kohli and that is dispatched for a four. 100th 50-plus score for Kohli in 236 innings
After 35 overs,India 192/1 ( Rohit Sharma 118 , Virat Kohli (C) 48)
Four runs from the Zampa over. The last two balls of the over a spectacle. A wrong 'un which deceived Kohli but not enough to get a wicket. The next one spun away which Kohli read just fine and collected a single. He's not taken a wicket thus far but bowled well
After 34 overs,India 188/1 ( Rohit Sharma 116 , Virat Kohli (C) 46)
India need to go at six-plus runs an over and they've made their way towards that target. Hazlewood going for nine runs in the over with Kohli's boundary helping in that cause
Pat Cummins returns to bowl and nothing has changed. Slower one, bit of an off cutter that but enough pace and width for Kohli to smash wide of cover
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live updates: INDIA WIN BY 7 WICKETS! Manish Pandey with another boundary straight down the ground and that's the win! India win by 7 wickets and seal the series 2-1. Shreyas Iyer remains unbeaten on 44 and 8 for Pandey.
Third ODI preview: India leveled the series with a match to go after beating Australia by 36 runs in the second One-Day international on Friday.
Made to bat first, India totaled 340-6 with half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan (96), KL Rahul (80), and captain Virat Kohli (78).
Australia was well short long before the chase sputtered out with five balls left, on 304 all out. Steve Smith led with 98 and Marnus Labuschagne added 46. They shared 96 runs for the third wicket but were gone by the 38th over.
Mohammed Shami finished with 3-77, while Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.
Rahul took charge in the death overs and smashed six fours and three sixes, bringing up his half-century off 38 balls to push India past 300 and earn man of the match. He helped India score 89 runs in the last 10 overs.
“Each day I have been thrown different roles and responsibilities, and I am enjoying it," Rahul said. "I got a good start today and the ball was coming on nicely. Was happy with the wicket-keeping duties as well.”
Squads:
India Team Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav
Australia team players: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa
With inputs from The Associated Press
