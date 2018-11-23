- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
India in Australia 3 T20 International Series 2018 2nd T20I Match Result Match Abandoned
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
Official: Play has been called off. Match abandoned. Australia take 1-0 lead to Sydney on Sunday.
Target 46 in 5 overs if play resumes. But that doesn't seem likely at this point.
The Australian inning has come to an end on 132/7 in 19 overs due to rain. The DLS adjusted target for India is 137 in 19 overs.
OUT! The Coulter-Nile show is over. It was short outside off and Coulter-Nile went on the back-foot looking to cut it over the top on off but could only find the fielder at deep cover point.
Coulter-Nile c (sub) Manish Pandey b Bhuvneshwar 18(9)
OUT! Carey wanted to paly a slog sweep but the ball hit the bottom of the bat and went to Pandya at mid-wicket.
Carey c Krunal Pandya b Kuldeep Yadav 4(6)
OUT! This one turns a bit after pitching and Maxwell is castled. It was a bit short as Maxwell went for a defensive push but the trun heped the ball miss the outside edge and hit the stumps.
Maxwell b Krunal Pandya 19(22)
OUT! Australia melting down? It was short and wide from Bumrah but Stoinis with his poor cut shot found Karthik straight.
Stoinis c Karthik b Bumrah 4(5)
OUT! Shorts inside edges in onto stumps. Good length delivery that short wanted to pull on leg but edged it on to his own stumps. Khaleel is ecstatic.
D Arcy Short b Khaleel Ahmed 14(15) [4s-2]
OUT! Khaleel removes dangerous Lynn. It was a slower one, outside off, Lynn wanted to cut it on the offside but mistimed it to Krunal Pandya at sweeper cover.
Chris Lynn c Krunal Pandya b Khaleel Ahmed 13(13)
OUT! Second-ball wicket for Bhuvneshwar as he removes Finch. It was outside off and Finch tried to drive it away from body but the outswing took the outside edge to keeper Rishabh Pant.
Finch c Pant b Bhuvneshwar 0(1)
Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss, India opts to field first at MCG
Thank you for your company today. Shame there wasn't a result. We will be back on Sunday with all the coverage from final T20I that will be played at Sydney, hopefully we have the a full game at the SCG. The match is scheduled at 1:20 pm IST i.e. 6:50 pm local time. We will be here with the blog from noon. See ya!
22 Nov, 2018: India Women's run of 7 consecutive T20I wins came to an end.
23 Nov, 2018: India Men's run of 7 consecutive T20I series wins comes to an end.
This is the first T20I with a no result in Australia.
Official: Play has been called off. Match abandoned. Australia take 1-0 lead to Sydney on Sunday.
And we are hearing the second T20I has been called off. What a shame for Virat Kohli's India, especially after the visitors put in a solid performance in the first innings coming back off a lacklustre outing in the opening game as rain decides the fate of the second T20I and robs India having a chance of winning their 8th T20I series on the bounce.
Australia will go with a 1-0 lead in the final T20I to be played at Sydney (*Starts checking Sydney's weather*). The best India can do is draw level and more importantly register first win in their Australia tourney before the four Tests start.
And... rain is back. No further play expected here.
Target 46 in 5 overs if play resumes. But that doesn't seem likely at this point.
Official: 10.02pm local time is cut off time. In 15 minutes. If we don't start by then, game will be called off. Covers are still on and drizzle about. So we are not looking good here. Even the crowd has stopped dancing now.
I am hearing 10.10 local time (in 25 minutes) is cut off time. If we don't start a five-over game by then, it will be called off. This is unofficial though.
AGAIN Arrggh! This time Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma both were just about to take their first stride into the field of play. Aaron Finch was leading his time out as the Australians started to jog their way to the middle along side the umpires, but they turn and walk back. More frustation as the clouds open once again.
And players walk off halfway... raining again. If run ups were wet already, this won't help. We could be looking at an abandonment now.
Match reduced to 11 overs. Target is 90. 3 overs powerplay. Wet run ups the reason for this delay.
Official: Match reduced to 11 overs. Target 90. Restart at 9.37pm local time i.e. in about 2 minutes.
Covers are off. Umpires making an inspection. Australia warming up. We should be underway soon if the rain stays away.
Very likely that we will be losing more overs now. The typical Melbourne weather playing a dampner in second T20I.
If overs get further reduced then India's target will be
From 16 overs : 121
From 13 overs : 103
From 10 overs : 83
From 5 overs : 46
Covers coming off... again! No update on overs yet.
Raining again. Restart delayed.
Virat Kohli meanwhile is all padded up in the dug out. Looks like he will be at number three today.
The Australian inning has come to an end on 132/7 in 19 overs due to rain. The DLS adjusted target for India is 137 in 19 overs.
Official: Match reduced to 19 overs. DLS target is 137.
Covers coming off again.
Covers coming on again. Drizzling again. Might lose overs now.
Covers coming off. Another 10 minutes or so. Haven't yet heard of any reduction in overs. Shouldn't be.
Australia have scored 58 runs with the loss of one wicket in the last six overs. (14th to 19th over)
So they are off now. Virat Kohli was seemingly unhappy about the situation. Obviously didn't like all that moisture on the pitch. Steady drizzle now. This could be rain affected too, albeit DLS won't impact too much today. Or atleast that's the assumption!
The game has been stopped due to rain. Australia are on 132/7 with one more over to go.
After 19 overs,Australia 132/7 ( Ben McDermott 32 , Andrew Tye 12)
10 runs from the over. While five came from a short ball that flew to the boundary and was called wide, McDermott got a four on the last ball by opening his bat late to a full delivery and guiding it to third-man. Bumrah finishes with match figures of 20/1. Final over coming up
FOUR! It was full, slightly outside off and McDermott opened his bat very late to guide it past a diving Pant for a boundary
Raining here. Players are still on. It is only a heavy drizzle. Weird scenes here. Players not going off!
FOUR! In fact Aussies get five runs. It was short and it flew over the batsman and kepeer to the boundary. Declared wide.
After 18 overs,Australia 127/7 ( Ben McDermott 28 , Andrew Tye 11)
Big over for Australia as they collect 19 runs. The comeback hasn't been great for Khaleel as he gives away two fours and a six. Last two overs remaining.
SIX! Short, outside off and McDermott slams it over mid-wicket
FOUR! Outside edge and Tye gets a four. It was full, outside off as Tye tried to hit it hard but the bowler found the outside edge but unfortunately it ran down to the boundary as the third-man was inside.
FOUR! Back of the length delivery, outside off and Tye drives it handsomely to deep cover for a four
Khaleel back into attack
After 17 overs,Australia 103/7 ( Ben McDermott 21 , Andrew Tye 1)
Excellent over from Bumrah. Just two runs from it. After three dot balls Tye took a single with a push towards mid-wicket and then a fumble at square-leg allowed McDermott to collect a single. Last three overs left.
100 up for Australia. In the 16th over. Need a few more lusty blows, but as I type this, 7th wicket has fallen. They are running out now. Coulter-Nile is gone. Still might reach 120, albeit it won't be enough.
Andrew Tye comes out to bat. Jasprit returns to attack.
After 16 overs,Australia 101/7 ( Ben McDermott 20 , )
The short cameo of Coulter-Nile comes to an end. He pulled Bhuvi for a brilliant six on the fifth ball after McDermott collected a double and single but ended up giving a catch to Manish Pandey at deep cover point on the last ball trying to up the ante.
OUT! The Coulter-Nile show is over. It was short outside off and Coulter-Nile went on the back-foot looking to cut it over the top on off but could only find the fielder at deep cover point.
Coulter-Nile c (sub) Manish Pandey b Bhuvneshwar 18(9)
SIX! Lovely shot from Coulter-Nile. It was a bit short and Coulter-Nile hoicked it over mid-wicket
Bhuvneshwar back into attack
After 15 overs,Australia 92/6 ( Ben McDermott 17 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 14)
Nine runs form the over. Pandya finishes his quota with match figures of 26/1. Last five overs remaining and Finch would take whatever extra runs his team could add from here.
Each of last 10 T20s played at MCG has been won by the chasing side and India are looking good here to level the series.
FOUR! A bit short from Krunal and Coulter-Nile pulls it wide of long-on on the back-foot
After 14 overs,Australia 83/6 ( Ben McDermott 15 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 7)
Kuldeep finishes his quota with match figures of 23/1. Got the wicket of Carey on the first ball as the wicketkeeper-batsman tried to play a slog sweep but could only find the fielder at mid-wicket. Coulter-Nile then slammed Kuldeep for a straight six. Nine runs from the over
Six down for Austalia now. Not many Aussie fans here, but if any watching at home, they must be hoping for game stopping rain. This is looking all over for them otherwise. Difference in gulf between the two sides - as odd as it may sound - finally becoming obvious.
SIX! Coulter-Nile makes his intentions clear. Tossed up, full delivery on the off and the batsman tonks is over long-on
Nathan Coulter-Nile comes out to bat
OUT! Carey wanted to paly a slog sweep but the ball hit the bottom of the bat and went to Pandya at mid-wicket.
Carey c Krunal Pandya b Kuldeep Yadav 4(6)
Latest updates: And we are hearing the second T20I has been called off. What a shame after Virat Kohli's India put in a solid performance in the first innings, the rain decides to play spoilsport. Afraid that's it – Match abandoned due to rain. India won't have a chance to win another T20I series, as how things stand Australia lead 1-0 with final T20I to be played at Sydney, the best India will be able to do is square the series and more importantly register first win in their Australia tourney before the four Tests start.
India vs Australia 1st T20I between Australia and India is being telecast on Sony Sports Network. The Australia-India live streaming will take place on sonyliv.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the match between Australia and India.
Preview: Stung by a narrow loss in the opening encounter, India will like to reassess their playing combination while aiming for a swift turn-around when they take on Australia in the second T20I in Melbourne on Friday. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which comprise three back-to-back matches in a short span of five days.
Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch, captain of India and Australia respectively. Reuters/AFP
Having won seven consecutive bilateral T20 series, Kohli and his men will certainly want to make it eight in a row and for that they may be forced to rejig both their batting and bowling combinations. Bidding for an eighth victory on the bounce now doesn’t seem as straightforward a proposition as it looked earlier with the hosts ready to come all guns blazing after their all-round show in the first game.
The Indian batting line-up could see some rejigging in light of KL Rahul’s patchy form. Since scoring 101 not out in the first T20I against England at Manchester, Rahul hasn’t been able to cross the 30-run mark in next six matches. The team management has persisted with him at number three, benched Manish Pandey and the skipper demoting himself to number four.
Consistency is need of the hour from Rahul, especially considering that he is also set to be a part of India’s top-order in the ensuing Test series. The team management could also be tempted to have a re-look at the bowling attack.
On a grassy surface, Krunal Pandya was plundered for 55 runs in his four wicketless overs and was hit for as many as half a dozen sixes.
If the MCG is also of Gabba’s nature, Kohli might be tempted to bring in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who boasts of a brilliant wicket-taking record in T20Is. Even then, it remains to be seen if the team management rings in any changes after such a close defeat, especially when the balance is disturbed.
Leaving Pandya out would leave them a batsman short and Kohli might not be keen on taking that gamble. The loss, however narrow, has indeed cast such minute doubts on the Indian team’s strategic preparations in a format, which they have dominated since July 2017.
In the lead-up to the first match, skipper Kohli had spoken about the need to cut down on mistakes and regaining an upper hand at crucial junctures of a game. At Brisbane, the ‘Men in Blue’ were found slacking in the field and it proved to be the ultimate difference in a seesawing game.
Even Kohli himself was guilty of poor effort on the field on at least two occasions, dropping counterpart Aaron Finch in the fourth over and later involved in a misfielding from the deep. Australia boasts of bigger grounds than in India, with bigger boundaries of course, and the MCG will prove to be another humongous challenge in that regard.
The task is cut out in front of the team management to work on fielding angles to elevate their efforts in the second T20I. It doesn’t help that there is such a short turn-around time during this series, that fielding coach R Sridhar won’t be able to work with the players at the MCG.
Any improvements in the field will have to be drilled in theoretically in the dressing room. And thus India will also seek to look at other areas where improvements can be made. The ploy to introduce Adam Zampa as the lone spinner worked wonders for Australia and with an intense fielding effort, Australia were able to make a winning difference.
Things seem very different in the hosts’ camp all of a sudden, when they were simply considered second best to the Men in Blue across all departments less than 48 hours ago. Melbourne is experiencing a stormy spell in the latter half of this week, so there is a slight chance that the second T20I could also be rain-affected.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Nov 23, 2018