-
liveSA60/2 (18.0 ovr) R/R : 3.33ENG499/9 (152.0 ovr) R/R : 3.28Stumps
-
upcomingWIIRE
venueWarner Park, Basseterre, St KittsJan 19th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
-
upcomingZIMSL
venueHarare Sports Club, HarareJan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingINDAUS
venueM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, BengaluruJan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingQATWKWTW
venueWest End Park International Cricket Stadium, DohaJan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSIKMIZ
venueKIIT Stadium, BhubaneswarJan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingBENHYD
venueBengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West BengalJan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingDELVID
venueArun Jaitley Stadium, DelhiJan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
resultsMEG662/4 (125.0 ovr) R/R: 5.30MIZ114/10 (56.2 ovr) R/R: 2.03MIZ123/10 (41.1 ovr) R/R: 2.99Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
-
resultsUTT90/10 (45.0 ovr) R/R: 2.00TRI279/5 (70.4 ovr) R/R: 3.96UTT148/8 (66.0 ovr) R/R: 2.24Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
-
resultsGOA270/10 (87.5 ovr) R/R: 3.09PUD260/10 (65.4 ovr) R/R: 3.98GOA255/10 (92.0 ovr) R/R: 2.77PUD184/9 (65.4 ovr) R/R: 2.81Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
-
resultsSIK264/10 (86.3 ovr) R/R: 3.06CHA360/10 (97.4 ovr) R/R: 3.70SIK69/3 (26.0 ovr) R/R: 2.65Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
-
resultsIND340/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.80AUS304/10 (49.1 ovr) R/R: 6.19India beat Australia by 36 runs
-
resultsIRE208/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 10.40WI204/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 10.20Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
-
resultsIND255/10 (49.1 ovr) R/R: 5.19AUS258/0 (37.4 ovr) R/R: 6.90Australia beat India by 10 wickets
-
resultsIRE203/10 (49.1 ovr) R/R: 4.13WI199/5 (36.2 ovr) R/R: 5.50West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
Live Updates
India vs Australia, highlights, 2nd ODI at Rajkot, Full Cricket Score: Rahul, Kuldeep star in home side's series-levelling win
Date: Friday, 17 January, 2020 22:06 IST
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Match Ended
India beat Australia by 36 runs
India beat Australia by 36 runs
This over 49.1
- 0(W)
batsman
- 24 (11)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 32 (9.1)
- M X 2
- W X 1
- 77 (10)
- M X 0
- W X 3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
29 ( 2.4 ) R/R: 10.87
Kane Richardson 23(10)
Adam Zampa 6(6)
|
304/10 (49.1 over)
Adam Zampa 6 (6) SR: S.R (100.00)
c KL Rahul b Jasprit Bumrah
Australia in India 3 ODI Series 2020 2nd ODI Match Result India beat Australia by 36 runs
Highlights
-
21:33 (IST)
India win by 36 runs!
Bumrah runs in, bowls a bouncer, Zampa wanted to cut it but ended up edging it to Rahul behind the stumps. India make it 1-1 in the series with this win. Finally a wicket for Bumrah as well. He has bowled superbly.
-
21:21 (IST)
OUT! Snorter from Saini and Starc attempts a pull to evade it, ends up edging it to Rahul behind the stumps, who collects it calmly and starts celebrating. Starc c Rahul b Navdeep Saini 6(11)
-
21:18 (IST)
OUT! Another yorker and another wicket. This time leg before wicket and the casualty is Agar. Saini was fuller and attacked the stumps, it dipped very late and hit Agar on his toes. Umpire Richard Kettleborough had no doubts in his mind. Agar took the review but only to lose it in the ends. Agar lbw b Navdeep Saini 25(25)
-
21:03 (IST)
OUT! And again, this is no replay yet almost a replay. Same delivery, under the bat yorker to Pat Cummins, who got a taste of his own medicine. There was no way he could avoid not getting out to this one. Pat Cummins b Shami 0(1)
-
21:01 (IST)
OUT! Late riser Shami is here and you can hear the announcement in the sound of the ball castling the stumps. Perfect yorker to Turner who made room to hit the ball but did not know he was only making it easier for the fast bowler to clean him up. Australia lose their sixth wicket. Turner b Shami 13(15)
-
20:32 (IST)
OUT! BIG WICKET! Smith has fallen for 98. Kuldeep Yadav bowls a wrong'un and Smith made room to cut it, but ended up chopping it on to the stumps. Is this the game for India? It should be, we reckon. Smith b Kuldeep Yadav 98(102)
-
20:28 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Carey. Kuldeep flights it and asks Carey to go after him, the left handed batsman reaches to the pitch of the ball and plays an uppish drive, but it goes straight to fielder at short cover. Carey c Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav 18(17)
-
19:59 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Labuschagne. Jadeja spotted him coming down the track and pulled the length back, Labuschagne went ahead with the uppish shot over long off but could not get the elevation, hence getting caught by Shami near the ropes. India finally break the partnership. Labuschagne c Shami b Jadeja 46(47)
-
19:24 (IST)
Fifty partnership up between Smith and Labuschagne for the third wicket — a much-needed recovery for the Aussies after the departure of their captain. AUS 132/2
-
19:19 (IST)
Fifty for Steven Smith — his 24th in one-day internationals! Brings up the milestone with a single off Kuldeep in the 21st over, taking 47 balls to get there — hitting six boundaries along the way. AUS 127/2
-
18:55 (IST)
OUT! And Jaddu gets the breakthrough by getting the captain stumped. Finch went for a mighty heave, missed it completely and his backfoot was on the crease, without any part of it being behind it, by the time Rahul knocked the bails out. The Indians were fairly confident of the dismissal even before the umpire went upstairs. Drinks called after this dismissal. AUS 82/2
Finch st Rahul b Jadeja 33(48)
-
18:47 (IST)
FOUR! Short ball and Finch pulls it away for four runs, that goes to the fine leg boundary. Fifty-run stand up for second wicket between Finch and Smith.
-
18:02 (IST)
OUT! What a catch by Manish Pandey to dismiss Warner. Shami bowled an outswinger and gave enough space for Warner to smash it over point but Pandey timed his jumped perfectly and snatched it from thin air. India will be pumped up after this catch. Warner gone. Warner c Manish Pandey b Shami 15(12)
-
17:11 (IST)
OUT! KL Rahul is run out after a real gem of an innings. Jadeja fails to connect bat on a short of a length delivery from Starc and looks to steal a bye but an accurate underarm throw from Alex Carey has KLR caught short of his crease, but Rahul has done his part here.
Rahul run out (Carey) 80(52)
-
16:50 (IST)
FIFTY! Low full-toss from Starc and Rahul stamps his class with magnificent stroke through covers for a boundary.
-
16:45 (IST)
OUT! Manish Pandey holes out! Pandey has spent a lot of days on the fringe of the team and few more warming the bench but he has thrown away a very good opportunity at a nice batting wicket as well. Kane Richardson banged in a short of length delivery and Pandey went for a pull but only half-heartedly, the ball loops in high the air, giving enough time for Agar to run in from mid wicket and pouch a simple catch.
Manish Pandey c Agar b K Richardson 2(4)
-
16:37 (IST)
OUT! Kohli launches one straight down the ground but it seems to have come from the cue end of the bat. That's gone a mile in the air but doesn't have enough distance on it. Ashton Agar running in from long off takes a smart catch in the deep before realising his balance was taking him over the boundary line, but Mitchell Starc, from long on, is present in the vicinity to hold on to the relay catch. The Indian captain departs.
Kohli c Starc b Zampa 78(76)
-
16:04 (IST)
FIFTY! Kohli forces it down to long on for a single to raise his half-century. Job far from done for the Indian captain.
-
15:55 (IST)
OUT! Gone! Shreyas Iyer perishes to the pressure that was mounting because of the dots balls. Zampa cleverly, tossed this delivery with a slight drift into the right hander. Seeing which Iyer went for a big hoick across the line, ends up missing it horribly, the ball deflects off his pads and onto the stumps. India's number four fails yet again. Time for drinks.
Shreyas Iyer b Zampa 7(17)
-
15:38 (IST)
OUT! Goodness me, what has he done! Dhawan on the cusp of a well-deserved century goes for the big pull and finds the man in deep at fine leg boundary. Richardson hides his face and thanks his stars, knowing how lucky he is to pick the wicket. On the other hand, Dhawan, throws his head behind before walking off to a big smile. Sad end to what was a very good innings.
Dhawan c Starc b K Richardson 96(90)
-
15:11 (IST)
FIFTY! Dhawan bunts it past cover for a brisk single to complete his second half-century in as many ODIs. Now for a big one!
-
14:36 (IST)
OUT! Rohit Sharma one again goes for the sweep and seems to have missed this as the ball hits him on the pads. There is a shout for a leg before and the umpire has raised his finger. This time the ball was pitched slightly up and Rohit misses his sweep and then even loses his balance as well. Rohit consults Dhawan and challenges the decision but to no avail. The DRS confirms three reds, the pitching and the involvement of the mat was never in doubt, the ball tracking showed the ball would have gone on to hit the middle stump. India lose their wicket and their review as well.
Rohit lbw b Zampa 42(44)
-
13:03 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shereyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
-
13:02 (IST)
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
-
13:01 (IST)
Toss: The coin falls in Australia's favour in Rajkot and Aaron Finch has decided to field
-
12:00 (IST)
Hello and a very warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the second ODI between hosts India and Australia from Rajkot. Virat Kohli and Co have their task cut out following their disappointing 10-wicket defeat in the opening match in Mumbai, and the major talking point leading up to the all-important clash continues to be the skipper's batting position.
It was also appalling to see a lack of effort from most of the Indian bowlers in the previous game. However despite the loss, this pressure situation is nothing new for the hosts as they have scripted series comebacks on previous occasions. Will they do so this time around? Stay tuned as we bring updates from the game.
Alright, that also brings an end to our coverage tonight. India come back strongly as expected from a solid ODI unit. Dhawan, Kohli and Rahul produced solid knocks, although none could go on and complete a ton. In fact, one of the rare occasions, when no one from either side completed a ton, on a day when 644 runs were scored by both the teams collectively. Smith played well but missed out on a ton as well earlier. India have made it 1-1. Now, the series moves to Bengaluru where the third and deciding ODI will be played on 19 January. So, do join us on the 19th for over by over updates of the match. Till then, good bye and good night.
KL Rahul, Player of the Match: Couldn't have asked for a better start. Each day I have been thrown a different responsibility and I am enjoying it. Batting at 5 you know how the wicket is playing. Once I hit a few balls, it becomes only bat and ball, other things in your mind phases out. Kuldeep said the same thing to me. It is something I have grown up doing, past couple of months I have been keeping well for Karanataka as well. Hopefully I can keep my spinners and fast bowlers happy.
Virat Kohli, India captain:
We live in the age of social media and panic button was pushed over my batting slot. KL's knock showed maturity and class. We know what we are doing in the change room, outside, it was all panic. He (Dhawan) was short of runs in T20s and then got injured. He has been one of the most consistent performers for us in ODIs. Very happy he is playing well. Revelation for me was KL batting at 5. It is the left shoulder which is hurting but there is no tear or anything. Nothing serious really. All three pacers executed the plan very well. All in all, a very balanced performance as well. He kept really well in the last game as well. If he keeps like that, it opens up a lot of option for us.
Aaron Finch, Australia captain: They played very well. We were always one wicket short of containing them and where we wanted to me. Zampa is bowling really well at the moment. I thought Smith batted well, though not quite going through in the end. Marns was in his first ODI. They are (long lost brothers) they spend every minute of the day together. You just have to make sure that when you get in, you capitalize and go really big. We were just slight behind as the run rate kept going up.
Kuldeep Yadav: It has been tough four-five months for me but now I am bowling well. It was difficult to contain runs when Marnus and Steve were batting. I found that wicket was a little slow so tossed the ball. I am finding good areas to bowl.
India win by 36 runs!
Bumrah runs in, bowls a bouncer, Zampa wanted to cut it but ended up edging it to Rahul behind the stumps. India make it 1-1 in the series with this win. Finally a wicket for Bumrah as well. He has bowled superbly.
After 49 overs,Australia 304/9 ( Kane Richardson 24 , Adam Zampa 6)
Shami has leaked 19 runs in the over which is a very poor show at this stage of the game. Mere formality left as Australia need 37 off the last over.
FOUR! Richardson now hits Shami over the mid off fielder for four runs. 19 off the over.
SIX! Richardson goes deep into the crease, comes in line of the ball and hits the ball for six runs.
FOUR! And now more frustration for Shami as Richardson hits him for four runs down the ground.
After 48 overs,Australia 285/9 ( Kane Richardson 6 , Adam Zampa 5)
Bumrah completes his ninth over. No wickets so far from him. He was hit for four runs in the last over. He has bowled superbly nevertheless.
FOUR! Bumrah tries another yorker but was slightly short, and Richardson hit him for four runs down the ground.
After 47 overs,Australia 279/9 ( Kane Richardson 1 , Adam Zampa 4)
Saini completes a good over. Another double-wicket over for India, the third instance this evening. First it was Kuldeep, then Shami and now Saini. Tells you that Australians have lost wicket in quick succession which has halted the chase every now and then.
FOUR! Saini bowls a bouncer but it does not come off well, Zampa hits it four four runs in the off side.
OUT! Snorter from Saini and Starc attempts a pull to evade it, ends up edging it to Rahul behind the stumps, who collects it calmly and starts celebrating. Starc c Rahul b Navdeep Saini 6(11)
OUT! Another yorker and another wicket. This time leg before wicket and the casualty is Agar. Saini was fuller and attacked the stumps, it dipped very late and hit Agar on his toes. Umpire Richard Kettleborough had no doubts in his mind. Agar took the review but only to lose it in the ends. Agar lbw b Navdeep Saini 25(25)
After 46 overs,Australia 274/7 ( Ashton Agar 25 , Mitchell Starc 6)
Shami finishes another impressive over in his last spell. 67 from 24 balls is achievable but not against this bowling line up and with this pair in the middle.
After 45 overs,Australia 268/7 ( Ashton Agar 22 , Mitchell Starc 3)
Flurry of yorkers from Indians. Shami bowled a plenty successfully and this over saw Saini repeating the same ploy against the two left-handers from round the stump. Australia seems to have given up the hopes and now aiming to play out the overs.
Game set match with those two Yorkers by Shami. India on the verge of leveling the series. KL Rahul has been outstanding with the bat and with the gloves. Concern for India is the injury to Rohit and also.Saini. Australia are likely to pick Hazlewood for Richardson.
After 44 overs,Australia 263/7 ( Ashton Agar 20 , Mitchell Starc 0)
Shami on fire. He castles stumps on two consecutive deliveries, removing Turner and then Cummins. He was on a hat-trick and almost got Starc with a superb yorker which missed the leg stump. Umpire Virender Sharma, on ODI debut, was not totally convinced and turned down the appeal of thousands inside the stadium, including the XI on the field. India had no review left so could not go upstairs as well. Australia need 78 runs in 36 balls.
OUT! And again, this is no replay yet almost a replay. Same delivery, under the bat yorker to Pat Cummins, who got a taste of his own medicine. There was no way he could avoid not getting out to this one. Pat Cummins b Shami 0(1)
OUT! Late riser Shami is here and you can hear the announcement in the sound of the ball castling the stumps. Perfect yorker to Turner who made room to hit the ball but did not know he was only making it easier for the fast bowler to clean him up. Australia lose their sixth wicket. Turner b Shami 13(15)
After 43 overs,Australia 259/5 ( Ashton Turner 13 , Ashton Agar 20)
Bad news if you are an Indian fan. Rohit Sharma has injured his left arm while fielding near the ropes. Kedar Jadhav is on the field in his place. Saini returned to the attack and was hit for two consecutive boundaries but that should not bother India so much. Australia need 82 runs in 42 balls.
FOUR! And now to deep backward point, he steered the ball there and Rohit who dived to save the ball, could not stop it, but ended up injuring his left arm.
FOUR! Short ball from Saini as expected beacuse of field placement but Agar managed to pull him away for four runs
After 42 overs,Australia 247/5 ( Ashton Turner 12 , Ashton Agar 9)
Kuldeep Yadav finishes with figures of 2 for 65. Has bowled well in the last two spells, picking up wickets. Remember he was the one who got rid of two well-settled batsmen in Labuschagne and Smith. Australia need 94 runs in 48 balls.
After 41 overs,Australia 241/5 ( Ashton Turner 8 , Ashton Agar 7)
Bumrah starts off poorly in the over, gets hit for four runs. And then makes a strong comeback. Just 2 off the next five balls. That is quality for you. Australia need 100 runs in 54 balls. This is slipping away quickly from their hands.
FOUR! That is a good start to the over. Good shot as well. Agar waited for the angled delivery from Bumrah and then opened the face of the bat to steer it down to third man boundary for four runs.
After 40 overs,Australia 235/5 ( Ashton Turner 7 , Ashton Agar 2)
Shami comes back on. Bowls the best over this evening. LBW appeal. fielding off his own bowling. Good bouncer and then following it up with a yorker. Australia need 106 runs in 60 balls.
After 39 overs,Australia 228/5 ( Ashton Turner 3 , Ashton Agar 1)
Bumrah comes back. Bowls well but that one delivery that he has kept on bowling this evening ruins it for him once again - the one down the leg stump line. That aside, it was a decent over. He has been super impressive and needs to get that yorker right which he has been searching for a long time now. Australia need 113 runs in 66 balls.
Good knock by Smith, but Kuldeep deserves that wicket.. There was talk Smith should be batting at No.4, but he has paced his innings in a perfect manner. Incredible 46 singles, so it's impossible to keep him on strike. India have got a firm grip on this match
After 38 overs,Australia 221/5 ( Ashton Turner 1 , Ashton Agar 0)
Kuldeep has done the trick. Two wickets in the same over and India have almost wrapped this one. Two new batsmen in the middle but this is going to get tough from here. Smith deserved a hundred here for his resilience, could have been his first ton in ODIs since the ban. Onus now on Turner and Agar.
OUT! BIG WICKET! Smith has fallen for 98. Kuldeep Yadav bowls a wrong'un and Smith made room to cut it, but ended up chopping it on to the stumps. Is this the game for India? It should be, we reckon. Smith b Kuldeep Yadav 98(102)
OUT! That's the end of Carey. Kuldeep flights it and asks Carey to go after him, the left handed batsman reaches to the pitch of the ball and plays an uppish drive, but it goes straight to fielder at short cover. Carey c Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav 18(17)
After 37 overs,Australia 219/3 ( Steven Smith 97 , Alex Carey (W) 18)
Saini continues. One boundary in the over. Smith inches towards a fine ODI century. Seven off the over and let's see how long these two wait before launching an attack. Australia need 122 runs in 78 balls.
FOUR! That is a very good shot, short in length from Saini, Smith stands still and plays it through the point region for four runs.
After 36 overs,Australia 212/3 ( Steven Smith 91 , Alex Carey (W) 17)
Kuldeep continues and good over from him. Just 3 off the over. He has two overs remaining in his quota and should bowl out in this spell itself. Australia need 129 runs in 84 balls.
After 35 overs,Australia 209/3 ( Steven Smith 89 , Alex Carey (W) 16)
Jadeja is done with his quota. Super stuff from him on this track. Was hit for a six in the last over by Smith to dent the figure a little. Still 2 for 58 is not a bad effort here. Australia need 132 runs in 90 balls.
SIX! That is a big shot. Smith was ready for this, sits on one leg and swings the ba, connects it in the middle and off the ball goes into the third tier of the stand over deep mid-wicket
After 34 overs,Australia 199/3 ( Steven Smith 81 , Alex Carey (W) 14)
Kuldeep continues. Carey was almost done in by the wrong'un from Kuldeep. However, on the next ball, he reached to the pitch and hit him for a huge six. The ball travelled a long distance despite the mishit. 13 runs off the over and Australians have made their intention clear.
SIX! There he goes, Kuldeep tosses it up, Carey reaches to the pitch of the ball and smacks it over long on for a maximum. And guess what, it was a mishit
After 33 overs,Australia 186/3 ( Steven Smith 78 , Alex Carey (W) 4)
This is superb from Jadeja. He is not letting either of the batsmen loosen up. Carey opts for reverse sweep but fails to connect. Jadeja has one more up his sleeve.
After 32 overs,Australia 182/3 ( Steven Smith 77 , Alex Carey (W) 2)
Steve Smith every now and then finds himself stuck in the crease, not being able to rotate the strike. Kohli and India must have spotted this already. This is why Carey is key here. He is intelligent, has a calm head and owns variety of shots. Smith is set but has limited range and thus India would want to expose that as the game inches closer.
After 31 overs,Australia 178/3 ( Steven Smith 75 , Alex Carey (W) 0)
Labuschagne walks back. Jadeja delivers. Shami holds on to the catch. India get the much-needed breakthrough. This wicket has come at a crucial stage, just when the visitors wanted to get a move on, a wicket has fallen. Alex Carey has joined Smith in the middle.
OUT! That's the end of Labuschagne. Jadeja spotted him coming down the track and pulled the length back, Labuschagne went ahead with the uppish shot over long off but could not get the elevation, hence getting caught by Shami near the ropes. India finally break the partnership. Labuschagne c Shami b Jadeja 46(47)
.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Updates: India win by 36 runs!
Bumrah runs in, bowls a bouncer, Zampa wanted to cut it but ended up edging it to Rahul behind the stumps. India make it 1-1 in the series with this win. Finally a wicket for Bumrah as well. He has bowled superbly.
Preview: Australia started off their India tour in style with a thumping 10-wicket win over the hosts at the Wankhede. David Warner and Aaron Finch left the Indians stunned as they chased down the 256-run target with ease shattering records en route.
The action now moves to Rajkot for the 2nd ODI and India would be looking to bounce back hard. It was Australia's meticulous bowling plan that undid the Indian batting line-up. It was also a lack of batting plan from the Indian camp that brought about their downfall. Defending a below-par score at Wankhede, the bowlers didn't show any semblance of a fight and ended up wicketless as Finch and Warner piled up a 258-run opening stand, the highest for any wicket against India.
The experiment of playing three openers didn't work and that is something which Kohli admitted that he would have a rethink about. Should they got with the theory that your best batsman should bat as higher up the order as possible?
"(On batting at 4) We've had this discussion many times in the past as well. Because of the way KL (Rahul) has been batting, we have tried to fit him in the batting line-up. But I don't think it's gone quite our way whenever I batted at four so probably will have to rethink about that one," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"It's about giving some guys opportunities. Every now and then, it's about putting people up there and testing them. People need to relax and not panic with one game. I am allowed to experiment a little bit and fail at times. Today was one of the days it didn't come off," he added.
Kohli would also be hoping for a much-improved bowling display. There are chances that Navdeep Saini might get a look in, in place of Shardul Thakur who had a rough day in Mumbai. Rajkot traditionally produces good batting tracks and with the kind of form the Aussie batsmen are in, the Indian bowlers might again be in for a tough time.
Australia wouldn't be looking to tinker too much with the winning combination. They have been in brilliant form in all formats and would look to continue the momentum and seal the series in Rajkot.
Squads:
India Team Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav
Australia team players: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Updated Date: