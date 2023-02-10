Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: IND post 321/7; lead by 144 runs with Jadeja, Axar unbeaten

India vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: IND post 321/7; lead by 144 runs with Jadeja, Axar unbeaten

Highlights, IND vs AUS, 1st Test Day 2: India took a lead of 144 runs and finished Day 2 at 321/7.

India vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: IND post 321/7; lead by 144 runs with Jadeja, Axar unbeaten

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins, captain of India and Australia respectively, pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the first Test in Nagpur. AP

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

India Vs Australia At Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, 09 February, 2023

09 February, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
Australia

Australia

177/10 (63.5 ov)

1st Test
India

India

321/7 (114.0 ov)

Live Blog
17:09 (IST)

That's all we have for you from Day 2 of this exciting Test match where fortunes have kept swinging. India have a lead of 144 runs, albeit just three wickets remaining, but Aussies will be desperate for quick wickets on Day 3. There's no clear favourite in this contest, and the unpredictable nature of the match makes it even more exciting. We'll be back tomorrow, with all the action from Day 3, until then, it's good night! Have a happy weekend! 

Full Scorecard
17:04 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 46/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 38 , KL Rahul 7)

Nathan Lyon to bowl the final over of the day. Dropped! Steve Smith drops a chance to see off Jadeja, and it's an opportunity lost for Australia to get a breakthrough before the end of day's play. Smith's drop might prove costly for the Aussies, but more than that, it's a huge relief for Jadeja, who survives the dismissal. 

And that's stumps on Day 2 of the first Test. India post 321/7 at stumps, with Axar Patel (52*) and Ravindra Jadeja (66*) the two unbeaten batters. India lead by 144 runs, but the Aussies will look to wrap up the innings in the first session on Day 3, on Saturday. 

Full Scorecard
16:54 (IST)

After 112 overs,India 321/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 66 , Axar Patel 52)

Axar Patel with a fine half-century, just his second fifty in Tests. He reaches his milestone in 94 deliveries. Matt Renshaw, who had been out of the field for some part of today due to an injury, is introduced to bowl an over. He concedes seven runs off his first over, with Jadeja hitting him for a four. 

Full Scorecard
16:50 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY! Half-century for Axar Patel, just his second Test half-century, that comes in 94 deliveries. 

Full Scorecard
16:44 (IST)

After 110 overs,India 312/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 60 , Axar Patel 49)

Nathan Lyon into the attack again. Tidy stuff as the over ends in a maiden. The partnership between the two is 72 run, the second highest for India in this contest after a 76-run stand for the first wicket. 

Full Scorecard
16:36 (IST)

After 108 overs,India 311/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 60 , Axar Patel 48)

Nathan Lyon into the attack. Labuschagne conceded sevebn runs in the over before this. Just the one run off Axar Patel in the over. India now lead by 134 runs. 

Full Scorecard
16:24 (IST)

After 104 overs,India 297/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 57 , Axar Patel 37)

Cummins back into the attack. Axar Patel continues dealing in boundaries, collecting yet another four, opening the face of the bat to guide the ball past the slips. Five runs off the over. 

Full Scorecard
16:14 (IST)

After 102 overs,India 292/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 57 , Axar Patel 32)

Cummins resumes. Axar Patel goes down the ground for a boundary, in the third ball of the over. India keep the scoreboard ticking and the lead keeps increasing. Will Australia find a breakthrough before stumps? 

Full Scorecard
16:05 (IST)

India 287/7 after 100 overs

Lyon resumes after a short drinks break. Axar Patel punishes the spinner first ball, cutting away past backward point for a four. With India's lead surpassing 100, this is exactly the stage when pressure will start building on Australia, but at the moment, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja look tough to stop. Five runs off the over. 

Full Scorecard
16:02 (IST)

Ravindra Jadeja returns in style! 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
16:50 (IST)

FIFTY! Half-century for Axar Patel, just his second Test half-century, that comes in 94 deliveries. 
15:33 (IST)

FIFTY! Ravindra Jadeja, on his comeback to international cricket from an injury, has now scored a half-century, in addition to his five-wicket haul earlier in the match. Remarkable comeback from the Saurashtra all-rounder. 
15:00 (IST)

OUT! Todd Murphy claims his maiden five-wicket haul on Test debut as he removes KS Bharat! Bharat is given not out originally, but Australia opt for the review. It pitched around leg, hit the pad, and the ball smashes middle. Srikar Bharat lbw b Murphy 8
14:44 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

BOWLED! Australia skipper Pat Cummins makes the new ball talk, sending his Indian counterpart back to the pavilion with a beauty of a delivery that sends the off-stump into a cartwheel! Rohit was looking to defend this full delivery, only for the ball to nip away, marginally beating his outside edge and uprooting the stump. IND 229/6

Rohit b Cummins 120 (212)
12:56 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

CENTURY! Skipper Rohit Sharma gets to his century in style, using his feet and lofting over mid-off for a four. A captain's knock indeed! 
12:44 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Nathan Lyon comes into the attack and cleans up Suryakumar Yadav in his first ball! Suryakumar was looking for the drive after getting on his front foot, and went for it, but left a huge gap as the ball rattles the stumps. Suryakumar Yadav b Lyon 8
12:18 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Todd Murphy strikes in the very first ball after lunch, removing Virat Kohli for 12 runs. Murphy goes down leg, Kohli gets a slick nick on the bat, and Alex Carey hangs on for the catch in his second attempt. Kohli c Carey b Murphy 12
11:08 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Length ball from Murphy that lands wide outside leg, Pujara tries a paddle sweep, but gets a top-edge towards Boland at short fine leg. Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7
10:47 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE

OUT! Ashwin is given out LBW after being inititially adjudged not out by the on-field umpire. Murphy is the bowler, he along with his teammates appeal for an LBW, but umpire says not out. The Aussies go for the review. Ashwin plays for the turn, but the ball beats the inside edge and hits the pad. Ball-tracking suggestsit his hitting leg-stump. Ashwin has to make the long walk back. Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23
08:40 (IST)

IND vs AUS LIVE Score

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Australia that is taking place in Nagpur. India had a memorable Day 1, with Ravindra Jadeja scalping five wickets on his return to international cricket from injury, to see off Australia for 177. 

In reply, India are 77/1(Behind by 100 runs), with skipper Rohit Sharma (56*) and nightwatchman R Ashwin (0*) in the middle. They have lost the only wicket of KL Rahul, with Todd Murphy claiming his maiden Test wicket. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Day 1 report: Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a five-wicket haul on his international return as India ruled the opening day of the first Test against Australia on Thursday.

Jadeja returned figures of 5-47 and fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets to bowl out Australia for 177 in the final session on a turning Nagpur pitch.

In reply, India were 77 for one at stumps, with skipper Rohit Sharma on 56 and Ashwin, yet to score, at the crease. The hosts still trail Australia by 100 runs.

Rohit began by hitting three boundaries off Australian skipper Pat Cummins’ first over, and put on 76 runs with opening partner KL Rahul, who made a laboured 20.

The Indian captain reached his fifty with a four off Nathan Lyon and remained sharp to see off the day’s play.

Rahul fell caught and bowled off debutant spinner Todd Murphy, who celebrated his first Test wicket.

Jadeja, a left-arm orthodox bowler who came back into the Indian side after a knee injury, stood out with his guile, taking key wickets including those of Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steve Smith (37).

Both Australians had launched a fightback with their third-wicket 82-run stand after losing openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner early in the day.

Peter Handscomb (31) and wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey (36) also put on a partnership of 53 before Ashwin ended Carey’s spell at the crease to record his 450th Test wicket.

Jadeja’s double strike on successive balls soon after lunch rocked the tourists as he sent back Labuschagne and then trapped Matt Renshaw for a first-ball duck.

He later bowled Smith with a delivery that went through his bat and pad.

Ashwin and Jadeja kept up the charge to get into the Australian tail when the tourists took tea at 174-8, and added just three runs in the final session.

Earlier, seamer Mohammed Siraj struck on his first ball to get Khawaja trapped lbw for one with a delivery that swung in to the left-hander, after the tourists elected to bat at the start of the four-match series.

An appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire but India successfully reviewed the decision.

Mohammed Shami raised the noise in the next over when the seamer bowled the left-handed Warner for one.

Australia controversially left out in-form left-hand batsman Travis Head, while India handed Test caps to Twenty20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 10, 2023 17:11:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Budget 2023 Expectations: Provide tax exemptions, ease in compliance burden to startups, SMEs
Business

Budget 2023 Expectations: Provide tax exemptions, ease in compliance burden to startups, SMEs

There is a need for simpler and enabling policy curation given the diverse business models that are emerging

England's relentless county grind secret to their international success: Aaron Finch
First Cricket News

England's relentless county grind secret to their international success: Aaron Finch

England currently hold both the ICC 50-over and T20 World Cup titles and have won nine out of 10 Tests

Haroon Rasheed and Kamran Akmal to head new PCB senior and junior selection committees
First Cricket News

Haroon Rasheed and Kamran Akmal to head new PCB senior and junior selection committees

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced its new senior and junior men’s selection committees