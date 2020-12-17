Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India At Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 17 December, 2020

17 December, 2020
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Stumps
233/6 (89.0 ov)

1st Test
Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Australia
233/6 (89.0 ov) - R/R 2.62

Stumps

Ravichandran Ashwin - 15

Wriddhiman Saha (W) - 9

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Wriddhiman Saha (W) Batting 9 25 1 0
Ravichandran Ashwin Batting 15 17 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Hazlewood 20 6 47 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 206/6 (83.2)

27 (27) R/R: 4.62

Hanuma Vihari 16(25) S.R (64)

lbw b Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test at Adelaide Day 1, Full Cricket Score: Visitors end opening day at 233-6

17:16 (IST)

That's all we have for today. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage. We'll be back again tomorrow to cover the second day of the pink-ball Test. Can Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha put up a good stand or will the Aussie bowlers dismisss the Indians early?  We'll know tomorrow. See you!  

17:13 (IST)

India finish the day on 233/6 with Ashwin and Saha still batting. The day has belonged to Australia. India won the toss and opted to bat but lost Shaw in the first over. Mayank fought for a while but it was Kohli and Pujara who kept the brilliant Australian bowlers at the bay for a long period of time. The fortunes swung when Rahane messed up his call and gifted Australia the wicket of Kohli.

From there on Australian pacers dominated as the second new ball helped them pick up the wickets of Rahane and Vihari. Ashwin and Saha are reliable players and India would hope they could take them to a par first innings total tomorrow.

We will be back with out coverage tomorrow at 8 AM IST. Till then, goodbye!

17:10 (IST)

After 89 overs,India 233/6 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 9 , Ravichandran Ashwin 15)

STUMPS! Just four from the last over of the day and it comes from Saha's bat through a cover drive. Australians would be delighted with today's performance.

four

FOUR! Poor delivery from Hazlewood. Full and outside off and Saha punishes him with a solid drive through cover-point area

17:01 (IST)

After 88 overs,India 229/6 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 5 , Ravichandran Ashwin 15)

Cummins continues. Ashwin has been aggressive since the time he has come out. He spotted a bouncer from Cummins and went for a pull shot, wasn't in full control but fortunately got enough bat on it to beat the fine leg fielder and find the boundary. Two leg byes also added in the over. 

Full Scorecard
four

FOUR! Ashwin would have had his heart in his mouth for a brief moment there. He attempted a pull shot but it came out as a top-edge with Hazlewood fielding at fine leg but he failed to get to the ball in time

16:56 (IST)

After 87 overs,India 223/6 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 5 , Ravichandran Ashwin 11)

Hazlewood called back into the attack. Ashwin plays a solid push down the ground to collect three runs. Saha adds two runs with a drive to cover-point and it was also a no ball. Quite a lot of no balls have been bowled today. 

16:53 (IST)

After 86 overs,India 215/6 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 2 , Ravichandran Ashwin 7)

Cummins has been called into the attack to have a go with the new ball. Three from the over. Ashwin collects a double with a thick edge running past the gully as he attempted a drive, he then added a single with a push to covers.

16:48 (IST)

After 85 overs,India 212/6 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 2 , Ravichandran Ashwin 4)

Starc continues. Five from the over. Ashwin adds a single with a drive through offside before collecting a double through a pull shot that is cut off by the fine leg fielder. Saha also manages a double with a flick before he gets beaten on the last delivery which moved away just a bit. 

16:44 (IST)

After 84 overs,India 207/6 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 0 , Ravichandran Ashwin 1)

Another wicket falls as India lose Vihari. The right-handed batsman departs after being out LBW against Hazlewood. He was caught in the crease with a length delivery that came in, beat his inside edge to hit him on the pads. R Ashwin has come in to bat now. After a long day of some disciplined bowling, Aussie pacers are enjoying the assistance the second new ball is offering. The lights have obviously made things difficult for the Indian batsmen. 

16:39 (IST)

OUT! Hanuma Vihari lbw b Hazlewood 16(25)

Once again the batsman was stuck on the crease and was in no position to play the length ball which came in. Vihari tried to play with the angled bat coming down but was beaten on the inside edge.
16:23 (IST)

OUT! Rahane lbw b Starc 42(92)

Starc strikes in the first over with the second new ball. Rahane was stuck on the crease, his feet were moving nowhere as Starc bowled full and the ball moved back in to hit the batsman on the pads. 
16:07 (IST)

OUT! Kohli run out (Hazlewood/Lyon) 74(180) 

India lose the big wicket of Kohli. Disastrous run calling by Rahane. He pushed one to mid-off, started to run and asked for a single only to stop midway and send his partner back but by that time Kohli had responded and there was no way he could have comeback in time.
14:53 (IST)

Virat Kohli brings up his half-century in 123 deliveries. It has been slow going but that is what the situation demands. He is only available for the first Test so he would be determined to score a big one here.
13:54 (IST)

GONE!

Lyon breaks the partnership. Turn and bounce, Pujara defends but the ball takes an inside edge and the catch is taken by a fielder near the pitch. Umpire says no but Aussies take the review and they are right. Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43(160)
11:02 (IST)

WCIKET! Agarwal b Cummins 17(40)

The Australian pacer shows his class there. He decided to continue bowling instead of Green and has picked up a wicket now. It was a length delivery that nipped back in to break the stumps. There was a gap between pad and bat for Mayank but so far there had been no movement for him to worry.
09:33 (IST)

OUT! Prithvi Shaw b Starc 0(2)

Great start to the series for Australia. Starc strikes in his first over. Shaw clean bowled as he tried to drive an outside off ball, was late on his shot and inside edge zipped back in to disturb the stumps. 
09:01 (IST)

TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins toss, India opt to bat first in 1st Test at Adelaide

India vs Australia 2020 Live score and latest update of 1st Test at Adelaide: STUMPS! India finish the day on 233/6 with Ashwin and Saha still batting. The day has belonged to Australia. India won the toss and opted to bat but lost Shaw in the first over. Mayank fought for a while but it was Kohli and Pujara who kept the brilliant Australian bowlers at the bay for a long period of time. The fortunes swung when Rahane messed up his call and gifted Australia the wicket of Kohli. From there on Australian pacers dominated as the second new ball helped them pick up the wickets of Rahane and Vihari. Ashwin and Saha are reliable players and India would hope they could take them to a par first innings total tomorrow.

Preview: A peerless Virat Kohli and his "fearless" India would look to make perfect choices before unleashing their might on an Australian team which is ready for revenge but not exactly in 'pink of health' ahead of the first Day/Night Test starting on Thursday.

Media mogul Kerry Packer, while promoting his path-breaking 'World Series Day/Night Test matches' on Channel 9 back in late 1970s, had an unforgettable caption "Big Boys Play At Night".

Even in 2020, there couldn't have been a more appropriate catch-line for a series where Kohli's magnificence meets its match in Steve Smith's manic consistency, Cheteshwar Pujara's doggedness challenged by a much younger Marnus Labuschagne, ready to show the world that he isn't a one-season wonder. All this would be under lights at the Adelaide Oval.

And then there are those mean fast men on both sides aiming to instill the fear of pink ball in the twilight zone, creating all sorts of doubts in the batsmen's minds.

A Josh Hazlewood versus Mohammed Shami will be as enticing a sub-plot as Jasprit Bumrah bowling those yorkers in reply to Pat Cummins' barrage of bouncers.

With a workhorse like Ishant Sharma missing from Indian ranks and the enforcer David Warner absent in the Australian line-up, the teams are evenly placed in terms of strength.

However, there will certainly be some distinct home advantage for Australia along with the experience of playing more Day/Night Tests.

A day/night Test match has its own little grammar where batsmen are expected to attack in the first session while bowlers are at their peak once the sun sets, allowing the pink kookaburra to pick its pace up.

Never has an Indian team been so spoilt for choices with multiple options in place for various positions.

Even 24 hours before the game, one can't be sure what exactly would be the perfect combination going into a Test match which isn't exactly conventional in nature.

And the two practice games have only thrown up more dilemmas for India rather than giving them definitive answers that they were seeking from the encounters.

The biggest debate is the opening position. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, as a pair, flopped in New Zealand on seaming tracks, and Shaw's shot-a-ball trigger happy batting technique isn't exactly inspiring the highest confidence.

In Shubman Gill, India have one for the future but will Kohli and Ravi Shastri be ready to throw a youngster at the deep end of the pool or overlook KL Rahul's poor Test track record and bank more on his experience?

Two days before the game, a clear picture hasn't emerged although Gill's batting has earned him the vote of both Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar, the two names inscribed on the glittering trophy that the teams are playing for.

Here's all you need to know about the first Test at Adelaide:

When is the Australia vs India 1st Test?

The England vs Australia 1st Test will begin on Thursday, 17 December 2020.

Where will the Australia vs India 1st Test be played?

The Australia vs India 1st Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time does the Australia vs India 1st Test begin?

The Australia vs India 1st Test is a Day/Night fixture and the match will begin at 9.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 1st Test?

The Australia vs India 1stTest will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandra Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia: Tim Paine (captain & wicketkeeper), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: December 17, 2020 17:17:08 IST

