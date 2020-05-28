Cricket Australia on Thursday announced its schedule for the 2020-21 home summer, with the Indian Men's team headlining the cricketing season.
As per the schedule, Virat Kohli-led India are set to play three T20Is and ODIs on either side of the four Tests in Australia which includes a Day-Night Test as well.
Virat Kohli and Tim Paine, captain of India and Australia respectively, pose with the Border Gavaskar Trophy. AFP
The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy will start from 3 December at The Gabba in Brisbane, but it won't be Australia's first match in red-ball cricket as a one-off Test against Afghanistan is pencilled on 21 November.
Afghanistan and Australia will meet for the first time in the Test arena and that match in Perth will be a Day-Night affair.
The Australian board expressed its confidence in hosting a safe and successful summer after announcing its 2020-21 men’s and women’s international schedule.
The packed season comprises of cricketing action in every month from August 2020 to February 2021, including the Men's T20 World Cup, but CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said that the schedule is subject to change amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.
“While acknowledging the difficulty in navigating a global pandemic, we are nonetheless encouraged by the progress Australia is making in combatting the coronavirus and the positive impact that is having on our ability to host an exciting summer of cricket in 2020-21.
“We know that circumstances or events beyond our control could mean that the final schedule potentially may look different to the one released today, but we’ll be doing everything we can to get as much international cricket in as possible this summer. We will communicate any changes to the schedule if or when they are required," Roberts said in a release.
According to the schedule, the men's side from Zimbabwe will be the first international team to visit the Australian shores in August for a short three-match ODI series, followed by the women's team from New Zealand taking on the world champions Australia in three T20I series in September.
At the time of writing this report, Australia has recorded over 7,000 coronavirus cases of which more than 6500 have recovered, while a little over 100 deaths have been recorded.
Here's the complete schedule of Australia's home summer 2020-21
Men's ODI Series v Zimbabwe
First ODI: 9 August, TBC
Second ODI: 12 August, TBC
Third ODI: 15 August, Riverway Stadium, Townsville
Women's T20I Series v New Zealand
First T20I: 27 September, North Sydney Oval
Second T20I: 29 September, North Sydney Oval
Third T20I: 1 October, North Sydney Oval
Men's T20I Series v West Indies
First T20I: 4 October, Riverway Stadium, Townsville
Second T20I: 6 October, Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns
Third T20I: 9 October, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast
Women's ODI Series v New Zealand
First ODI: 5 October, Riverway Stadium, Townsville
Second ODI: 7 October, Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns
Third ODI: 10 October, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast
Men's T20I Series v India
First T20I: 11 October, the Gabba, Brisbane
Second T20: 14 October, Manuka Oval, Canberra
Third T20: 17 October, Adelaide Oval
Men's T20 World Cup
The men's T20 World Cup is scheduled from 18 October to 15 November.
Men's Test v Afghanistan
Only Test: 21-25 November, Perth Stadium (day-night)
Men's Test Series v India
First Test: 3-7 December, the Gabba, Brisbane
Second Test: 11-15 December, Adelaide Oval (day-night)
Third Test: 26-30 December, MCG
Fourth Test: 3-7 January, SCG
Men's ODI Series v India
First ODI: 12 January, Perth Stadium
Second ODI: 15 January, MCG
Third ODI: 17 January, SCG
Women's ODI Series v India
First ODI: 22 January, Manuka Oval, Canberra
Second ODI: 25 January, Junction Oval, Melbourne
Third ODI: 28 January, Blundstone Arena, Hobart
Men's ODI Series v New Zealand
First ODI: 26 January, Adelaide Oval
Second ODI: 29 January, Manuka Oval, Canberra
Third ODI: 31 January, Blundstone Arena, Hobart
Men's T20 v New Zealand
Only T20: 2 February, SCG
