Cricket Australia on Thursday announced its schedule for the 2020-21 home summer, with the Indian Men's team headlining the cricketing season.

As per the schedule, Virat Kohli-led India are set to play three T20Is and ODIs on either side of the four Tests in Australia which includes a Day-Night Test as well.

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy will start from 3 December at The Gabba in Brisbane, but it won't be Australia's first match in red-ball cricket as a one-off Test against Afghanistan is pencilled on 21 November.

Afghanistan and Australia will meet for the first time in the Test arena and that match in Perth will be a Day-Night affair.

The Australian board expressed its confidence in hosting a safe and successful summer after announcing its 2020-21 men’s and women’s international schedule.

The packed season comprises of cricketing action in every month from August 2020 to February 2021, including the Men's T20 World Cup, but CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said that the schedule is subject to change amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While acknowledging the difficulty in navigating a global pandemic, we are nonetheless encouraged by the progress Australia is making in combatting the coronavirus and the positive impact that is having on our ability to host an exciting summer of cricket in 2020-21.

“We know that circumstances or events beyond our control could mean that the final schedule potentially may look different to the one released today, but we’ll be doing everything we can to get as much international cricket in as possible this summer. We will communicate any changes to the schedule if or when they are required," Roberts said in a release.

According to the schedule, the men's side from Zimbabwe will be the first international team to visit the Australian shores in August for a short three-match ODI series, followed by the women's team from New Zealand taking on the world champions Australia in three T20I series in September.

At the time of writing this report, Australia has recorded over 7,000 coronavirus cases of which more than 6500 have recovered, while a little over 100 deaths have been recorded.

Here's the complete schedule of Australia's home summer 2020-21

Men's ODI Series v Zimbabwe

First ODI: 9 August, TBC

Second ODI: 12 August, TBC

Third ODI: 15 August, Riverway Stadium, Townsville

Women's T20I Series v New Zealand

First T20I: 27 September, North Sydney Oval

Second T20I: 29 September, North Sydney Oval

Third T20I: 1 October, North Sydney Oval

Men's T20I Series v West Indies



First T20I: 4 October, Riverway Stadium, Townsville

Second T20I: 6 October, Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Third T20I: 9 October, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Women's ODI Series v New Zealand

First ODI: 5 October, Riverway Stadium, Townsville

Second ODI: 7 October, Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns

Third ODI: 10 October, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Men's T20I Series v India



First T20I: 11 October, the Gabba, Brisbane

Second T20: 14 October, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Third T20: 17 October, Adelaide Oval

Men's T20 World Cup

The men's T20 World Cup is scheduled from 18 October to 15 November.

Men's Test v Afghanistan

Only Test: 21-25 November, Perth Stadium (day-night)

Men's Test Series v India



First Test: 3-7 December, the Gabba, Brisbane

Second Test: 11-15 December, Adelaide Oval (day-night)

Third Test: 26-30 December, MCG

Fourth Test: 3-7 January, SCG

Men's ODI Series v India

First ODI: 12 January, Perth Stadium

Second ODI: 15 January, MCG

Third ODI: 17 January, SCG

Women's ODI Series v India



First ODI: 22 January, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Second ODI: 25 January, Junction Oval, Melbourne

Third ODI: 28 January, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Men's ODI Series v New Zealand



First ODI: 26 January, Adelaide Oval

Second ODI: 29 January, Manuka Oval, Canberra

Third ODI: 31 January, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Men's T20 v New Zealand

Only T20: 2 February, SCG

Updated Date: May 28, 2020 17:11:21 IST

