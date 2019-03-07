Adam Zampa is a bit of a trendsetter. He loves to constantly change his hairstyle, slip on a fancy earring or pose for a team photo in a discrete but in an attention-grabbing manner. When it comes to his bowling however, Zampa likes to keep it straightforward and uncomplicated. The blonde hair and the bowling style might resemble the legendary Shane Warne, but deep down Zampa knows he is a different style of a leg-spinner.

Working within his limitations is his greatest strength. He doesn't have flexible wrists nor does he have massive forearms to give the ball a mighty rip. But ever since his younger days, he has always had a great temperament to compete with opponents that have been bulkier in size and often more skillful than him.

Take Virat Kohli for example. The Indian maestro is arguably the best ODI batsman ever and one that is at the top of his game. In the first ODI in Hyderabad, he was handling Zampa comfortably and he showed his class by late cutting a ball of the line of the stumps behind point for a boundary. Next ball, Zampa tossed up and it was creamed to the cover boundary. Where to next? For Zampa the decision was easy, it was back to his strength – attack the top of the off-stump. The ball looked like a googly, but the ball skidded on and caught Kohli plumb in front. The contest was over, the maestro had been dismissed and Zampa had come out victorious.

While all the hype surrounded Zampa's skidding delivery that trapped Virat Kohli plumb in front, the leg-spinner was more impressed with the big turning leg-break that kissed the outside edge of Ambati Rayudu's bat. It was a sign that he was developing as a bowler.

It was only six months ago that Zampa's confidence was shattered and he found himself out of the Australian ODI setup. His dream of playing the World Cup was disappearing in front of his own eyes. This was a bowler that in 2016 had mesmerized some of the best batsmen in the world in the IPL by snaring 12 wickets in just five matches.

So why was there a sudden dip in form? The big reason was the lack of continuity. In the last eight series, Zampa has been part of, he had never featured in the playing XI in each game of the series. The lack of continuity has lead to a dip in form and confidence. Zampa was dropped for the five-match series against England only to return for a home series against South Africa in November 2018. In that match, Zampa's first three overs were as dreadful as he had ever bowled. The ball kept landing halfway down the pitch or looping waist high to the batsmen.

"My first three overs were my worst three overs I've ever bowled. I was just so nervous. It was my first game back. When you are in and out of the team, you feel like you need to perform. You're thinking ahead too much" Zampa said.

It took a bit of cajoling along with a few words of confidence from Glenn Maxwell to instate a bit of belief in Zampa. His next seven overs were effective and the game time allowed him to regain his self-assurance. The two month Big-Bash season was a blessing in disguise. It enabled Zampa to play continuously. He featured in 12 of the 14 matches for the Melbourne Stars and importantly, allowed him to compete on regular basis.

Fast forward to India and all the match practice had Zampa in a good mindset. Add to that he had been picked for all matches of the tour thus far. It had dismissed any insecurity from his mind. There was continuity, something that Zampa had been pleading for a long time.

In the eleven ODIs before the series against India, Australian spinners had only managed to snare five wickets in second power play (Overs 11-40). Such has been Zampa's success thus far that he has already picked up four wickets during the middle stages. He has given Australia a legitimate wicket-taking option after the first powerplay and allowed the visitors to compete with India.

So why has Zampa been successful on this tour compared to the last ODI series in 2017? As Zampa revealed before the second ODI, "I fell into the trap of just thinking ‘that was a one-off, I was underprepared and I'll use that as an excuse". He said.

This time around not only is Zampa fully prepared, but he has arrived on the India shores to emulate a common trend.

"Most leg-spinners are attacking the stumps, and that's my strength too. I feel like when I get away from the stumps, guys like Virat (Kohli), and the other night (Kedar) Jadhav hit me. I got frustrated and bowled wide of the stumps, and that is when the damage happens. It's about staying away from their strengths." he concluded.