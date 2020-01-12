India vs Australia: 'Good dilemma to have', says India batting coach Vikram Rathour on team's opening combination
In Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, India are spoilt for choice at the top of the order, but batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday called it a good dilemma to have.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs CHH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs GUJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs MUM Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs ODS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs BEN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs NAM Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 12th, 2020, 06:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 14th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
A Muslim affair: Anti-CAA protests are against Islamophobia, can't be turned into BJP vs Opposition slugfest
-
Delhi Police identifies 37 from 'Unity Against Left' WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Report
-
Despite India-China bilateral agreement, water data on Brahmaputra might be inadequate
-
Delhi Assembly election 2020: Social media battle hots up as BJP, Congress attempt to breach 'Kejri Wall'
-
Premier League: Tottenham become victim of their own insecurities as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool maintain extraordinary run
-
Beijing, despite Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen's landslide reelection win, says no change on 'One China' principle
-
Kajol on working with Ajay Devgn after 10 years, in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior — 'It felt like home'
-
No country for women: In India, true gender equality proves elusive as attitudes are out of sync with legislation
-
IIP has grown just 0.6% this fiscal so far vs 5% in last year; economic recovery depends on how govt spends in Q4
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: In Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, India are spoilt for choice at the top of the order, but batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday called it a "good dilemma" to have.
File image of Vikram Rathour. AP
Rohit had a phenomenal 2019, having struck five centuries in the World Cup.
Dhawan, who made a comeback in the T20 side in the just-concluded three-match series against Sri Lanka, was also among the runs, while Rahul, too, is having a great time with the bat.
"It's a good dilemma to have. Rohit is an obvious choice of course. Both of them (Shikhar and Rahul) are playing well. Shikhar has done well in one- dayers and Rahul is in great form. So we'll deal with it when we have to," Rathour said.
"There are still a couple of days to go. The management will sit down and make the choice," he told reporters ahead of the first ODI against Australia.
The series starts in Mumbai on 14 January. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on 17 January and the third in Bengaluru on 19 January.
Asked about the relevance of the series in a T20 World Cup year, Rathour said, "It's a different format and cricket is a game of confidence. So as a batter and bowler, especially when you are playing against a team like Australia, who are one of the better teams in the world, performances do make a difference. It gives you a lot of confidence."
"We'll take it as any other series and playing against one of the better sides in the world, we are looking to do well as a team, looking to perform and win if possible," added the batting coach.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 12, 2020 15:26:10 IST
Also See
India vs Sri Lanka: Don't endorse idea of pitting Shikhar Dhawan against KL Rahul, says Men in Blue skipper Virat Kohli
India vs Sri Lanka: Former India opener Kris Srikkanth says KL Rahul should be picked over Shikhar Dhawan in T20 World Cup
India should focus on taking wickets at T20 World Cup, play more pacers than all-rounders if necessary, says Anil Kumble