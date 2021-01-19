Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Australia, Full Cricket Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 5, Highlights: Pant masterclass guides visitors to memorable series win

India vs Australia, Full Cricket Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 5, Highlights: Pant masterclass guides visitors to memorable series win

13:55 (IST)

What a tour this has been! To bounce back after MCG’s horror 36-all out, draw the Sydney Test and win at Gabba, Australia’s fortress, just shows the character of this team. And India were without Kohli, Bumrah, Shami, Ashwin, Jadeja. Still, to win by a 2-1 scoreline in Australia’s backyard teaches you a lesson – never write off this new-age Indian cricket team. India have plenty of reserves, each individual hungry to prove his mettle. In that respect, as Harsha Bhogle said, due credit must be given to the "finishing school that Rahul Dravid is." 

That’s it from us today. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of India’s Australia tour. This is Sameer Chhabra and Shubham Pandey signing off. Adios. 

13:53 (IST)

Kohli is a happy man right now

13:51 (IST)

Little Master must be proud of this team

13:40 (IST)

Amit Banerjee, who brought the second and third Test to you, tells it clearly why it matters for India so much  

13:39 (IST)

That's a controversial tweet by Shantanu!

13:37 (IST)

Many of us on our desk thought India had no chance in this series wink

13:35 (IST)

Sameer's been busy putting updates over after over, but he managed some words on twitter to sum it all up

13:33 (IST)

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane: It really means a lot to us. Proud of the boys for showing the attitude and character. Really don’t know how to describe this win.  The conversation between Pujara and me was that he would bat normal, and I would take it on. Credit to Pujara, the way he handled the pressure was magnificent. Rishabh and Washington were very good at the end. Taking 20 wickets was the key, so we opted for 5 bowlers. We just wanted to show good attitude and character after Adelaide. We didn’t talk much about that. Siraj played two Tests, Saini just one, so it was inexperienced but the character shown by the bowlers and everyone else was incredible. 

13:32 (IST)

A Bishop tweet is always worthy of adding to our blog

13:29 (IST)


Tim Paine, Australia captain: Disappointed. We were outplayed by a tough and disciplined Indian side. What has done is done, we look forward now to big series against South Africa. We have areas to improve, no doubt about that. I think we got what we wanted in the end, to be honest. They were hit everywhere on the body but they kept soldiering on. You got to try and get it right sometimes you do, sometimes you don't. Our bowlers gave our best. 

13:14 (IST)

After 97 overs, India 329/7 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 89* , Shardul Thakur 2)

That’s it then. Plenty of drama, two fours and a wicket in the last over. But Pant was at the helm of this record run chase.

Australia’s fortress, The Gabba, has been breached. India win by three wickets and take the series 2-1. They have successfully defended the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

13:09 (IST)

FOUR! Pant drives the ball down the ground. The left hander finishing things off in style. India win by three wickets, with three overs left.
13:07 (IST)

OUT! Thakur top edges the ball while aiming for the flick shot and hands a simple catch to Lyon around mid wicket. India need 3 runs. 

Thakur c Lyon b Hazlewood 2(3)  
12:59 (IST)

OUT! Sundar goes for the reverse sweep, misses and gets his stumps rattled in the process. No need of that shot really. Lyon with the breakthrough. Washington Sundar b Lyon 22(29)
12:18 (IST)

OUT! Cummins gets the breakthrough. Mayank holes out to Wade at cover. Australia back in the game? Agarwal c Wade b Cummins 9(15)
12:03 (IST)

50 up for Rishabh Pant in 100 deliveries. Talk about making a statement! India will aim for a win as long as he’s there at the crease.  
11:44 (IST)

OUT! Cummins traps Pujara LBW. The new ball just nipping back into the right-hander, who failed to get bat to it. Lost review for India. Nevertheless, gritty knock from him. Pujara lbw b Cummins 56(211)
11:15 (IST)

50 for Cheteshwar Pujara and he gets there with a boundary off Labuschagne. He’s been bruised and battered but he’s kept going.  
09:48 (IST)

OUT! Rahane gone, short ball, he wanted to angle it away for four to third man, but the ball kissed the outside edge and flew to the keeper. India lose their third wicket. Rahane c Paine b Cummins 24(22)  
09:02 (IST)

OUT! Lyon strikes, Gill gone for 91. Slightly fuller, and spun in, Gill tempted to play it on the front foot, ended up edging it to first slip where Steve Smith took a brilliant catch. Shubman Gill c Smith b Lyon 91(146)
06:54 (IST)

50! Gill brings up his second fifty on the tour. Talk about making a statement! Can he convert this into three-figures here?
05:30 (IST)

OUT! Cummins to Australia’s rescue. Big wicket here, Rohit departs. The ball took an inside edge of Rohit’s bat and Tim Paine completes a diving catch behind the stumps. Rohit c Paine b Cummins 7(21)

 Day 4 report: Mohammed Siraj took his first five-wicket haul in just his third Test as India bowled Australia out for 294 to set up an enthralling final day of the four-match series in Brisbane on Monday.

With the series locked at 1-1, India need 328 runs for victory or to bat all day for a draw to pull off the remarkable feat of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite being severely weakened by injuries and captain Virat Kohli's paternity leave.

Siraj had Josh Hazlewood caught on the boundary to end Australia's innings and return figures of 5-73 as clouds formed over the Gabba. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill then faced just 11 balls, reaching four without loss, before light rain ended play.

Siraj and fellow quick Shardul Thakur (4-61), playing only his second Test, were exceptional as they kept the Australian scoring rate largely under control while taking wickets at regular intervals.

"It was my dad's dream that I should play for India, that the whole country will watch his son play," said Siraj, whose father died in November.

"How I wish he was here today with me, he would have been very happy. It is thanks to his blessings that I could take five wickets today. I am speechless, I am unable to speak about my performance."

Although most of the Australian batting order got starts, only Steve Smith converted and even he fell for 55 when surprised by a Thakur short ball.

Australia need to win to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but, with more rain forecast for Tuesday, India will fancy their chances of surviving for the draw.

Tricky wicket

The highest run-chase to achieve victory at the Gabba is the 236 that Australia scored to beat the West Indies in 1951.

But as India have shown since their disastrous capitulation in the first Test in Adelaide, when they were bowled out for 36, they are never out of the contest.

They came back and won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, and then batted for more than a day to draw Sydney's third Test.

India’s Rohit Sharma bats during play on day two of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Opener Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 4 at stumps on Day 4, and will have a big role to play in India's chase of the 328-run target on the final day. AP

Smith said off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who is playing his 100th Test and needs three more scalps to reach 400 Test wickets, could play a big role on Tuesday.

"There's a nice crack forming outside the right-handers' off stump that he'll be looking to aim at," Smith said.

"If he hits good areas consistently tomorrow there is certainly no reason why he can't create some chances on a day-five wicket, that's for sure."

"The game's in a nice place for us -- the wicket is starting to play a few tricks," he added.

However, India will feel they can at least save the Test against an Australian attack that looked fatigued in the first innings.

Flying start

India claimed four wickets in the morning session to peg back a flying start by the Australians with David Warner and Marcus Harris taking advantage of some poor bowling.

The Australian openers added 68 runs off 19 overs when, with the score on 89, Harris fell for 38 when he tried to duck a Thakur short ball only for it to graze his glove on the way through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

It prompted a mini-collapse as two runs later debutant Washington Sundar trapped Warner lbw for 48, the Australian opener's highest score since his return from a groin strain in the third Test in Sydney.

First innings century-maker Marnus Labuschagne came to the crease and continued to attack, blasting five boundaries on his way to a quickfire 25 before he was straightened up by a Siraj delivery and edged a simple catch to Sharma at second slip.

Siraj, who was expensive in his early overs, then had Matthew Wade caught behind down the leg side for a duck three balls later to leave Australia 123 for four.

Smith and Cameron Green then began to take the game away from the visitors, though both had let-offs.

Smith was dropped at long-off by Siraj on 38 while Green survived a caught and bowled by the same bowler on 14.

But Siraj made amends when he got one to leap into Smith's glove with the former Australian captain on 55, while Thakur accounted for Green, Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon to complete his four-wicket haul.

With inputs from AFP

