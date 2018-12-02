After demanding an extra day to be added to the only tour match ahead of the four-match Test series against Australia, India had to be contented with a washout on the first day followed by a decent practice for the batsmen and also a long toil in the field. We look at five takeaways from India's warm-up fixture against the Cricket Australia (CA) XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Lower order continues to trouble Indian bowlers

The eleven batsmen that batted for the CA XI had played only 83 first-class matches between them. Despite the inexperience, the team of virtually unknowns managed to keep India in the field for 151 overs. Mohammed Shami was the pick of Indian fast bowlers, but only once he got the old ball reversing. The ease at which the CA XI's openers flayed the new ball around the paddock must be a concern for the Indian think tank.

The other concern for India are their inability to run through the lower order. CA XI were 6 for 234 at one stage and still managed to post a total of 544. Ishant Sharma was the most disciplined, but the fact that Jasprit Bumrah had to be called from the sidelines to break the 10th wicket partnership of 57 sums up the concerns for India heading into the first Test. India's inability to polish off the tail proved costly in England and it was a similar tale during the tour match.

Hanuma Vihari to bat at No 6 at Adelaide and not Rohit Sharma?

With Hardik Pandya missing, it seems certain that India will play six frontline batsmen in the opening Test in Adelaide. It is a straight shoot-out between Hanuma Vihari and Rohit Sharma. Given that Vihari batted ahead of Sharma in the first innings and the fact that he was promoted to No 3 in the second innings, it seems the Andhra Pradesh batsmen is leading the race to secure the No 6 spot. Vihari looked untroubled in both innings of the match posting scores of 53 and 15 not out. Sharma also looked unfazed during his knock of 40, but the way he poked at the second new ball outside the off-stump must have raised a few eyebrows. Add to that Vihari looks a more accomplished player of spin bowling and did bowl 12 tidy overs. On the evidence of the tour match, it seems Vihari is bound to get the first crack at the No 6 spot.

Unimpressive R Ashwin could lead to spin debate

Apart from one spell on the third afternoon, the CA XI batsmen negotiated Ravichandran Ashwin with relative ease. While the off-spinner was economical, he failed to extract spin or bounce for the majority of his outing. Ashwin finished the tour match with figures of 2-122 from his 40 overs and his lack of potency even against the lower order is an issue heading into the first Test. Ashwin has played six Tests in Australia taking 21 wickets at 54.71. During the match, Ashwin stated that he had to stick to his strengths and not deviate from his natural bowling style, but if the pitches are going to be similar to the tour match strip at SCG, then the Indian maestro needs to find a solution to be a success in the Test series.

Poor shot selection plagues KL Rahul

In both innings of the tour match, KL Rahul was dismissed to innocuous balls. In the first innings, he attempted an audacious drive on a pitch that had been under the covers for 48 hours. In the second innings, he hit a low dipping full toss from a leg-spinner to mid-wicket when he reached 62. Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar was disappointed with Rahul's shot on an opening day and with Rahul set to open in the first Test, the right-hander will need to improve his shot selection.

"He has been looking in good shape, including today, it is just that he is finding new ways to get out. Even today, the ball was quite far and he played it away from his body and lost his wicket. But what we are reading is, he is playing the ball well and he is one hit away. We know his ability and if he converts that to performances then it is important for the team," Bangar said.

Even in the second innings, he looked in good touch, but there are far too many frantic moments in his innings. Rahul simply cannot keep having those moments of madness if he is to score huge totals in the Test series.

India ready to welcome Murali Vijay back into team

Undoubtedly, the injury to Shaw captured all the headlines on third day of the match. It is understood the injury is not as bad as first expected and Shaw should be fit for the second Test in Perth starting on 14th December. However, the injury to Shaw means India will lose that X-factor at the top of the order. However, Murali Vijay's hundred in the second innings will provide comfort to the Indian team management.

The CA XI bowlers did give Vijay a thorough workout during the initial stages of his innings by hurling a few bouncers and working on his patience by employing a 7-2 field. Vijay will take a lot of satisfaction from the way he fought through the tough period and then showcased his stroke play against some part-time bowlers. At the end, India will be delighted that they have a readymade replacement and that too with runs under his belt.