India vs Australia: Former cricketers criticise skipper Virat Kohli's decision to bat at number four in first ODI

Virat Kohli, whose usual batting position is number three, pushed himself down the order to accommodate specialist openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.

Press Trust of India, Jan 14, 2020 23:07:44 IST

Mumbai: Former India cricketers VVS Laxman, Sanjay Manjrekar and Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday gave a thumbs down to Virat Kohli's decision to bat at number four in the first ODI against Australia.

Virat Kohli, whose usual batting position is number three, pushed himself down the order to accommodate openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. AP

Virat Kohli, whose usual batting position is number three, pushed himself down the order to accommodate openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. AP

Kohli, whose usual batting position is number three, pushed himself down the order to accommodate specialist openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.

Dhawan opened alongside Rohit Sharma while Rahul batted at three, disturbing the combination that India employed successfully after the World Cup in July, leading to a crushing 10-wicket loss at the hands of Australia.

"I don't see this plan working (Kohli at number four). Even Sachin Tendulkar never liked batting at number four (in reference to the 2007 World Cup). The last team you would like to experiment against is Australia," Laxman told Star Sports.

"Now again it is too late to change the combination. But maybe Virat can come at number three and Rahul at number four. Shikhar got some runs and so will have his confidence high," he said referring to Dhawan's 74.

Spin great Harbhajan, who was also commentating on the game, said Kohli is the team's best batsman and he should stick to his usual batting position.

"He has won so many games for India at number three. There is no need to change that," said Harbhajan.

Manjrekar added: "It is not a great move as it pushes Shreyas Iyer down to five after you gave him time to settle at number four (in the earlier series). If India continue with this, it might be pushed to the same situation that it was in the past."

Kohli came out to bat in the 28th over and lasted only 14 balls.

"I would love it if I see Kohli coming in to bat in the 28th over," former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 23:07:44 IST

Tags : Harbhajan Singh, India Vs Australia 1st ODI, India Vs Australia 2020, KL Rahul, Matthew Hayden, Sanjay Manjrekar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman

