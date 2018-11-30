India vs Australia: Former Aussie captain Ian Chappell predicts home side will clinch series win against Virat Kohli and Co
Ian Chappell said, "Certainly, on talent, they should beat this Australian side, but there might just be something missing. The other thing is the Australian attack."
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Kartarpur Corridor: Despite the optics of India-Pakistan bonhomie, any concrete steps towards peace unlikely before LS polls
-
India defers controversial ECNR registration: NRI backlash forces Big Brother to back down, but bitter aftertaste lingers
-
2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film collects Rs 73.5 cr from all versions on opening day
-
GDP Q2 growth slows down to 7.1% on account of poor performance in mining and agriculture sector
-
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Bengaluru Bulls lead charge at top of the group; defending champions Patna Pirates settling in
-
Ahead of 2019, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati devise new formula for mahagathbandhan, one which keeps Congress out
-
Farmers protest in Delhi: Portraits from the Kisan Mukti March's vigil at Ramlila Maidan
-
Carnatic music's critiques must transcend limitations of 'emoji style' of writing, engage meaningfully with performances
-
G20 Summit: India eyes strategic bilateral, trilateral meets; world leaders divided as US-China trade war shrouds event
-
दिल्ली किसान आंदोलन LIVE: हम किसानों का भविष्य बनाकर ही रहेंगे, चाहे पीएम बदलना पड़े- राहुल गांधी
-
किसानों का मार्च (पार्ट-2): जमीन पर बेकार हैं कृषि नीतियां, मौजूदा सिस्टम में बड़े बदलाव की जरूरत
-
'लाठी गोली खाएंगे, फिर भी आगे जाएंगे' के नारे क्यों लगा रहे हैं किसान?
-
MP चुनाव: 2013 से 2018 तक में कितनी बदल गई बीजेपी और कांग्रेस की प्रचार रणनीति
-
किसानों का मार्च: ....क्योंकि उन्हें मंदिर नहीं, कर्ज माफी चाहिए
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Sydney: He can't really figure it out yet but Ian Chappell believes India would be "missing" something in the Test series against Australia and will end up on the losing side despite things looking good for them on paper.
The Test rivalry, which has risen in stature and intensity over the years, will be renewed with the latest assignment starting 6 December in Adelaide.
Australia would be without top batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner who were banned in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal that rocked the team earlier this year.
File image of Ian Chappell. Getty Images
"I am going to pick Australia, but don't ask me why I am picking them. I think the only reasonable reason I can give is that I was disappointed the way India played in England and I thought they should have won that series," Chappell told ESPNCricinfo.
"Certainly, on talent, they should beat this Australian side, but there might just be something missing. The other thing is the Australian attack.
"It is a very good one. It is proven under Australian conditions and the Indian attack is not proven under Australian conditions. So it is pretty flimsy evidence but I am going to pick Australia," he added.
Chappell nonetheless expects Indian skipper Virat Kohli to score heavily in the series.
"...I'm particularly looking forward to the competition between Australia's pace bowlers and Virat Kohli. That should be a great contest. Last time he was here, Kohli played really well," he said.
Another positive for India, according to Chappell, is their pace bowlers, who did quite well in England.
"They got the ball to move around. I'm not sure they will get the same kind of assistance in Australian conditions, so I'm interested to see how they bowl, and I think those two things could tell a big story in the series," he said.
Asked about India coach Ravi Shastri's recent assertions of this being the best travelling Indian team in the last 15 years, Chappell said there are reasons to agree with it to an extent.
"I think it is one of the better teams to come from India, and certainly, as far as the fast bowlers are concerned, they are better suited to Australian conditions than any other pace-bowling attack I have seen come from India.
"But while things look good on paper for India, that has got to be translated into form on the field," he said.
On Australia, Chappell said the hosts would be surprising quite a few if they manage to put 350-plus totals on the board consistently.
"I think you have to be a supreme optimist to think about Australia getting 350-400 runs regularly in the Test series. If they can get 350 occasionally, it will surprise a lot of people, me being one of them," he quipped.
Chappell said India will be handicapped significantly by the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya is out nursing a back injury.
"...because he was the balance to the team. If you had Pandya there under Australian conditions, he could perform as your third seamer and you could play two spinners in places like Adelaide and Sydney, where I think it is very handy to have five bowlers," he said.
Updated Date:
Nov 30, 2018
Also See
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Co's best chance to win Down Under, says former Indian wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer
India vs Australia: Pat Cummins says he will be surprised if Virat Kohli keeps quiet on the field during tour
India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson says ball-tampering bans on Australian trio should not be reduced