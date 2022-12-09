It’s like deja vu all over again in Indian cricket. Three days before India take on Australia in a much-anticipated five-match T20I series, the women’s team head coach Ramesh Powar was moved to the National Cricket Academy.

What followed another out of the blue decision from BCCI was media reports that Powar was shunted to NCA at the request of skipper Harmnapreet Kaur. In 2018, Powar had lost the same post after a face-off with Mithali Raj.

The more things change in Indian cricket, the more they remain the same.

Nevertheless, Harmanpreet has categorically denied the reports that play power sealed the fate of the outgoing coach.

“Well, it’s nothing like that. I’ve always enjoyed working with Ramesh sir whenever I got an opportunity. We have learnt a lot from him and grown as a team,” the skipper said on the eve of their five-match T20I series against Australia.

“It’s the BCCI’s decision who’s moved to NCA. He will work there as the spin coach, and whenever we’ll go to NCA, Ramesh sir is always available.”

While it’s difficult to accept such a statement at face value in Indian cricket, we have little option but to move on quickly as the world champions and Commonwealth Games gold medallists are in our own backyard.

India could not have asked for better preparation than facing mighty Australia two months ahead of the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to start on 10 February in South Africa.

💬 💬 “The series is very important for us.”#TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet shares her thoughts on the upcoming #INDvAUS T20I series. pic.twitter.com/5c2MoPlCfZ — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 8, 2022

Search for a settled middle order

The hosts have made a few changes to their squad that they carried to England and later to Bangladesh for the Asia Cup. Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha and Kiran Navgire have been left out of the squad. Making a return are Yastika Bhatia and Harleen Deol.

Also included are uncapped left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani and leg-spin all-rounder Devika Vaidya, who is in line to play her first international match in over four years.

Pooja Vastrakar misses out due to injury.

The first four batting spots are sealed in India’s lineup with Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet. It’s the No 5 spot that is proving to be the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle.

Yastika with her big scores recently in the Challenger Trophy is favourite for that role. She would also add an extra dimension with her left-hand batting. Harleen is also expected to fight for middle order, lower order role, unless India decide to demote Jemimah to No 5 and play Yastika at 3.

An unreliable middle order and lack of a consistent finisher have cost India big games including the Commonwealth Games gold. India will hope to have some clarity on the issue after the Australia assignment.

Another area of interest would be the spin department. With Poonam Yadav fading away, India had to rely on finger spinners but Vaidya now brings in the wrist-spin option. India could look to play her instead of sticking to Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad combination.

New leadership for Australia

If there’s one thing that is stopping us from declaring the Australians as the clear favourites, it’s the absence of Meg Lanning and Rachel Haynes. Lanning took a break from the game after the Commonwealth Games and is yet to return. Haynes meanwhile has retired from the game.

Alyssa Healy, who only has 78 runs from 11 T20Is this year, is the new captain and deputising her is Tahlia McGrath, who recently led Adelaide Strikers to the Women’s Big Bash Title.

Australia have not played international cricket for four months now as well but will still prove to be an acid test for India thanks to their bowling which in the presence of Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown, Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner remains the best.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

