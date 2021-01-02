India vs Australia: Fan pays bill worth Rs 6,683 for Indian cricketers' lunch at Melbourne restaurant

Cricket, in India, is not just a sport, but rather a religion. Subsequently, cricketers are not only loved and revered by their fans but hero worshipped as well. One such fan, who was lucky enough to be seated close to the members of the Indian cricket team during a lunch outing in Melbourne, ended up paying their lunch bill as well.

The fan, identified as Navaldeep Singh, posted a series of tweets where he stated that not only was he seated close to the cricketers, but picked up their lunch tab as well. The video uploaded by Singh showed Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Rohit Sharma seated at the table.

According to Singh, he ordered to extra food only to stay there longer and watch his beloved cricketers. Singh even said that he decided to pay for the lunch for the cricketers without them knowing of it. He even shared an image of the receipt.

Singh first tweeted a short clip where one can see the cricketers seated on the table right adjacent to his.

Bc mere saamne waale table par gill pant sharma saini fuckkkkkk pic.twitter.com/yQUvdu3shF — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 1, 2021

The fan posted an image of spring rolls in a separate tweet, writing, "Bhookh nai h so ye order kar diya h taaki inko dekhta rahu (Even though am not hungry I ordered this so that I can keep on watching them)."

Singh next tweeted, "They are not aware but i have paid there table bill . Least i can do for my superstars."

The cricket fanatic went on to reveal that when the cricketers got to know that they have paid the bill, Rohit Sharma insisted on paying it but Singh said it is on him. The fan revealed that Pant hugged him and said they will only click a picture if he agrees to getting the money from them. While they initially disagreed, they did end up clicking the image.

"Pant to my wife before leaving - Thank you bhabhi ji for the lunch," Singh added.

Singh has since then tweeted a rectification stating that Pant never hugged him and he said it in excitement. According to him, it was said in excitement and that they all maintained social distance.

The Indian team is currently in Melbourne and will soon be reaching Sydney where the third Test is scheduled to take place from 7 January. The four-match Test series between Australia and India is currently locked at 1-1, both winning by a margin of eight wickets at Adelaide and Melbourne respectively.