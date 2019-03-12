First Cricket
India vs Australia: Excited to head into a series decider, says Alex Carey ahead of Delhi ODI

Australia levelled the five-match ODI series against India 2-2 as they won the fourth match by four wickets. Australia wicket-keeper-batsman Alex Carey has said that it will be exciting to play the final ODI with the series on the line.

Asian News International, Mar 12, 2019 18:11:05 IST

New Delhi: Australia levelled the five-match ODI series against India 2-2 as they won the fourth match by four wickets. Australia wicket-keeper-batsman Alex Carey has said that it will be exciting to play the final ODI with the series on the line.

Australia's Alex Carey expects India to bounce back in the series decider at Delhi. AP

"We were put under pressure early in the series and the matches were really close. But now with the series levelled at 2-2, it is really exciting to go into tomorrow with the series on the line. We know India will bounce back hard, but we are really excited," Carey told reporters.

Australia bounced back in the series with good performances by Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner and Glenn Maxwell. David Warner and Steve Smith are expected to get back into the team for the World Cup as their bans are expiring on 28 March and this can probably make the Aussie side a force to be reckoned with in the World Cup.

"Warner and Smith might come back into the team, the current bunch are performing well so it is only healthy for the Australian side that success is starting to come our way. We have got tomorrow to focus on but we are confident heading into the final game," Carey said.

Australia have had many players who have risen up in this series against India and there have been players who have been able to step up in pressure cooker situations. Carey said that performances like these from the players helps in increasing confidence among the team.

"I guess for Usman Khawaja to back up his hundred with another ninety runs augurs well for us. Ashton Turner coming in and performing like that was exceptional for us. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa have also been quite good for us in this series and as a group, we are constantly improving," Carey said.

Australia will look to win the ODI series against India to give their World Cup campaign a boost.

Australia will take on India in the final ODI of the five-match series on Wednesday,  13 March at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 18:11:05 IST

